Major League Soccer owners have reportedly reached an agreement to introduce a new postseason playoff format as early as the league’s next full season in 2027–28.

According to The Athletic, after plenty of debate in recent months, MLS owners have reached a decision to modify the path to MLS Cup glory.

A “sprint,” 14–game MLS regular season will take place in the opening semester of 2027, with 16 teams then competing for the title in the expedited straight-elimination playoffs. This experiment was agreed upon once MLS made the landmark decision to finally align its schedule with the most prominent leagues in the world back in late 2025.

MLS’s season will run on-par with Europe’s biggest leagues come the start of the 2027–28 campaign, running from July 2027 to May 2028. During this landmark MLS season, the freshly agreed upon new playoff format will be introduced for the first time.

A wide array of format modifications were considered, but in the end, MLS owners reportedly agreed to a much more simplified playoff format.

How the New MLS Cup Playoff Format Works

Regular season results will be rewarded more significantly in MLS’s new playoff format. | Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

On the surface, the modifications MLS owners agreed to implement on the league’s playoff format make a lot of sense.

Starting from the 2027–28 season,16 teams will qualify to the playoffs (eight from each conference). The first two rounds of the playoffs will be two-legged, home-and-away ties with the higher seed—decided by regular season standings—hosting the decisive return leg.

Whoever wins the tie on aggregate will advance, and if the tie remains level after both legs, extra-time and a potential penalty shootout will determine who advances. Neither away goals nor playoff seeding will be in place as tiebreakers; however, ESPN report this approach is still not set in stone.

The Conference finals—which are essentially the MLS Cup semifinals—plus the MLS Cup final will be one-off, straight-elimination matches played at the home of the team that finished with the most points during the regular season.

Every team that qualifies for the playoffs is guaranteed to host at least one playoff match under the new format, and are guaranteed to host a second if they advance past round one. This is of paramount importance to MLS teams that rely heavily on the revenue that home matches represent.

What the Current MLS Cup Playoff Format Looks Like

Inter Miami are the current MLS Cup champions. | Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The current MLS Cup playoff format is slightly more complicated than the one that will come into place in 2027–18.

Currently 18 teams (nine from each conference) make the playoffs, with the eighth and ninth seeds in each conference playing a straight-elimination, Wild Card match to enter the playoffs as the lowest seeds in each conference.

The comes Round One of the playoffs in which the eight qualified teams play a best-of-three series to move on to the conference semifinals. The higher seeded teams host the opening game before the lower seeded team hosts the second and, if a third game is required, the higher seeded side hosts the decisive win-or-go-home fixture. Aggregate score isn’t a tiebreaker in Round One; the team that wins two-out-of-three games automatically advances.

The conference semifinals, conference final and MLS Cup final are straight-elimination clashes hosted by the higher seed—the MLS Cup final is hosted by the team that placed higher in the Supporters’ Shield standings.

The new format will shrink the playoff field, elevating the importance of regular season results.

The 2026 MLS Cup playoffs are currently underway as Lionel Messi and Inter Miami look to defend their crown. The Wild Card round already came and went and the second games of all Round One series across both conferences will take place this weekend. With a MLS owners agreeing on a new playoff format, the 2026 playoffs are the farewell of the best-of-three series in the opening round.

The official announcement of the new-look playoff format is expected to come on Dec. 3.