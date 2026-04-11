MLS Predictions: USMNT Stars Clash, Inter Miami Look for First Win at New Stadium

The 2026 World Cup is just over two months away, and the excitement around soccer is quickly building across the United States and Canada, where several MLS stadiums will soon hand over control to FIFA.

The seventh full weekend of MLS regular season action sees 14 matches on Saturday and one on Sunday, highlighted by a battle between USMNT mainstays Matt Freese and Sebastian Berhalter in New York City FC’s visit to Vancouver Whitecaps, and more.

Here’s what Sports Illustrated predicts for the seventh week of MLS in 2026.

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Toronto FC vs. FC Cincinnati

Josh Sargent (left) netted his first Toronto FC goal in last week's win over Colorado Rapids. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, April 11

: Saturday, April 11 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

Toronto FC are riding high and have plenty of hope at this point, with three wins in their last four games and the last match, a 3–2 win over the Colorado Rapids, seeing Josh Sargent hit the back of the net for the first time.

This week, they continue a lengthy homestand with the fourth of nine straight matches at BMO Field, hoping to extend their win streak to three after recent home victories over Columbus Crew and Colorado.

A key to this week will be continuing to build chemistry between Dániel Sallói and Sargent as the team deals with the new injury absence of Djordje Mihailovic, while also shutting down the likes of Evander and Kévin Denkey, who are looking to pull off an upset for the visiting FC Cincinnati.

Prediction: Toronto FC 3–1 FC Cincinnati

Austin FC vs. LA Galaxy

Jayden Nelson showed a clinical edge with a goal against Inter Miami. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, April 11

: Saturday, April 11 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

Fresh off a 2–2 draw to spoil Inter Miami’s Nu Stadium opener last weekend, Austin FC returns home to host an LA Galaxy side that has lost three of its last four games, the other result being a draw.

Last week saw Austin pick up its second straight draw against a top-tier MLS side, having grabbed a point off LAFC the week before. Now set to face a struggling Galaxy team, they will hope to turn those good performances into a full victory.

For Austin to do as much, they will look for Facundo Torres to score his first goal of the season and for Jayden Nelson to continue the form he showed off the bench with a goal against the Herons. At the same time, striker Christian Ramírez faces his former club, after the Galaxy waived his rights just hours before opening the 2026 season.

On LA’s side, the hope will be that Gabriel Pec can rekindle some of the form he has shown in the Concacaf Champions Cup in MLS, having scored six goals in five matches in that competition, compared to no goals and two assists in five MLS contests.

Prediction: Austin FC 2–1 LA Galaxy

CF Montréal vs. Philadelphia Union

Prince Owusu leads CF Montréal into this weekend's home opening match. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, April 11

: Saturday, April 11 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

Just how bad could things get for both of these clubs? Matchday 7 of the 2026 season sees two of the league’s worst three teams clash, with a combined record of one win and 13 losses.

Yet, it’s a critical day for the reigning Supporters’ Shield champions, the Philadelphia Union, who have lost all six games to open the 2026 season and might already be regretting the massive offseason selling spree they took on. For CF Montréal, this start was fairly expected, given the talent in the roster.

Expect a scrappy game between these two, but for Montréal to come out on top. It’s their home opener after six straight games on the road to open the season, and both Prince Owusu and Wiki Carmona have had flashes of positivity.

Prediction: CF Montréal 2–0 Philadelphia Union

Portland Timbers vs. LAFC

Son Heung-min posted four assists in the first half as LAFC trounced Orlando City last weekend. | Kevork Djansezian/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, April 11

: Saturday, April 11 Time: 4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT

The Portland Timbers are in disarray, having lost four of their last five matches and welcome the hottest team in North America. After surrendering a 2–1 lead in the 90th minute to lose 3–2 to rivals Vancouver Whitecaps last week, this week’s challenge against LAFC is even more daunting.

There is a chance that LAFC manager Marc Dos Santos opts to rotate some players after a midweek win over Cruz Azul in the Concacaf Champions Cup and ahead of the second leg, but there has been no precedent for that through the earlier rounds of the tournament. As such, Portland should expect the full wrath of Denis Bouanga, Son Heung-min and Mathieu Choiniére.

Son, who posted a record-setting four assists in one half against Orlando City last week, is looking for his first MLS goal of the season, while Bouanga is hoping to add to his tally to stay in the Golden Boot race. Meanwhile, for Portland, eyes are on the touchline, where any further struggles could spell trouble for manager Phil Neville’s future.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1–5 LAFC

Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC

Charlotte FC have plenty of attacking talent to take on Nashville's potent front three. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, April 11

: Saturday, April 11 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

The Pep Biel show is up and running this season for Charlotte FC, with the Spanish midfielder having four goals and two assists through the first six games of the season. This week, they’re on home turf, taking on a high-flying Nashville SC that has been the best team in the Eastern Conference this season.

While the defensive setups on both sides aren’t poor, the attacking talents in this matchup are outstanding. For the home side, it’s the likes of Biel, Idan Toklomati and Wilfried Zaha, going up against Nashville’s potent attacking trio of Cristian Espinoza, Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar.

Expect plenty of goals in this contest and for Nashville to bounce back with an emphatic effort after a scoreless draw against Club América in the Concacaf Champions Cup and a 1–0 loss to Chicago Fire last week in MLS play.

Prediction: Charlotte FC 1–3 Nashville SC

Inter Miami vs. Red Bull New York

Lionel Messi was unable to will his team to a win at the Nu Stadium opener. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, April 11

: Saturday, April 11 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

The first match at Nu Stadium brought plenty of extra attention to Inter Miami, and early on, it seemed to affect their play, as they fell behind 1–0 to Austin FC before playing to a 2–2 draw by the end of the night. This week, finding the first win at the new grounds is paramount.

Saturday sees them clash with a youthful Red Bull New York side, led by the excitable Michael Bradley, as he coaches against Javier Mascherano in a managerial battle between two players who helped define soccer through the early millennium.

For Miami, reliance falls once again on Lionel Messi. While he has struggled at points compared to the levels he hit in 2025, he has still been the cornerstone for the Herons, cushioning the fact that Germán Berterame or any strikers have yet to hit form.

For New York, the match is an opportunity for teenagers Julian Hall and Adri Mehmeti to impress under a major spotlight, while looking to cause further panic for their South Florida opponents.

Prediction: Inter Miami 3–1 Red Bull New York

New England Revolution vs. D.C. United

Luca Langoni has been a key contributor to the New England Revolution's positive moments this season. | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, April 11

: Saturday, April 11 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

It’s a matchup featuring two of the oldest MLS clubs, as D.C. United pays a visit to Gillette Stadium to take on the New England Revolution.

Playing at home, the Revolution are in a spell of good form with two wins in their last three games and some stellar play from winger Luca Langoni, who is up to a goal and five assists through six matches this season. Now, they take on a D.C. side that is winless in two games and which has struggled to create attacking opportunities for the likes of Tai Baribo and Jackson Hopkins.

While neither side will contend for MLS Cup or stand out this season, the contest should be one of the tighter games of the weekend, with New England pushing to respond to René Weiler’s call for a “culture change” around the D.C. club.

Prediction: New England Revolution 0–0 D.C. United

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. New York City FC

Sebastian Berhalter takes on USMNT teammate Matt Freese this weekend. | Elizabeth Ruiz Ruiz/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, April 11

: Saturday, April 11 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Fresh off an emphatic comeback to win 3–2 against the Portland Timbers, Vancouver Whitecaps look to keep the good times rolling when they welcome New York City FC to BC Place this weekend, with the World Cup trophy also in town and potentially set to make an appearance.

After a crushing exit from the Concacaf Champions Cup, Vancouver’s form has been rising in MLS and with that, the performances of key contributors, including Thomas Müller and Sebastian Berhalter. This weekend, Berhalter battles with his USMNT teammate Matt Freese, who will tend the goal for the visiting NYCFC.

With Vancouver’s injury-riddled situation at center back and the lack of Andrés Cubas patrolling midfield, NYCFC should get their chances in this contest. Yet, the defensive performance against each of Brian White, Müller, Berhalter and potentially Vancouver’s new signing, Bruno Caicedo, could define their potential result.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 3–1 New York City FC

Chicago Fire FC vs. Atlanta United

Philip Zinckernagel hopes to continue his attacking form with Chicago Fire FC this weekend. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, April 11

: Saturday, April 11 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Having picked up a 1–0 victory against previously undefeated Nashville SC, manager Gregg Berhalter and the Chicago Fire are flying high entering this weekend’s home matchup against Atlanta United.

Phillip Zinckernagel will remain a critical piece going forward as he looks to exploit space down the right flank, but the real priority in the Chicago setup comes at the back, where the partnership of Jack Elliott and Mbekezeli Mbokazi is quickly establishing itself as the best shutdown defensive duo in MLS.

Atlanta, meanwhile, will try to navigate the defensive setup with a strong performance from the inconsistent talents of Miguel Almirón and Emmanuel Latte Lath, who on their day, can be among the league’s most skillful players. Those days, however, have proven to be few and far between, especially away from home.

Prediction: Chicago Fire FC 2–0 Atlanta United

FC Dallas vs. St. Louis CITY SC

Petar Musa is enjoying a stellar season with FC Dallas. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, April 11

: Saturday, April 11 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Led by the frontline duo of Petar Musa and Logan Farrington, FC Dallas is in fine attacking form right now, with eight goals across their last two matches, the last coming with a 4–0 win over D.C. United last weekend. This week, they face a St. Louis CITY SC setup that has limited its defensive errors, sitting in the middle of the pack with eight goals conceded through the first six matches of the season.

The reliance on Musa still stands out in this contest, but St. Louis will hope to get back to an attacking rhythm after a 1–1 draw with NYCFC last weekend. To do so, they will lean on Simon Becher and Marcel Hartel, while hoping that new striker Sergio Córdova can find his form in MLS after a poor first experience with Vancouver in 2023.

Prediction: FC Dallas 3-1 St. Louis CITY SC

Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Preston Judd (right) and the San Jose Earthquakes are enjoying a stellar start to 2026. | John Hefti-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, April 11

: Saturday, April 11 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

The San Jose Earthquakes hit the road this week to take on Sporting Kansas City and are looking to continue the standout efforts that have them sitting high up the Western Conference table after the first six weeks.

While the group is headlined by former German international Timo Werner, their efforts as of late have come from younger players, with Beau Leroux scoring the winning goal against Vancouver as well as Niko Tsakiris and Preston Judd each scoring in a dominant 3–0 win over San Diego FC.

Visiting Kansas City, everything should be lined up for another victory, given SKC sit at the bottom of the Western Conference and have allowed 14 goals through the season so far.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 0–3 San Jose Earthquakes

Colorado Rapids vs. Houston Dynamo

Paxten Aaronson has three goals in his last two games with the Colorado Rapids. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, April 11

: Saturday, April 11 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

It was a challenging week for the Colorado Rapids last time out, falling 3–2 to Toronto FC in heartbreaking fashion, which included a critical mistake from goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who fumbled a ball that ended up in the back of his net as an own goal. Back on home turf this week, they hope to turn those fortunes with a clash against the Houston Dynamo, a side that is coming off two straight losses and that has dropped three of its last four games.

Enjoying his best form since joining the team last summer, Paxten Aaronson will be key for Colorado in this one, having scored three goals in the last two games against Toronto and Sporting Kansas City. Meanwhile, Houston continues to lean on Guilherme so far, with hopes that Ezequiel Ponce and Mateusz Bogusz hit their form in short order.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 3–2 Houston Dynamo

San Diego FC vs. Minnesota United

Anders Dreyer hopes to lead San Diego FC's bounce back after a 3–0 defeat to San Jose. | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, April 11

: Saturday, April 11 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

This is a matchup featuring two of the best teams from the 2025 season, with both still looking to define themselves in 2026. For Minnesota United, it’s about finding who they are tactically under Cameron Knowles, with the realization that James Rodríguez is likely playing a smaller role than they would have imagined. For San Diego, it’s about finding the difference-making ability with just Anders Dreyer as their Designated Player option.

Both sides have just one win in their last four games, but Minnesota enter the clash with some slight confidence, having picked up a California-based win in last weekend’s 2–1 victory over the LA Galaxy. At the same time, San Diego are seeking to avenge a shocking 3–0 loss to San Jose from their last time out.

Prediction: San Diego FC 2–0 Minnesota United

Columbus Crew vs. Orlando City

Maxime Crépeau and Orlando City look to bounce back against Columbus Crew. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Date : Sunday, April 12

: Sunday, April 12 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

It has been a dire start to the season for both Columbus Crew and Orlando City in 2026, making Sunday’s showcase game a chance for both to find some much-needed positivity. For Columbus, it’s about seeking back-to-back wins after picking up their first victory with a 3–1 win over Atlanta United last weekend, while Orlando hope to bounce back from a 6–0 defeat to LAFC, which marked their fifth loss in six games.

For a fixture that once saw two of the best MLS teams in the Wilfried Nancy Columbus era and Óscar Pareja Orlando heyday, this week’s matchup will have fans thinking of better times. Yet, with both clubs in a similar position and featuring players of similar consistency, it should be a compelling contest.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 1–1 Orlando City

MLS Predictions: Matchday 7

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Prediction Saturday, April 11 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

Toronto FC vs. FC Cincinnati 3–1 Saturday, April 11 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT Austin FC vs. LA Galaxy 2–1 Saturday, April 11 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT CF Montréal vs. Philadelphia Union 2–0 Saturday, April 11 4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT Portland Timbers vs. LAFC 1–5 Saturday, April 11 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC 1–3 Saturday, April 11 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Inter Miami vs. Red Bull New York 3–1 Saturday, April 11 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT New England Revolution vs. D.C. United 0–0 Saturday, April 11 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Vancouver Whitecaps vs. New York City FC 3–1 Saturday, April 11 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Chicago Fire FC vs. Atlanta United 2–0 Saturday, April 11 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT FC Dallas vs. St. Louis CITY SC 3–1 Saturday, April 11 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT



Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose Earthquakes 0–3 Saturday, April 11 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT Colorado Rapids vs. Houston Dynamo 3–2 Saturday, April 11 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT San Diego FC vs. Minnesota United 2–0 Sunday, April 12 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT



Columbus Crew vs. Orlando City 1–1

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