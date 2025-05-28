Mohamed Salah Reveals Liverpool Plans, Sets Retirement Age
Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah warned that he doesn’t plan to retire until as late as 40, although how many of those years will be spent on Merseyside remains to be seen.
Salah only turns 33 in June, giving him until the end of the 2031–32 season before he enters his fourth decade, and has shown little sign of time catching up to him just yet. While leading Liverpool to the Premier League title, Salah established himself as the division’s top scorer, leading assist provider and best player.
“I will stop playing when I have that feeling,” Salah told ON Sport during the club’s trophy parade. “If you ask me for my opinion, I think I can play until the age of 39 or 40 but if I felt before that I wanted to stop, I would quit. I have achieved a lot of things.”
In the same interview, the Egypt international revealed that he is still in dialogue with Saudi Arabian clubs after coming “close” to joining a team from the Kingdom before he penned a new two-year extension with Liverpool.
The Saudi Pro League is a division flooded with experienced professionals. Freshly crowned champions Al Ittihad were no outliers with an average age of 28.5, yet that would comfortably make them the oldest squad in the Premier League. Cristiano Ronaldo finished as the league’s top scorer for a second successive year despite turning 40 in February.
Rather than Ronaldo, Arne Slot has used 75-year-old Bruce Springsteen as the benchmark for enduring fitness. Salah also got a nod of approval from his boss. “I always give him [Salah] as an example, because last season he was number one when we had this [fitness] test in the league and that told me a lot,” the Dutch coach gushed.
“That’s why he’s for seven years already at elite level. And if you look at all the elite players in all different sports, they all say the same. If you want to be a serial winner, it’s just about consistency in your discipline throughout your whole career or your whole life.”
Salah actually puts his improved campaign down to less running. “Now I don’t have to defend much,” the forward shrugged when comparing Slot’s reign to that of Jürgen Klopp. “The tactics are quite different. I said, ‘As long as you rest me defensively, I will provide offensively,’ so I am glad that [Slot] did. He listened a lot, and you can see the numbers.”