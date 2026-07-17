‘Very Soon’—Mohamed Salah’s Agent Teases Transfer Announcement As New Club Emerges

Mohamed Salah is seemingly edging closer to a move to Turkish Süper Lig club Beşiktaş after theplayer’s representatives reportedly flew to Istanbul for talks.

The 34-year-old left Liverpool at the end of the 2025–26 season as part of a mutual agreement to cancel the final year of his contract that would’ve seen him remain on Merseyside until the summer of 2027.

Salah, who is the Premier League’s all-time scorer born outside England with 193 goals, endured a troubled final campaign at Liverpool. After winning the 2024–25 Premier League title in stunning fashion, with a record 47 goal involvements, Salah and Liverpool struggled badly the following season, as the club lurched to an eventual fifth place finish.

In March, the Egypt international announced his decision to leave Anfield after nine seasons.

Salah’s Future to Be Revealed ‘Very Soon’

We still do not know where Mohamed will play next season but we may know very soon 🙂 — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) July 17, 2026

Clubs in Saudi Arabia, MLS and Europe have all been linked with the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner. However, it is Turkish giants Beşiktaş, who may be closing in on a deal.

Journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu reports that Beşiktaş has made a “first offer” to Salah, who initially demanded an annual salary of €15 million ($17 million), but has “lowered his salary expectations” to push through a move.

He adds that the player’s lawyer has arrived in Istanbul.

This report follows social media posts from Salah’s outspoken agent Ramy Abbas Issa, who wrote on Friday: “We still do not know where Mohamed will play next season but we may know very soon.”

This was followed up with a subsequent post: “It is not our style to have discussions with clubs that Mohamed wouldn’t want to play for, just for the sake of noise.”

Salah’s Global Appeal

Mohamed Salah remains one of soccer’s biggest stars. | Hector Vivas/FIFA/Getty Images

Before the summer, the Saudi Pro League had been seen as the most likely destination for Salah, having previously made him a top target.

During the league’s boom period a couple of years ago, Salah was viewed as a top prize for state-funded Saudi clubs, given his standing as soccer’s most high-profile Arab player. A bid of £150 million ($200 million) from Al Ittihad was rejected outright by Liverpool back in 2023—the same summer both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho moved from Anfield to Saudi Arabia.

In 2025, Salah admitted he had held serious talks with Pro League officials, before agreeing a big-money contract extension at Liverpool.

“It was a good opportunity to me, if I hadn't renewed with Liverpool it would have happened,” he said. “My relations with SPL officials are very good, we talked a lot and the negotiations were serious.”

However, as Salah became a free agent other suitors have risen to prominence, including MLS’s Sporting Kansas City, whose majority owner Peter Mallouk has Egyptian roots.

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