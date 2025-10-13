MLS Power Rankings: Inter Miami, Seattle Sounders Hit Form on Matchday 39
Just like that, we’ve made it to the final MLS Power Rankings of the regular season, with only Decision Day looming in the 2025 MLS regular season.
Two spots in the MLS Cup Playoffs remain up for grabs in the Western Conference heading into the final matchday. All spots have been claimed in the Eastern Conference, making Decision Day critical to seeding for many teams across the league.
Meanwhile, for clubs that have fallen short of the postseason, it marks the end of a campaign they will hope to build on when the ball gets rolling on the 2026 season in February.
Sports Illustrated takes a look at where teams stack up after Matchday 39, which saw only five games played due to the international break.
MLS Power Rankings Matchday 39: Clubs 30–9
30. Atlanta United (Previous: 30)
29. D.C. United (Previous: 29)
28. St. Louis CITY SC (Previous: 27)
27. Sporting Kansas City (Previous: 26)
26. LA Galaxy (Previous: 28)
25. CF Montréal (Previous: 25)
24. Houston Dynamo (Previous: 24)
23. New England Revolution (Previous: 23)
22. New York Red Bulls (Previous: 22)
21. Real Salt Lake (Previous: 21)
20. Colorado Rapids (Previous: 20)
19. San Jose Earthquakes (Previous: 19)
18. Toronto FC (Previous: 18)
17. Portland Timbers (Previous: 16)
16. Columbus Crew SC (Previous: 15)
15. Nashville SC (Previous: 14)
14. FC Dallas (Previous: 13)
13. Austin FC (Previous: 17)
12. Chicago Fire FC (Previous: 12)
11. Orlando City SC (Previous: 9)
10. New York City FC (Previous: 10)
9. Seattle Sounders FC (Previous: 11)
8. Charlotte FC ↔️ (Previous: 8)
Charlotte FC weren’t on the pitch during the international break, but are one of the best-built teams for the MLS Cup Playoffs.
While their nine-game win streak ended before becoming the standalone MLS record, it proved that the club has the qualities to adapt to opponents quickly and win for an extended period, key characteristics needed for the postseason.
Head coach Dean Smith’s group has shown they have depth, with Idan Toklomati suitably filling in for Patrick Agyemang, contributing 11 goals and four assists heading into Decision Day.
Meanwhile, they’ve seen consistent performances from Wilfried Zaha as of late, and will be welcoming back key center back Tim Ream from U.S. men’s national team duty for Decision Day.
7. Minnesota United ⬇️ (Previous: 6)
Minnesota United had the week off from MLS action, but will continue to face questions when they return for a Decision Day clash against the LA Galaxy next week.
So far, they have been unable to find an internal replacement for a pacey striker after selling Canadian international Tani Oluwaseyi to Villarreal, and have been without key stars in defender Carlos Harvey and striker Kelvin Yeboah due to injury.
Without some of their best players from the best parts of their season, the playoffs could be a challenging ride for Minnesota. Yet, few expected head coach Eric Ramsay’s team to be within the top four of the Western Conference, so they might just have more surprises up their sleeve.
6. LAFC ⬇️ (Previous: 5)
LAFC didn’t have Denis Bouanga or Son Heung-min this week, and that proved fatal, as they dropped a 1–0 result to Austin FC on Sunday night. With the loss, they also surrendered a chance at the top spot in the MLS Western Conference, now four points back of Vancouver.
While they didn’t have their quintessential play-drivers, the result raised questions about their ability against teams that have qualified for the playoffs. In the six-game winning run, which saw 18-straight goals from either Bouanga or Son, LAFC played no teams that are guaranteed to be in the first round in the Western Conference.
Still, they can find solace in knowing just how much momentum their marquee attacking duo has, even if it has come against weaker teams.
They will take on a playoff-hunting Colorado Rapids side on Decision Day, hoping to claim second place and help Bouanga to the MLS Golden Boot, in which he trails Lionel Messi by two goals.
5. Inter Miami ⬆️ (Previous: 7)
Lionel Messi clearly cares immensely about winning the MLS Golden Boot, and helped his case with two goals and an assist in a 4–0 win over Atlanta United.
The Argentine opted to leave his national team camp to play in Inter Miami's match on Saturday, and returned to Argentina’s training squad on Sunday. He could potentially feature for La Albiceleste in their Tuesday friendly against Puerto Rico, which was moved from Chicago to Miami’s Chase Stadium.
While the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner remains the focal point of the Herons, it was a complete and impressive performance against a struggling Atlanta side, and one that gives them hope of a second-place finish in the Eastern Conference.
After the match, the club honored Jordi Alba, following the Spanish fullback’s shock retirement announced earlier in the week. This decision mirrored Sergio Busquets’ retirement, with both set to retire at the end of the playoffs.
Decision Day sees Miami visit Nashville SC, where they will hope to secure second place in the conference, and help Messi win his first Golden Boot in MLS.
4. FC Cincinnati ↔️ (Previous: 4)
FC Cincinnati will hope the week off allows them to refresh and refocus heading into a Decision Day matchup against CF Montréal. Currently sitting second in the Eastern Conference, the Ohio side looks to hold off Miami, who could overtake them should they drop points in their final match.
Evander has had another exceptional season with 17 goals and 14 assists, but has likely fallen out of the race for MLS MVP, despite being one of the most consistent top performers over the last two seasons. Meanwhile, Kévin Denkey will look to Decision Day to continue his form heading into the postseason, already at 15 goals after arriving for a club-record incoming transfer fee.
If Cincinnati want to make a run in the playoffs, those two stars will be front and center.
3. San Diego FC ↔️ (Previous: 3)
San Diego FC had the week off as well, but saw their hold on the top seed of the MLS Western Conference evaporate with Vancouver’s 2–1 win over Orlando City. Heading into Decision Day against the Portland Timbers, San Diego no longer control their destiny for the top spot, and can only claim the seed with a win and a Vancouver loss to Dallas.
Head coach Mikey Varas’ team can count themselves lucky that LAFC lost to Austin FC as well. Their California foe’s dropped points puts San Diego in a prime position to claim the second spot, even though falling as low as fourth remains a possibility in their record-breaking expansion season.
Although they weren’t on the pitch in MLS, they had some moments at the international level, as star winger Anders Dreyer netted a brace in Denmark’s 6–0 win over Belarus in World Cup qualifying.
2. Vancouver Whitecaps FC ↔️ (Previous: 2)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC picked up an emphatic 2–1 win over Orlando City this weekend, with Nelson Pierre scoring in the 81st minute to tie the match at 1–1 before Thomas Müller scored his sixth MLS goal in the 97th minute to seal the victory.
Head coach Jesper Sørensen called the win a “moment of magic,” and it continued to show just how much of a difference maker Müller can be against solid opposition.
At the same time, the match also saw nearly 30 minutes from Whitecaps captain and DP attacker Ryan Gauld, who picked up the assist on Müller’s goal, and is looking stronger after missing seven months due to a knee injury.
The Whitecaps are still missing key players in center back Tristan Blackmon and striker Brian White, but are hopeful the two Americans can return for the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs, which would boost their contender status.
It’s five wins in the last seven games now for Vancouver. Next week, they look to top the Western Conference, only needing a tie against FC Dallas to ensure home advantage until the Western Conference Final.
1. Philadelphia Union ↔️ (Previous: 1)
The Philadelphia Union didn’t play this weekend, but they can measure their approach in the final match of the season against Charlotte, as they have already secured the Supporters’ Shield.
While head coach Bradley Carnell could dress a rotated lineup to ensure his top players are healthy for the first round of the postseason, he might also view the match as an opportunity to gain more momentum.
Regardless, they will also have eyes on the out-of-town scoreboard, tracking which teams will participate in the Eastern Conference Wild Card match, which could feature any combination of Columbus Crew, Chicago Fire, Orlando City and Nashville.