Mohamed Salah Equals Thierry Henry's Elite Goalscoring Record in the Premier League
Mohamed Salah's record-breaking season with Liverpool just earned him another milestone alongside the Premier League's best goalscorers.
It seems like with each Liverpool victory, Salah etches his name further in the club and the Premier League's history books. The Egyptian superstar most recently bagged a brace for the Reds in their 0–2 victory against Bournemouth, upping his goal tally on the season to 21.
Salah is now just one of five players in history to score 20+ league goals in five or more Premier League seasons.
The 32-year-old joins the following players in the exclusive Premier League club:
Player
Club(s)
EPL Seasons With 20+ League Goals
Alan Shearer
Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United
Seven
Sergio Agüero
Manchester City
Six
Harry Kane
Tottenham Hotspur
Six
Thierry Henry
Arsenal
Five
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
Five
Since joining Liverpool in 2017, Salah has gone only three seasons without hitting the 20-goal mark in the Premier League. The winger came up one goal short in his 2019–20 and 2022–23 campaigns. His lowest total came in the Reds' 2023–24 Premier League campaign when he managed 18 goals.
Salah is currently chasing his best haul from his debut season in which he bagged 32 league goals. If he remains healthy and keeps up his unstoppable form, then he will also become the club's third top goalscorer in history. Back in December, the 32-year-old overtook Billy Liddell and now has his sights set on Gordon Hodgson, who recorded 241 goals for Liverpool.
Salah also surpassed Thierry Henry and Frank Lampard in the all-time Premier League scoring charts this season. Sitting sixth among the league's best goalscorers in history, Salah is on his way to even more history by the end of the year, as well as some silverware if Liverpool maintain their strong lead atop the Premier League standings.