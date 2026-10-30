MLS Predictions: Several Teams Claw for Playoffs in Matchday 34

It’s down to the wire. Matchday 34 of the 2026 MLS season is the second-to-last one, seeing Nov. 7’s Matchday 35 serve as the playoffs-defining Decision Day—the very last opportunity for teams to clinch a postseason berth.

Six teams from the Eastern Conference and six from West have already punched their tickets, meaning three from each side are still up for grabs. It will make for fierce battles that are anything but runaway wins.

Six teams—Red Bull New York, Toronto FC, New York City FC, LA Galaxy, Portland Timbers and Minnesota United—are staring down elimination, meaning they will bring extra scrappy energy to their respective clashes.

Here, Sports Illustrated dives into how it all may play out.

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Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City

Liel Abada scored a hat trick on Wednesday. | David Jensen/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 31

: Saturday, Oct. 31 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

An emphatic 4–0 thumping of CF Montréal midweek—highlighted by a hat trick from forward Liel Abada—should be exactly the momentum Charlotte FC needs to overcome a scrappy Orlando City squad desperate to stay above the playoff line and punch their postseason ticket.

Antoine Griezmann and Co. won’t make it easy though. They held Eastern Conference heavyweight Chicago Fire to a 2–2 draw on Wednesday at Soldier Field, despite Robert Lewandowski’s barrage of shots.

Score Prediction: Charlotte FC 3–2 Orlando City

New York City FC vs. CF Montréal

New York City FC secured an important win midweek. | Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 31

: Saturday, Oct. 31 Time: 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT

New York City FC welcome a down-on-its-luck Montréal side to Citi Field on Saturday after securing a 2–1 win at home against Atlanta United.

NYCFC are technically still capable of making the playoffs, although all three points will certainly be needed. A loss would spell disaster. Meanwhile, the Canadians have long since said farewell to the playoffs, but are they interested in playing the spoiler?

Score Prediction: NYCFC 2–0 CF Montréal

FC Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia Union

Center back Neil Pierre has been a big reason for the Union’s resurgence. | Carly Mackler/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 31

: Saturday, Oct. 31 Time: 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT

The Philadelphia Union secured a scoreless draw on the road against Supporters’ Shield winners Nashville SC midweek. The result, which clinched a spot in the playoffs, was all the more impressive considering it came without 17-year-old prodigy and goal-contributions machine Cavan Sullivan on the pitch.

The Union stay on the road Saturday to play a rather inconsistent, yet equally unpredictable, FC Cincinnati team.

Score Prediction: FC Cincinnati 1–3 Philadelphia Union

Columbus Crew vs. D.C. United

Columbus Crew are fighting for a playoff spot. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 31

: Saturday, Oct. 31 Time: 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT

The Columbus Crew have won their last four league matches, scoring 11 goals within that span, to keep themselves just barely above the Eastern Conference playoff line. Meanwhile, D.C. United are winless in the last four league matches and firmly out of the playoff race.

Expect a goal-laden affair.

Score Prediction: Columbus Crew 4–1 D.C. United

St. Louis CITY SC vs. San Diego FC

St. Louis CITY will be eyeing a return to the win column. | Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 31

: Saturday, Oct. 31 Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

St. Louis CITY’s U.S. Open Cup victory has since been sandwiched by league losses, coming a long way from the team’s remarkable 21-game unbeaten streak earlier this season. St. Louis should finally get back into the win column, though, when they welcome San Diego FC, who will have low morale after getting thumped by the Vancouver Whitecaps 4–1 on Wednesday.

Score Prediction: St. Louis CITY 3–2 San Diego FC

Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas

FC Dallas’ Petar Musa is chasing the Golden Boot. | Seth Garber/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 31

: Saturday, Oct. 31 Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

Sporting Kansas City are in dire form, winless in the last four matches and conceding 12 goals in that span. The league’s worst team should be no match for Western Conference powerhouse FC Dallas, who are looking to overtake the Vancouver Whitecaps for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

Score Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1–3 FC Dallas

LA Galaxy vs. Austin FC

João Klauss will be tasked with pushing LA Galaxy above the playoff line. | Luiza Moraes/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 31

: Saturday, Oct. 31 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT

LA Galaxy are sitting just outside the playoff line and desperately need three points to crack a Wild Card match spot. Fortunately, Austin FC shouldn’t present too much of an obstacle. The Texas side has one just one of its last seven matches—a narrow, comeback win last week over the league’s worst team, Sporting Kansas City

Score Prediction: LA Galaxy 2–1 Austin FC

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Real Salt Lake

It is now or never for Dominik Marczuk and Real Salt Lake. | Noah Goldberg/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 31

: Saturday, Oct. 31 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT

Real Salt Lake travel to PayPal Park covered in uncertainty. They are barely clinging onto a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference, with LA Galaxy pounding on the door, yet they could also break into a much more secure positioning in the top seven with a win. Meanwhile, San Jose have already clinched playoffs, but are fighting for a coveted top-four seed.

At this point in the season, almost everyone has something to fight for, but Real Salt Lake may just want it more.

Score Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1–3 Real Salt Lake

Colorado Rapids vs. Chicago Fire

Robert Lewandowski hasn’t scored for Chicago since early September. | Geoff Stellfox/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 31

: Saturday, Oct. 31 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

It could be easy to write off the Colorado Rapids. They haven’t shined this season, staying above the playoff line through pure, consistent mediocrity. Consistency may prove more valuable than whatever the Chicago Fire are doing as of late, though.

Score Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1–1 Chicago Fire

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Seattle Sounders

Thomas Müller (left) is finally back in the fold after suffering a hamstring injury earlier this month. | Elizabeth Ruiz Ruiz/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, Nov. 1

: Sunday, Nov. 1 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT

An exciting match beckons at BC Place on Sunday, seeing bitter regional rivals Vancouver Whitecaps and Seattle Sounders go head-to-head. Although the Whitecaps have already won the 2026 Cascadia Cup, this game will be no less intense. The Whitecaps are feeling the pressure from FC Dallas, who want the Canadians’ top seed, while the Sounders are just trying to keep their place in the playoff race.

The Sounders haven’t found much success over the past two weeks, but for the Whitecaps, they’ll bring their best. This one could be destined for a draw.

Score Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2–2 Seattle Sounders

Atlanta United vs. Toronto FC

Atlanta United’s Breel Embolo could be up for a big night against Toronto. | Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, Nov. 1

: Sunday, Nov. 1 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

Atlanta United welcome Toronto FC to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, and although the Five Stripes have kissed goodbye the dream of a postseason, they will be eager to play spoiler to the Canadian side. Toronto is still fighting for a chance in the postseason, but has notoriously come apart in big moments all season long.

Score Prediction: Atlanta United 2–1 Toronto FC

Nashville SC vs. Red Bull New York

Teenage prodigy Julian Hall will look to disrupt the Supporters’ Shield victors. | Burt Granofsky/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, Nov. 1

: Sunday, Nov. 1 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

Nashville SC have already locked down the top seed in the Eastern Conference for the playoffs, meaning that they may be most focused on preserving legs and rotating their roster in Sunday’s bout with Red Bull New York, a tactic they likewise employed in Wednesday’s draw with the Union.

The Red Bulls have been inconsistent as of late and are fighting against elimination. A victory over the Supporters’ Shield winners would be a massive boost; however, they are likely to settle for a draw.

Score Prediction: Nashville SC 2–2 Red Bull New York

New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami

Carles Gil could mastermind the Revolution to victory. | Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, Nov. 1

: Sunday, Nov. 1 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

This is the marquee match of the weekend and not just because Lionel Messi is playing. It’s the clash of No. 2 and No. 3 in the Eastern Conference, with Inter Miami looking to reclaim its top-two position from the Revs, which three points on Sunday night will afford.

Although the Herons are much improved from their August woes, this win will most likely go to the home team. New England are peaking at the right moment, winning the last four, including big results against the Chicago Fire and the Philadelphia Union, whereas Miami are leaving much to be desired.

Score Prediction: New England Revolution 3–1 Inter Miami

Los Angeles FC vs. Minnesota United

Son Heung-min may be held scoreless on Sunday. | Luke Hales/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, Nov. 1

: Sunday, Nov. 1 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

LAFC have already clinched playoffs, but will look to destroy the dreams of Minnesota United, who absolutely need a victory on Sunday.

Minnesota are undefeated in the last five matches and could destined for a draw at BMO Stadium.

Score Prediction: LAFC 0–0 Minnesota United

Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo

The Portland Timbers may not have what it takes to run away with victory. | Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, Nov. 1

: Sunday, Nov. 1 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. PT

The Portland Timbers’ playoff ambitions aren’t dead yet; however, it may take more than they have to give to overcome a Houston Dynamo side undefeated in the last five games.

The Dynamo have already clinched a playoff spot in the Western Conference, but won’t mind ruining the Timbers’ night at Providence Park.

Score Prediction: Portland Timbers 1–2 Houston Dynamo

MLS Predictions: Matchday 34

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Prediction Saturday, Oct. 31 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City 3–2 Saturday, Oct. 31 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT New York City FC vs. CF Montréal 2–0 Saturday, Oct. 31 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT FC Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia Union 1–3 Saturday, Oct. 31 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT Columbus Crew vs. DC United 4–1 Saturday, Oct. 31 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT St. Louis CITY vs. San Diego FC 3–2 Saturday, Oct. 31 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas 1–3 Saturday, Oct. 31 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT LA Galaxy vs. Austin FC 2–1 Saturday, Oct. 31 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT San Jose Earthquakes vs. Real Salt Lake 1–3 Saturday, Oct. 31 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT Colorado Rapids vs. Chicago Fire 1–1 Sunday, Nov. 1 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Seattle Sounders 2–2 Sunday, Nov. 1



4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT Atlanta United vs. Toronto FC 2–1 Sunday, Nov. 1

4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT Nashville SC vs. Red Bull New York 2–2 Sunday, Nov. 1

7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami 3–1 Sunday, Nov. 1

8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT LAFC vs. Minnesota United 0–0 Sunday, Nov. 1 9:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. PT Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo 1–2