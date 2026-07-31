MLS Predictions: Rivalries, Star Player Clashes Highlight Matchday 19

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game is in the rearview and there’s little rest for some of the league’s best players, as they return to their clubs for a packed schedule in this weekend’s Matchday 19 fixtures.

Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul, who dropped out of the All-Star festivities, are expected to return to Inter Miami’s matchday squad for the clash against Columbus Crew, while Seattle Sounders pay a visit to the Portland Timbers in another edition of the Cascadia derby.

North of the border, Vancouver Whitecaps FC are back at home for the first time since their stadium hosted World Cup matches as well.

Here, Sports Illustrated predicts the scores of the Matchday 19 slate of the 2026 MLS regular season, which serves as a precursor to the upcoming Leagues Cup competitions.

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New York City FC vs. Toronto FC

Nicolás Fernández Mercau is scoring for fun with New York City FC. | Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Date : Friday, July 31

: Friday, July 31 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Toronto FC haven’t won since April, but will take another crack at it on Friday night as they head to Yankee Stadium. In a rare feat, Robin Fraser’s group is also the team with the shorter injury list, missing only three players compared to New York City FC’s 10 absences.

While Josh Sargent’s form isn’t quite where Toronto FC expected, they will have some confidence on home soil as they look for a first victory since April 4—even as NYCFC bring a healthy Nicolás Fernández Mercau into the clash.

Score Prediction: New York City FC 3–2 Toronto FC

FC Cincinnati vs. San Jose Earthquakes

German star striker Timo Werner is looking to return to form with the San Jose Earthquakes. | Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Aug. 1

: Saturday, Aug. 1 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

FC Cincinnati’s good vibes from the 4–3 win over the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Whitecaps floundered last weekend in a Hell is Real Derby loss to Columbus Crew, which sparked confrontations and heated arguments after the final whistle.

A week on from that, and having sent star midfielder Evander to the MLS All-Star Game, they should fancy themselves for a calm and composed effort at TQL Stadium.

It won’t be easy for Pat Noonan’s side, though, as the San Jose Earthquakes are looking to get back to winning ways after a loss and a draw in the first two games back from the World Cup. Losing Niko Tsakiris and DeJuan Jones hasn’t helped, but Bruce Arena’s men will hope to see more from All-Star Daniel Munie and star striker Timo Werner, who missed a pivotal penalty against the Galaxy last weekend.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 4–2 San Jose Earthuakes

D.C. United vs. Nashville SC

Sam Surridge heads into a weekend of MLS action after playing in the MLS All-Star Game. | Chris Carter/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Aug. 1

: Saturday, Aug. 1 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Nashville SC’s lead atop the Supporters’ Shield and Eastern Conference is quickly dwindling, and Inter Miami’s surge has them worried, despite leading heading into the weekend. It’s what makes Saturday’s away clash against D.C. United so pivotal for the Coyotes, as they look to rekindle their form after a string of unconvincing results, including last week’s 1–0 away loss to Orlando City.

Manager B.J. Callaghan is likely to turn to some of his depth pieces against D.C. after each of goalkeepers Brian Schwake and star attackers Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge took part in the MLS All-Star Game and played significant roles through the week. Coming up against D.C., though, they will have to be careful with a potent attacking line led by Tai Baribo.

Score Prediction: D.C. United 0–1 Nashville SC

Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew

Casemiro is poised to make his first home appearance with Inter Miami. | Tim Austen/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Aug. 1

: Saturday, Aug. 1 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Inter Miami are in blistering form and will welcome back Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul into a competitive game for the first time since they lost the World Cup final. They return to a group which now includes Casemiro, after the Brazilian veteran impressed on his debut, despite having no training sessions with the team. Now with a full week of practice and the team’s top talents available, they will look to extend the club-record six-game winning streak to seven.

Columbus Crew will stand a chance, but they have been below expectations for much of this season, and are now expected to be without Max Arfsten, who played in the MLS All-Star Game but has a pending move to EFL Championship side, Middlesbrough. At the same time, there’s no clarity on the fitness and potential debut of star defender Eric Bailly, who, if ready, could channel his Manchester United days against Miami’s stars.

Score Prediction: Inter Miami 5–1 Columbus Crew

CF Montréal vs. New England Revolution

Carles Gil hopes to lead the New England Revolution to a win on the road after returning from the MLS All-Star Game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Saturday, Aug. 1

: Saturday, Aug. 1 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

CF Montréal showed well in a 1–0 loss to Inter Miami last week, but didn’t generate enough chances to claim a point against the red-hot Herons. However, there were glimmers in attack that would give some hope as they enter another home match, this time against All-Star Carles Gil and the New England Revolution.

While Montréal have only put up four wins this season, they are never overrun. The last two losses have been 1–0, and the two draws before that were 0–0 and 4–4. The Québec side is a tough one for any opponent to dominate, and that could be the case for a New England side that features their best player, Gil, coming off the MLS All-Star festivities.

Prediction: CF Montréal 2–1 New England Revolution

Red Bull New York vs. Orlando City

Antoine Griezmann is looking to keep the good times alive for Orlando City. | Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Aug. 1

: Saturday, Aug. 1 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

The good times are rolling for Orlando City. Since Antoine Griezmann made his MLS regular season debut, the Lions have knocked off the Western Conference-contending San Jose Earthquakes and beaten the Supporters’ Shield-leading Nashville SC. The 2018 World Cup winner has been at the center of it all, as has 19-year-old USMNT-eligible forward Justin Ellis alongside him.

Heading to Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J. this weekend, Orlando will be heavily favored coming up against a young Red Bull New York side, which has sputtered to two losses coming out of the World Cup break and will have plenty of travel miles on the legs of Julian Hall, who spent the week at the All-Star Game in Charlotte.

Score Prediction: Red Bull New York 3–0 Orlando City

Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United

Neil Pierre is turning heads with his towering presence. | Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Aug. 1

: Saturday, Aug. 1 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

The Philadelphia Union have hit a string of form since turning to interim manager Ryan Richter and entrusting 16-year-old prospect Cavan Sullivan and other youngsters with more minutes and responsibilities in MLS action. After Sullivan got into a scuffle last week and showed his vigor, even more will be expected of him against an Atlanta United side that has scuttled for the better part of the last two seasons.

Very quickly, the Union has put themselves back in the race for the MLS Cup playoffs, and a win this weekend could put them level with Toronto FC on 16 points and 12th in the Eastern Conference. Outside of their playoff push, the group has evolved into a must-watch for USMNT hopefuls, as Neil Pierre stands out as an imposing 6’6” center back at 18 years old.

Score Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3–1 Atlanta United

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LAFC

Thomas Müller and Vancouver Whitecaps return home for the first time since the World Cup. | Elizabeth Ruiz Ruiz/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Aug. 1

: Saturday, Aug. 1 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Vancouver Whitecaps return home to an expected crowd of over 40,000 this weekend, as they take to a new artificial turf at BC Place for the first time,. The old surface was removed and replaced after it had been buried under soil and grass for the World Cup.

While the club’s future remains in flux, the fanbase continues to dedicate itself, and there’s plenty of hope for a deep run into the MLS Cup playoffs, even after confirming the sale of USMNT star midfielder Sebastian Berhalter.

This week sees them up looking for a first post-World Cup win after a draw against Minnesota United and a loss to Cincinnati, with an in-form LAFC side providing the rival on a four-game win streak.

Thomas Müller and Son Heung-min spent the week in Charlotte speaking German to each other and reliving their days in Europe, but will now serve as opponents. Yet, it’s unclear how much both will be involved. Instead, eyes turn to Vancouver’s Ryan Gauld and LAFC’s Denis Bouanga in the attack-oriented affair.

Score Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2–2 LAFC

Chicago Fire vs. Charlotte FC

Robert Lewandowski will look for a more significant performance on the weekend. | Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Aug. 1

: Saturday, Aug. 1 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Robert Lewandowski is still on the hunt for his first MLS goal. What better time to score than his home debut? After wildfire smoke forced his home debut to be postponed earlier in the month, the Polish star striker is finally set to hit the pitch in front of the Chicago Fire faithful, looking to lead Gregg Berhalter’s side to a win after two straight losses to Inter Miami and New York City FC.

Score Prediction: Chicago Fire 2–0 Charlotte FC

Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo

The Houston Dynamo are proving a difficult team to beat. | Maria Lysaker/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Aug. 1

: Saturday, Aug. 1 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

After a brutal start to the season, Sporting Kansas City boasts three wins in the last six games and is back home after falling 4–0 to LAFC on the road last week. Led by Dejan Joveljić’s eight-goal campaign, they welcome the Houston Dynamo this weekend, hoping to snap the Texas side’s four-game unbeaten streak, which has also seen them lose just once in the last seven games.

Score Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1–1 Houston Dynamo

Minnesota United vs. San Diego FC

Kelvin Yeboah looks to add to his eight goals this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Saturday, Aug. 1

: Saturday, Aug. 1 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Stuck in a run of five games without a win and lacking the victorious feeling since May 2 against Columbus Crew, Minnesota United are getting desperate in the hunt to stay in the MLS Cup playoff race in the Western Conference.

Luckily, they can have some confidence after playing to a scoreless draw with the conference-leading Whitecaps last week, and will like their chances at home against a San Diego FC side that sits three points behind them in the table and hasn’t won a road game since February.

Score Prediction: Minnesota United 2–0 San Diego FC

St. Louis CITY SC vs. Real Salt Lake

Eduard Löwen has St. Louis CITY SC in impressive form. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Saturday, Aug. 1

: Saturday, Aug. 1 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Led by Marcel Hartel and Eduard Löwen, St. Louis CITY SC finds itself in peak form heading into this weekend, with wins in each of the last four games and six wins in its last seven contests.

In a pivotal Western Conference matchup, they are catching Real Salt Lake at the right time, as each of Diego Luna and Zavier Gozo has struggled to hit their pre-World Cup form and the Claret and Cobalt have sputtered to two losses since the league returned. A win for St. Louis would push them into the top four of the Western Conference as well, an enviable spot to be in at the midseason mark.

Score Prediction: St. Louis CITY SC 1–1 Real Salt Lake

Colorado Rapids vs. Austin FC

Rafael Navarro will need some more help up top for the Colorado Rapids. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Saturday, Aug. 1

: Saturday, Aug. 1 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

The Colorado Rapids have been inconsistent this season and come up against a side not too different from Austin FC. Both teams are coming off a loss where they were shut out, and both won the game before that, and both are also falling behind in the playoff race.

It makes three points a vital goal and a draw largely unhelpful to either side. With no massive difference-makers stepping up in this season so far, it could be a stingy affair with both sides knowing the importance of a victory.

Score Prediction: Colorado Rapids 0–0 Austin FC

L.A. Galaxy vs. FC Dallas

Petar Musa looks to build his lead in the Golden Boot race. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Saturday, Aug. 1

: Saturday, Aug. 1 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

FC Dallas haven’t quite hit the form they showed ahead of the World Cup, with a draw and a loss in the two games back, but could stand to return to form on the road against the L.A. Galaxy this weekend.

Petar Musa is the key focal point in the matchup, and the Croatian World Cup player and MLS All-Star will look to add to his lead in the MLS Golden Boot standings.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy look for an improved effort after last week’s underwhelming performance in a 1–1 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes, in which they were outplayed.

Score Prediction: L.A. Galaxy 0–2 FC Dallas

Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders

Kevin Kelsy scored a brace in Portland’s win over Seattle in the first game back from the World Cup. | oobum Im/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Aug. 1

: Saturday, Aug. 1 Time: 10:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. PT

Less than two weeks after the Portland Timbers thrashed the Seattle Sounders 5–1 at Lumen Field in the first game back for both sides after the World Cup break, the two Cascadia foes meet again with Seattle holding hopes of a similar upset on the road. This time, it’s at Providence Park.

It will take a lot for the Rave Green to send the Timbers’ Army home unhappy. Seattle is on a five-game losing streak, their longest in over a decade, and Portland’s form, led by star striker Kevin Kelsy.

Score Prediction: Seattle Sounders 1–3 Portland Timbers

MLS Predictions: Matchday 19

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Prediction Friday, July 31 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT New York City FC vs. Toronto FC 3–2 Saturday, Aug. 1 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT FC Cincinnati vs. San Jose Earthquakes 4–2 Saturday, Aug. 1 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT D.C. United vs. Nashville SC 0–1 Saturday, Aug. 1 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew 5–1 Saturday, Aug. 1 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT CF Montréal vs. New England Revolution 2–1 Saturday, Aug. 1 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Red Bull New York vs. Orlando City 0–3 Saturday, Aug. 1 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United 3–1 Saturday, Aug. 1 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LAFC 2–2 Saturday, Aug. 1 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Chicago Fire vs. Charlotte FC 2–0 Saturday, Aug. 1 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo 1–1 Saturday, Aug. 1 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Minnesota United vs. San Diego FC 2–0 Saturday, Aug. 1 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT St. Louis CITY SC vs. Real Salt Lake 1–1 Saturday, Aug. 1 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT Colorado Rapids vs. Austin FC 0–0 Saturday, Aug. 1 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT L.A. Galaxy vs. FC Dallas 0–2 Saturday, Aug. 1 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders 1–3

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