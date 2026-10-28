Cavan Sullivan Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for USMNT Wonderkid

Cavan Sullivan will miss his second consecutive match this week due to injury, putting worry into American fans just weeks away from the U.S. men’s national team’s November camp.

Still fighting for a playoff spot, the Philadelphia Union trek to Geodis Park to clash with Nashville SC on Wednesday night. As if battling the league’s strongest team and recently crowned Supporters’ Shield winners wasn’t hard enough, the Union will have to manage without their brightest star, who was ruled out on Tuesday evening.

Sullivan has lit up MLS ever since interim manager Ryan Richter came in this summer and gave the 17-year-old winger a real chance. Seven goals and 14 assists later, the youngster has proven himself as a legend in the making and the future of American soccer.

He beat out the likes of Lionel Messi for the MLS Player of the Month for September and even became the youngest USMNT goalscorer in history in his debut camp under manager Mauricio Pochettino earlier this month.

The teenager may be defying all odds, but he’s still a mere mortal. Richter will need him healthy for the Union’s playoff push, and Pochettino will need him at full strength in order to name him for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League matches.

What Injury Does Cavan Sullivan Have?

Sullivan suffered an ankle injury on Oct. 17. | Isaiah Vazquez/MLS/Getty Images

Sullivan suffered an ankle injury on Oct. 17 in the 2–2 draw with Charlotte FC. Although the fiery teenager managed to fight through the pain and see out all 90 minutes, the injury has kept him out of match play ever since.

Richter had expected Sullivan to be available for the weekend’s bout with the New England Revolution, stating last Thursday: “He’s all good. He took a knock in the game on Saturday against Charlotte, and we’re just trying to manage that through this week. But he should be available for Saturday. He was out on the field today, but like I said, just managing that through the week and trying to get him so that he’s at his best for this weekend.”

Sullivan, however, was listed unavailable by Friday evening, and the teenager was helpless as his team suffered its first loss in 16 league matches, snapping an undefeated streak that dated all the way back to May.

The sixth-ranked Union fell 2–1 to the second-ranked Revs, and now Sullivan will miss the battle with first-ranked Nashville.

When Will Cavan Sullivan Return From Injury?

Sullivan helped the USMNT defeat bitter rival Mexico earlier this month. | Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It is still uncertain how long Sullivan will remain sidelined; however, considering Richter regarded him as “questionable” in Monday’s press conference, it is likely that he is at least somewhat on the mend.

What remains to be seen is whether or not he can recover in time for the next international window, for which Pochettino is expected to name his roster sometime next week. The Stars and Stripes will convene on Nov. 9, ahead of two-consecutive matches against Haiti in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, their first competitive fixtures since the 2026 World Cup.

Sullivan will be eager to continue making a name for himself on the global stage, and Pochettino will certainly want to discover if he really is the future of the USMNT.