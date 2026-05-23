Most Controversial Premier League Promotion Campaign Ever Given Dramatic Conclusion

Hull City booked their place in the Premier League with a 1–0 Championship playoff final victory over Middlesbrough decided by Oli McBurnie’s stoppage-time winner, bringing a dramatic conclusion to the most divisive and embittered post-season in the history of English soccer’s second tier.

The typically tense contest at Wembley Stadium to determine who would join Coventry City and Ipswich Town in ascending to the top flight was clouded by the ongoing ‘Spygate’ scandal.

Had Southampton’s analyst intern William Salt not been spotted filming Middlesbrough’s training session from behind a pine tree, it would have been the Saints taking on Hull in the Championship’s showpiece fixture. However, the poorly concealed “spy” was apprehended by indignant Boro staff, prompting Southampton to reveal that this was not the first piece of espionage sanctioned by manager Tonda Eckert.

Even without the footage captured on Salt’s smartphone, Southampton still conspired to prevail across the two legs of their playoff semifinal against Middlesbrough. However, an unprecedented ruling from the English Football League (EFL) sensationally expelled the Saints from the final and reinstated Boro in their place.

“We can say everything is unfair in this last two weeks,” Hull manager Sergej Jakirović sighed on the eve of the final. His conviction in the justice of the universe must have been given a boost at Wembley.

Timeline of ‘Spygate’ Scandal

The binoculars were out in full force on Saturday. | Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images

May 2 : Championship regular season ends with Southampton fourth and Hull sixth.

: Championship regular season ends with Southampton fourth and Hull sixth. May 7 : Southampton analyst intern William Salt is accused of spying on Middlesbrough’s training session 48 hours before playoff semifinal first leg.

: Southampton analyst intern William Salt is accused of spying on Middlesbrough’s training session 48 hours before playoff semifinal first leg. May 8 : EFL charge Southampton with spying.

: EFL charge Southampton with spying. May 8 : Hull draw with Millwall in their semifinal first leg.

: Hull draw with Millwall in their semifinal first leg. May 9 : Tempers flare during Southampton’s goalless at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough.

: Tempers flare during Southampton’s goalless at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough. May 11 : Hull defeat Millwall at the Den to reach the playoff final.

: Hull defeat Millwall at the Den to reach the playoff final. May 12 : Southampton win the second leg on home turf 2–1 after extra time, with Saints defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis spotted celebrating with a ‘spy’ taunt.

: Southampton win the second leg on home turf 2–1 after extra time, with Saints defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis spotted celebrating with a ‘spy’ taunt. May 14 : EFL warn the playoff final may not go ahead as planned.

: EFL warn the playoff final may not go ahead as planned. May 15 : Middlesbrough call for Southampton to be expelled.

: Middlesbrough call for Southampton to be expelled. May 19 : Southampton become the first club to ever get tossed out of the playoffs and are also deducted four points for next season in the Championship.

: Southampton become the first club to ever get tossed out of the playoffs and are also deducted four points for next season in the Championship. May 20 : The Saints lose their appeal and cannot take it to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

: The Saints lose their appeal and cannot take it to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). May 21 : The English Football Association (a separate body to the EFL) opens an investigation into Southampton’s spying.

: The English Football Association (a separate body to the EFL) opens an investigation into Southampton’s spying. May 23: Playoff final at Wembley.

Championship playoff finals are invariably tight affairs. Only one fixture across the past decade has been decided by more than a single goal—and Brentford’s 2–0 victory over Swansea City in 2021 was aided by a red card for Jay Fulton in the 65th minute.

Middlesbrough’s fans had gotten in the mood early, taking over London’s Trafalgar Square the day before Saturday’s showpiece. Yet, they were made until the 61st minute for the game’s first shot on target. As much as the swirling speculation around binoculars played its role, suffocatingly hot conditions didn’t aid the fluency of a stodgy contest.

In the end, McBurnie’s late scramble in the 95th minute, gobbling up a poor attempt from Solomon Brynn to collect a cross, was all Hull needed. In the process of earning a return to the Premier League for the first time since 2017, the Tigers brought an end to this tumultuous playoff campaign without the need for any legal action.

2026–27 Premier League Lineup

Arsenal finally got their hands on the Premier League title. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Retained Teams

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Bournemouth

Brentford

Brighton

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Fulham

Leeds United

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest

Sunderland

Promoted Teams

Coventry City

Ipswich Town

Hull City

Still to Be Decided

Tottenham Hotspur/West Ham United

After 10 months, 370 matches and 1,021 goals, the final Premier League standings haven’t yet been decided. London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are the last two sides scrapping for top-flight survival with 90 minutes of action left to play.

While most of the capital’s taxpayers may be inclined to root for the Hammers, it is Spurs who have control of their future. Avoid defeat at home to Everton on Sunday and the club’s unbroken Premier League status will be preserved for one more year, regardless of West Ham’s result against Leeds United. However, Tottenham have claimed just one solitary win in N17 since the opening weekend of the season.

Much like Saturday’s playoff final, the Premier League finale is expected to be a devilishly tight and tense affair.

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