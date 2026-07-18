Morgan Rogers’s Potential Jersey Numbers at Chelsea

Morgan Rogers was raised, in his own words, as “a bit of a geek for football knowledge.”

Countless afternoons with his father were spent swapping trivia questions. “I’d be able to name random players across the world and stuff,” Rogers would later recall. “I’d try and be the cleverest person in the room when it came to football.”

Now, he promises to become the answer to a future quiz question.

Should Chelsea’s shock approach for the Aston Villa playmaker come to fruition at the reported fee of $157.3 million (£117 million), Rogers would stand alone as the most expensive player in club history and the costliest British player in the history of any club.

What jersey number Rogers first donned at Stamford Bridge would surely be worth a few bonus points.

Rogers’s Potential Shirt Numbers at Chelsea

Morgan Rogers has donned No. 27. | Yagiz Gurtug/NurPhoto/Getty Images

When he was thrust into a formative loan spell with Lincoln City in League One as a teenager, Rogers was presented with an underwhelming choice of available jerseys. “I was looking at the numbers and thought none of these,” he would later tell Sky Sports.

Eventually, he settled on No. 27 as “it was the only number that looked remotely O.K. at the time.” The affection stemmed from the presence of the “7,” which Rogers was always looking for after growing up idolizing Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I wasn’t necessarily sold on it but because then I had a good loan, it kinda stuck with me,” he explained. “It’s always the number I’d pick if I go to a club.”

Unfortunately for Rogers, Chelsea’s No. 27 is already taken by Malo Gusto.

The versatile forward could land No. 17, which has been freshly vacated by Manchester United-bound Andrey Santos, or even No. 37 if he wants, but No. 7 also has an owner in the form of Pedro Neto.

Available Jersey Numbers at Chelsea

Number Last Worn By 2 Axel Disasi 3 Marc Cucurella 13 Marcus Bettinelli 16 Lesley Ugochukwu 17 Andrey Santos 18 Christopher Nkunku 22 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall 26 Levi Colwill

Jersey Numbers That Could Become Available

Nicolas Jackson left Chelsea on loan in the summer. | Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

There have been spurious whispers of a potential move for Gusto, which would no doubt suit Rogers in his pursuit of that cherished No. 27. However, Chelsea’s reported demands of $100.8 million (£75 million) for a backup right back are likely to scare off any potential suitors.

Enzo Fernández would command an even loftier fee. While Real Madrid no longer appear to be in the market for the World Cup finalist, another super team could potentially snap up Chelsea’s No. 8.

Nicolas Jackson could also be on the move, freeing up the No. 15 which Rogers has previously worn on England duty.

READ THE LATEST CHELSEA NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC