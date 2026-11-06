MLS Predictions: Last-Ditch Attempts at Postseason Places in Fateful Decision Day

It all comes down to this. Saturday's regular season finale will feature 15 matches across a five-hour window, with vital implications for playoff seeding as well as playoff qualification.

There are a whopping six teams in the Western Conference that have yet to confirm if they will be competing in the 2026 MLS Cup playoffs or if they will be watching from their sofas. Meanwhile, in the East, there are a number of teams clawing for automatic playoff berths, desperate to avoid the wild card match.

Here, Sports Illustrated dives into how it all may play out.

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Orlando City vs. New England Revolution

Antoine Griezmann is seeking to continue his sensational run of form at Orlando. | Grant Halverson/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Nov. 7

: Saturday, Nov. 7 Time: 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

There’s bound to be goals galore in Orlando. Each of the last 11 meetings between the Lions and New England Revolution (including preseason) have featured at least three goals, with their two encounters this year producing 13 goals alone.

Whereas Orlando are looking to escape the wild card spots and sneak into an automatic berth, New England can surpass Inter Miami in second place with a win and a Miami defeat. Both teams have plenty to play for, making for a thrilling, high-scoring affair.

Score Prediction: Orlando City 3–4 New England Revolution

Philadelphia Union vs. Toronto FC

Cavan Sullivan will be looking to lead Philadelphia to a win on Saturday. | Jeff Dean/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Nov. 7

: Saturday, Nov. 7 Time: 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

After a sensational run of form which saw them go 15 matches unbeaten and win eight in a row, Philadelphia Union have cooled off with just two points from their last four matches. Philadelphia have failed to score in each of their last two matches, and they'll be hoping to bounce back against Toronto FC.

Toronto's playoff dreams went up in smoke last weekend, with the Reds missing out on the postseason for a sixth straight year. As for Philadelphia, they know that a draw will be enough to see them avoid a wild card spot. A loss, however, could see them leapfrogged by Cincinnati and Columbus and dropped into eighth place. Don't be surprised if we see a third straight stalemate between these two.

Score Prediction: Philadelphia 2–2 Toronto

Red Bull New York vs. Atlanta United

Miguel Almiron has been in red-hot form in the season's final weeks. | Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Nov. 7

: Saturday, Nov. 7 Time: 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

Atlanta United said goodbye to their postseason ambitions on Oct. 28 after conceding a stoppage-time winner to New York City FC’s Bénie Traoré. Four days later, Red Bull New York's playoff ambitions came to a screeching halt after they squandered a 2–0 lead and conceded a stoppage-time goal to Nashville SC’s Sam Surridge.

The Red Bulls have collapsed in the final weeks with four losses in their last five, whereas Atlanta just ended a three-match losing streak with a 3–1 win against. Toronto. With Miguel Almirón in unstoppable form, expect Atlanta to close out the season with a victory.

Score Prediction: Red Bull New York 1–2 Atlanta United

CF Montréal vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

Thomas Müller is seeking to lead Vancouver to victory in Montréal. | Geoff Stellfox/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Nov. 7

: Saturday, Nov. 7 Time: 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

Vancouver Whitecaps boast the second-best record in MLS, and they'll be traveling to the second-worst team in MLS: CF Montréal. Whereas the reigning MLS Cup finalists are heating up with three wins in their last four, the same cannot be said for their Canadian rivals, who have not won since Sep. 26.

While Vancouver are guaranteed first place in the West, they’ll nevertheless be looking to close out the regular season with a comprehensive victory in Montréal.

Score Prediction: CF Montréal 0–3 Vancouver Whitecaps

D.C. United vs. New York City FC

D.C. United are looking to close out 2026 with a win. | Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Nov. 7

: Saturday, Nov. 7 Time: 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

It has been a catastrophic second half of the season for New York City FC, who have won two of their last 15 MLS matches. NYCFC will miss the playoffs for just the third time in 12 years, and they'll be traveling to a D.C. United side that continues to be on the outside looking in on the postseason.

D.C. have lost five in a row but boast an impressive record against NYCFC, avoiding defeat in their last four meetings. They likely won’t be able to pick up a third straight win against the Boys in Blue, but they’re expected to end the season on a respectable note in front of home fans.

Score Prediction: D.C. United 0–0 New York City FC

Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC

Inter Miami are looking to wrap up second place. | Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Nov. 7

: Saturday, Nov. 7 Time: 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

Two of the best teams in the East will go head to head in Florida as Inter Miami host Charlotte FC. Miami need to win to ensure that they finish second as opposed to third; Charlotte need a win (in addition to Chicago failing to win) in order to have hosting privileges for their first-round playoff series against Chicago.

Charlotte enter the match off back-to-back 4–0 wins, but without Allan Saint-Maximin, they might not have enough weapons to cut open Miami’s backline.

Score Prediction: Inter Miami 3–1 Charlotte FC

FC Cincinnati vs. Nashville SC

Nashville SC are looking to make history on Saturday. | Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Nov. 7

: Saturday, Nov. 7 Time: 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

Nashville SC have already conquered their maiden Supporters’ Shield and secured home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Now, with just a point at FC Cincinnati, they can surpass Inter Miami’s 2024 team to achieve the highest points total in MLS history (74).

Cincinnati will be looking to make it four wins from five as they seek to avoid dropping into the wild card spots, but Nashville won’t make it easy. Having won their previous meeting 4–0, expect Nashville to prevail with another win.

Score Prediction: FC Cincinnati 2–4 Nashville SC

Chicago Fire vs. Columbus Crew

Robert Lewandowski is seeking to lead Chicago to a deep playoff run. | Ray Bahner/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Nov. 7

: Saturday, Nov. 7 Time: 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

Columbus Crew have zoomed into the wild card spots with five victories in a row (all by a 2+ margin), and they could move into the automatic positions with a win (combined with favorable results for Toronto and/or Nashville).

Columbus have won five of their last seven meetings with the Fire, and there's reason to believe that trend will continue in the Windy City.

Score Prediction: Chicago Fire 0–2 Columbus Crew

San Diego FC vs. Sporting Kansas City

San Diego FC will be looking to leave 2026 in the rearview mirror. | Scott Rovak/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Nov. 7

: Saturday, Nov. 7 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Out of the 10 founding members of MLS, Sporting Kansas City are the only one to have never finished bottom of the league table. But unless they beat San Diego FC, in addition to Vancouver beating Montréal, then they will receive their first Wooden Spoon in 31 seasons.

San Diego FC have endured a drastic decline in their second season, but they’ll be slightly more confident after winning their first match in over two months. Expect them to come away with a win against a team that has taken just one point from their previous five matches.

Score Prediction: San Diego FC 1–0 Sporting Kansas City

Houston Dynamo vs. St. Louis CITY

Houston Dynamo are in need of a win | Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Nov. 7

: Saturday, Nov. 7 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

Houston Dynamo will host St. Louis CITY in what could be an early playoff preview. Houston sit fifth in the Western Conference, one point behind San Jose and level with St. Louis. Both teams are desperate for a victory as they look to enter the postseason with momentum.

Houston have won one of their last nine matches, whereas St. Louis have lost four in a row. With both managers keen to keep their cards close to their chest, expect this one to end in a draw.

Score Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1–1 St. Louis CITY

Seattle Sounders vs. Los Angeles FC

LAFC need to get back to winning ways. | Griffin C. Hooper/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Nov. 7

: Saturday, Nov. 7 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

Whereas LAFC are practically guaranteed to finish sixth in the Western Conference, Seattle Sounders find themselves on the outer edges of the playoffs. They sit 10th in the West, albeit one point behind seventh-placed Galaxy, and they are in danger of missing out on the postseason for the first time since 2022.

Seattle haven’t won in their last five, whereas LAFC haven’t won in their last three. Still, we’re expecting LA to get back to winning ways, making it three wins on the bounce vs. Seattle and relegating the Sounders to a third straight defeat.

Score Prediction: Seattle Sounders 1–2 LAFC

Minnesota United vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Minnesota United are looking to sneak into the playoffs at the last gasp. | Griffin C. Hooper/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Nov. 7

: Saturday, Nov. 7 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

It's going to take a miracle for Minnesota United to reach the playoffs. The Loons sit 12th in the West, one point behind Real Salt Lake and two behind Seattle, Colorado and Portland. In addition to beating San Jose Earthquakes, they need a lot of other favorable results elsewhere in order to sneak into the postseason.

Still, expect them to hold up their end of the bargain with a win against San Jose. Having won each of their last five league meetings with the Quakes, all signs point to them continuing that winning pattern at home.

Score Prediction: Minnesota 3–1 San Jose

Real Salt Lake vs. LA Galaxy

Real Salt Lake's playoff aspirations are hanging on by a thread. | Karen HickeyISI Photos/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, Nov. 7

: Sunday, Nov. 7 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

Real Salt Lake's three-match winning streak came to an end last weekend in San Jose, but they still have a slim chance of reaching the playoffs. First, though, they'll need to beat a LA Galaxy side that has lost just once in their last eight matches.

The Galaxy have won their last two meetings with RSL, and there’s every reason to believe that they will continue that pattern and punch their postseason ticket.

Score Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1–3 LA Galaxy

FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids

Colorado Rapids must beat FC Dallas to confirm their playoff spot. | Ray Bahner/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Nov. 7

: Saturday, Nov. 7 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

FC Dallas need a stalemate in order to confirm second place, but as for Colorado Rapids, only a victory will do. Currently occupying the final wild card spot, they must beat Dallas in order to seal their postseason fate.

Colorado are struggling at the moment with one win in eight, and conventional wisdom points to them losing their third straight match against Dallas. However, in-form forward Morgan Whittaker might just pull off the upset win in Texas.

Score Prediction: FC Dallas 1–2 Colorado Rapids

Austin FC vs. Portland Timbers

David Da Costa will be tasked with leading Portland Timbers into the playoffs. | Al Sermeno/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Nov. 7

: Saturday, Nov. 7 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

Similar to Colorado, Portland occupy the wild card spots and control their own destiny. They could sneak into the automatic slot with a win (and an RSL win). Portland are firing on all cylinders with three wins in a row, while their opponents Austin FC are in free fall and have been eliminated from postseason contention.

Austin have lost five of their last six matches, and all signs point to that trend continuing against Portland.

Score Prediction: Austin FC 1–4 Portland Timbers

MLS Predictions: 2026 Decision Day

Date Kickoff Time

Fixture Prediction Saturday, Nov. 7 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT Orlando City vs. New England Revolution 3–4 Saturday, Nov. 7 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT Philadelphia Union vs. Toronto FC 2–2 Saturday, Nov. 7 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT Red Bull New York vs. Atlanta United 1–2 Saturday, Nov. 7 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT CF Montréal vs. Vancouver Whitecaps 0–3 Saturday, Nov. 7 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT D.C. United vs. New York City FC 0–0 Saturday, Nov. 7 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC 3–1 Saturday, Nov. 7 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT FC Cincinnati vs. Nashville SC 2–4 Saturday, Nov. 7 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT Chicago Fire vs. Columbus Crew 0–2 Saturday, Nov. 7 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT San Diego FC vs. Sporting Kansas City 1–0 Saturday, Nov. 7 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT Houston Dynamo vs. St. Louis CITY 1–1 Saturday, Nov. 7 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC 1–2 Saturday, Nov. 7 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT Minnesota United vs. San Jose Earthquakes 3–1 Saturday, Nov. 7 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT Real Salt Lake vs. LA Galaxy 1–3



Saturday, Nov. 7 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids 1–2 Saturday, Nov. 7



7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT



Austin FC vs. Portland Timbers 1–4