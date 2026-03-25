Mohamed Salah’s Five Best Seasons at Liverpool—Ranked

Liverpool supporters have enjoyed the luxury of watching Mohamed Salah’s genius for nine seasons, but are now mentally preparing for life without their legendary No.11.

The Egyptian superstar will depart Anfield at the end of the current campaign and leave behind him an astonishing legacy forged by consistent brilliance for almost a decade.

Arriving in 2017 with the baggage of an unsuccessful stint at Chelsea, Salah has proven a transformative figure for Liverpool and the Premier League, achieving feats many considered unthinkable before his Merseyside move.

To honor Liverpool’s iconic winger, here is a ranking of his best seasons with the Reds.

5. 2019–20

More silverware for Salah. | PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP/Getty Images.

Matches played: 48

Goal involvements: 23G, 13A

Trophies: 3 (Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup)



The coronavirus pandemic’s interruption of the 2019–20 season has soured some memories of Liverpool’s first ever Premier League title-winning campaign, making it easy to forget just how sensational the Reds were across the season—and particularly before soccer’s hiatus in March 2020.



Liverpool won 26 of their first 27 Premier League matches that term as they romped to the crown, Salah’s inspiring form leading the charge. A team-high 19 goals helped the Reds end their agonizing wait for a league title, and there was also more silverware for the Egyptian in the form of the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.



Salah was the provider of perhaps the moment of the season, too, latching on to Alisson’s raking pass and scoring Liverpool’s second in their 2–0 Anfield win over Manchester United in Jan. 2020. As the ball rolled beyond the goal-line, it was then the Anfield faithful dared to dream of Premier League glory.

4. 2021–22

Another extraordinary campaign. | John Powell/Liverpool FC/Getty Images.

Matches played: 51

Goal involvements: 31G, 15A

Trophies: 2 (FA Cup, Carabao Cup)



Liverpool flirted with the unprecedented quadruple during 2021–22, and to come away with just the domestic cups from such an impressive season remains a source of frustration. Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid and another heart-breaking title race with Man City took some of the shine off an astonishing Salah season.



It’s little surprise that Salah was once again Liverpool’s top goalscorer in the Premier League and across all competitions, the forward netting 31 times and supplying 15 assists.



A three-week spell in October epitomized Salah’s mastery. After an insane solo strike in a stalemate with Manchester City, Salah produced another in the subsequent demolition of Watford, and then followed up by becoming the first opposition player in Premier League history to score a hat trick at Old Trafford during Liverpool’s famous 5–0 rout.

3. 2018–19

Salah won his only Champions League title in 2019. | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Matches played: 52

Goal involvements: 27G, 10A

Trophies: 1 (Champions League)



While not Salah’s most prolific campaign, Liverpool’s Champions League-winning 2019–20 season was one of his most influential. Truly purring as part of the legendary triumvirate alongside Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané, it was the first term under Jürgen Klopp in which the Reds looked like genuine world-beaters.



Liverpool’s 97-point Premier League haul was not enough for a first title in the competition, but Salah enjoyed sweet redemption on the European stage. A scorer in the final win over Tottenham Hotspur, his 27th goal of another stunning season, it was Salah’s first major title with the Reds.



Salah finished as joint-top scorer alongside fellow African forwards Mané and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the Premier League Golden Boot, as well as sparkling en route to the Champions League final with some characteristically breathless displays.

2. 2017–18

Mohamed Salah hit the ground running at Anfield. | John Powell/Liverpool FC/Getty Images.

Matches played: 52

Goal involvements: 44G, 14A

Trophies: 0



Debut seasons don’t come much better than this. Liverpool’s Salah gamble had come under fire after his disappointing stint at Chelsea, but a goal and assist in his opening match for the Reds eased nerves. From then onward, he simply couldn’t be stopped.



32 Premier League goals marked a then-record in the competition—there was even a four-goal haul against Watford included—and a further 11 in the Champions League propelled Liverpool to the final of the competition, where a Loris Karius disaster-class saw them defeated by Real Madrid.



Salah’s opening season was littered with iconic performances. There was the stunning breakaway goal against Arsenal, his Puskás Award winner in the Merseyside derby, his European dink at the Etihad Stadium and an inspired display in the Champions League semifinal against former club Roma—as well as many, many more.

1. 2024–25

Mohamed Salah was the driving force behind Liverpool’s title win. | Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

Matches played: 52

Goal involvements: 34G, 23A

Trophies: 1 (Premier League)



Salah’s greatest goalscoring campaign was his first on Merseyside, but the 2024–25 season was arguably his peak. No longer able to lean on the aid of Mané and Firmino, last term was all about the Egyptian and how he practically single-handedly dragged Liverpool to their second Premier League title in Arne Slot’s debut year.



By Christmas, Salah had only failed to score in four Premier League games, with the winger unsurprisingly finishing up as the division’s Golden Boot recipient. Salah also became the first player in the competition’s history to win the accolade alongside the Playmaker award in a single season, an equally handy provider for his attacking clubmates.



Salah’s 2024–25 season is among the best in Premier League history, and the goals were forthcoming in other competitions, too. He scored three more in nine Champions League games and two en route to the Carabao Cup final, with no tournament resistant to the veteran’s incredible performances.

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