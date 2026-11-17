While 12 Major League Soccer teams have bid farewell to the 2026 season, there are still 18 alive and in pursuit of the ultimate prize: the 2026 MLS Cup.

Postseason action kicks off on Thursday with the two wild card matches, while the multiple Round One best-of-three series will take place from Saturday onwards.

The stakes could not possibly be higher. Out of the 18 teams competing in the playoffs, nine have never lifted the MLS Cup.

Here, Sports Illustrated dives into how it all may play out.

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Wild Card Matches

Orlando City vs. FC Cincinnati

Kévin Denkey holds the key to Cincinnati progressing to the opening round. | Tanner Pearson/Getty Images

Date : Thursday, Nov. 19

: Thursday, Nov. 19 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Orlando City went into the World Cup break on a 6–2 loss to Cincinnati, leaving them 12th in the Eastern Conference. However, with World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann joining their ranks later that summer, Orlando have managed to turn things around and qualify for the postseason.

They are still vulnerable at the back, having conceded two-plus goals in eight of their last 10 matches, and there’s reason to believe that Evander and Kévin Denkey can take advantage of their defensive frailties and find the back of the net in Florida. Therefore, All signs point to this one being an attacking shootout between two sides that will be putting it all on the line over the course of 90+ minutes.

Nevertheless, the Lions have enjoyed a superb run of form at Inter&Co Stadium, taking 19 points from a possible 21 in their last seven home matches. We're expecting that impressive home form to continue on Thursday, with Griezmann leading the squad to victory to set up a mouthwatering opening round clash with Nashville SC.

Score Prediction: Orlando City 4–3 FC Cincinnati

Seattle Sounders vs. Real Salt Lake

Seattle Sounders have snuck into the postseason at the last second, but can they extend their run? | Alika Jenner/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Thursday, Nov.19

: Thursday, Nov.19 Time: 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT

Seattle Sounders entered Decision Day in a miserable state with just two points from their previous five matches. But after edging LAFC on Decision Day, they have snuck into the playoffs at the very last second. They’ll be hosting Real Salt Lake, who will enter on four wins in their last five.

While Real Salt Lake have overachieved following the losses of key players like Diego Luna and Zavier Gozo, they have struggled at Lumen Field, losing three of four and drawing the other. In contrast to RSL, who have lost in the opening round of the last four playoffs, Seattle have playoff success in their DNA. We’re expecting Brian Schmetzer’s side to come out on top in the Emerald City.

Score Prediction: Seattle Sounders 1–0 Real Salt Lake

Round One Best-of-Three Series

New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union

Center back Neil Pierre has been a primary reason for the Union’s resurgence. | Carly Mackler/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Nov. 21

: Saturday, Nov. 21 Time: 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT

Having lost their last six matches against Philadelphia Union, New England turned things around in May with a comeback 2–1 win against the Union. Five months later, they won 2–1 in Pennsylvania, snapping Philadelphia’s club-record 15-match unbeaten streak.

After a red-hot run of form, Philadelphia cooled off with two points from four matches before beating Toronto on Decision Day. New England, meanwhile, have lost two in a row going into the postseason. There’s not a great deal between the two, but we’re expecting home advantage to power the Revs to a hard-fought win.

Score Prediction: New England Revolution in three

FC Dallas vs. Portland Timbers

FC Dallas are looking to return to the Western Conference semifinals for the first time in four years. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Nov. 21

: Saturday, Nov. 21 Time: 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

Portland Timbers have found their form at the right time, winning their last four to sneak into the seventh position. However, they’re going to have their hands full as they look to make it past FC Dallas.

Dallas haven’t lost to Portland since 2023, and they haven’t lost at home to the Timbers since 2018. Having won each of their last three home meetings against Portland, they should be capable of getting the job done and sealing their spot in the Western Conference semifinals.

Score Prediction: FC Dallas in three

Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew

Columbus Crew are looking to pull off an upset against the defending champions. | Harry Figiel/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Nov. 21

: Saturday, Nov. 21 Time: 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Inter Miami are looking to become the first team in 14 years to successfully defend the MLS Cup, but first, they'll have to get past the most in-form team in MLS: Columbus Crew. In just two months, Columbus have picked themselves up from the cellar of the Eastern Conference and climbed into seventh place after winning six in a row.

Miami, in contrast, have struggled to maintain consistency over a season that has seen them go through three different managers. They’ve been handicapped defensively, conceding two-plus goals in three of their last four matches.

Moreover, they’ve been particularly vulnerable in the final minutes. After conceding an 84th-minute equalizer to Columbus’s Brais Méndez in a 2–2 draw back in August, Miami then conceded a last-second game-winner to Columbus’s Jamal Thiaré in September’s 2–1 result. The Herons also squandered a three-goal lead and ended 3–3 with Charlotte FC on Decision Day.

We're expecting Columbus to pounce on those defensive frailties and come away with the upset victory.

Score Prediction: Columbus Crew in three

Nashville SC vs. Orlando City/FC Cincinnati

Nashville SC are the overwhelming favorites to win the MLS Cup. | Tanner Pearson/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, Nov. 22

: Sunday, Nov. 22 Time: 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

No matter who gets through the wild card match—Orlando or Cincinnati, they're going to have a difficult time making it past Nashville SC. The Coyotes have already achieved the greatest regular season in MLS history and their maiden Supporters’ Shield, and there's reason to believe that they can translate their legendary form into a strong postseason.

While Nashville have won their last two matches vs. Cincy by a combined 6–0, they’ve also won their last two home matches against Orlando by a combined 10–1; Orlando, to their credit, have won each of their last two home meetings. Nevertheless, we’re expecting Nashville to come away with the sweep and book their ticket to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the first time in five years.

Score Prediction: Nashville in two

Chicago Fire vs. Charlotte FC

Chicago Fire are looking to continue their impressive campaign into December. | Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, Nov. 22

: Sunday, Nov. 22 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Chicago Fire took a big swing in the middle of the season by replacing MLS top scorer Hugo Cuypers with legendary forward Robert Lewandowski. Chicago will be hoping that Lewandowski powers them past Charlotte, but his attacking prowess won’t matter too much if the defense continues leaking goals. They’ve conceded two-plus in each of their last four matches, and they’ve kept just one clean sheet since the World Cup.

All signs point to this one being a high-scoring matchup. Each of Charlotte’s last seven matches have featured over three goals, while each of Chicago’s last four have featured over three goals. We’re backing Charlotte to come away with the upset and prevail with their first-ever playoff series win.

Score Prediction: Charlotte in three

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Seattle Sounders/Real Salt Lake

Vancouver Whitecaps are looking to defend their Western Conference throne. | Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, Nov. 22

: Sunday, Nov. 22 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Vancouver Whitecaps haven’t missed a beat since reaching their first-ever MLS Cup, and it's no surprise that they clinched home-field advantage throughout the Western Conference playoffs. They’ve won each of their last three matches, a run that included a 5–1 demolition of Seattle.

Jesper Sørensen’s men have won three of their last four MLS matches against Seattle (all with a two-plus margin of victory), and it seems likely that they will continue that run of form on Sunday should they face the Sounders. On the other hand, they’ve also won their last four meetings with Real Salt Lake. Whoever they face, they should have no issue beating.

Score Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps in two

St. Louis CITY vs. LAFC

Los Angeles FC are looking to stop the rot against St. Louis CITY. | Alika Jenner/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Monday, Nov. 23

: Monday, Nov. 23 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

It has been a marvelous turnaround for St. Louis CITY, who have gone from the basement of the Western Conference to achieving a league-record unbeaten streak (21 matches) as well as their first major trophy in the U.S. Open Cup. LAFC, on the other hand, have gone from a scintillating start to a mediocre second half of the season which has seen Marc Dos Santos lose his job as manager.

Xavi Tamarit has struggled to turn things around with the Black and Gold, who have won just one of their last nine matches. They are limping to the finish line, and we’re expecting Yoann Damet’s men to send them packing to secure their first-ever playoff series win.

Score Prediction: St. Louis in three

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo

Houston Dynamo are seeking their first playoff win since 2023. | Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 24

: Tuesday, Nov. 24 Time: 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT

Neither San Jose nor Houston are in particularly great form at the moment. The Earthquakes have won just one of their last seven matches, while the Dynamo have won just one of their last 10. Houston are winless in their last four matches against San Jose, and their last meeting saw them lose 1–0 in the Bay Area.

Each of the last six meetings between these two sides have been decided by one goal or fewer, and that could progress into Round One. Don’t be surprised if at least one of these matches goes to penalties, but we’re expecting San Jose to come out on top.

Score Prediction: San Jose in three

MLS Predictions: Playoffs

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Prediction Thursday, Nov. 19 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Orlando City vs. FC Cincinnati 4–3 Thursday, Nov. 19



10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT Seattle Sounders vs. Real Salt Lake 1–0 Saturday, Nov. 21 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union New England in three Saturday, Nov. 21



4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT FC Dallas vs. Portland Timbers Dallas in three Saturday, Nov. 21 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew Columbus in three Sunday, Nov. 22 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT Nashville SC vs. Orlando City/FC Cincinnati Nashville in two Sunday, Nov. 22 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT Chicago Fire vs. Charlotte FC Charlotte in three Sunday, Nov. 22 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Seattle Sounders/Real Salt Lake Vancouver in two Monday, Nov. 23 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT St. Louis CITY vs. LAFC St. Louis in three Tuesday, Nov. 24 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT San Jose Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo San Jose in three