The Most Likely Player From Every MLS Team to Play in the World Cup

The 2026 World Cup is fast approaching and will see 104 games in 16 cities across the U.S., Mexico and Canada this summer, including 12 markets that are currently home to MLS teams. While only two MLS stadiums will be used for the tournament, the U.S. top-flight’s presence across the 48-team competition is undeniable.

While the 2022 World Cup saw 35 MLS players selected across 12 countries—a record representation for the league—the 2026 tournament will see far greater participation. Not only has the World Cup grown, but the league has too, with two more teams than in 2022.

The U.S. men’s national team and Canada men’s national team are most likely to feature the heaviest contingent of MLS talent, but plenty of other nations will as well. At the same time, nearly every club has a chance of being represented on the world stage.

Here, Sports Illustrated takes a look at each MLS club, picking out one player from their roster who is the most likely to go to the World Cup next month.

Atlanta United FC — Miguel Almirón (Paraguay)

Miguel Almirón could head to his first World Cup with Paraguay. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Paraguayan veteran could very well be on the pitch against the USMNT in the World Cup opener, set to add to his 79 international caps, previously highlighted by 13 Copa América appearances. While he has lost a step since his starring days with Newcastle United, he stands as an Atlanta United legend and an invaluable piece to a country returning to the World Cup for the first time since 2010.

Likelihood: 9/10

Austin FC — Facundo Torres (Uruguay)

Facundo Torres is looking to crack Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay squad this summer. | Daniel Jefferson-Imagn Images

Previously a regular presence on Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay, Torres came under intense fire from the Uruguayan public when he returned to MLS this season with Austin FC. He was an unused sub in recent March friendlies against England and Algeria, but should crack the World Cup squad, at least as a depth player.

Likelihood: 7/10

CF Montréal — Prince Owusu (Ghana)

Prince Owusu has been stellar for CF Montréal in 2026. | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Prince Owusu has gotten off to a stellar start in MLS this season, with six goals and five assists in his first 11 games of the season. While the physical striker has not been a regular for Ghana, he has made two international appearances and only recently made his debut in the November 2025 window. Few other players on CF Montréal stand a chance of making a World Cup squad.

Likelihood: 5/10

Charlotte FC — Tim Ream (USA)

Tim Ream could be a vital piece for the USMNT at the World Cup. | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Veteran center back Tim Ream stands as the most likely call-up to the World Cup on Charlotte FC’s roster, and the 38-year-old could start for the USMNT in the first matchup against Paraguay. With 80 USMNT caps, he is one of the most experienced players currently in the U.S. player pool.

Likelihood: 9/10

Chicago Fire FC — Mbekezeli Mbokazi

Mbekezeli Mbokazi has been a stalwart defensive piece for the Chicago Fire. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Mbekezeli Mbokazi is one of the most highly touted young defenders in the world and is expected to star at the World Cup with South Africa, having become a regular defensive stalwart for the Chicago Fire this season. While his move to MLS was heavily judged back home, he has helped establish the Fire as one of the finest defensive sides in MLS.

Likelihood: 8/10

Colorado Rapids — Lucas Herrington (Australia)

Lucas Herrington has been among the best MLS defenders at just 18 years old. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

There aren’t many teenagers who crack World Cup squads, with tournaments often favoring veteran players, but Colorado Rapids center back Lucas Herrington stands a chance of playing for the Socceroos this summer at just 18 years old. He became the youngest player to debut for Australia in over 40 years in March and started each of the first 11 games for the Rapids this season.

Likelihood: 8/10

Columbus Crew — Steven Moreira (Cabo Verde)

Steven Moreira will represent one of the smallest nations to ever qualify for a World Cup. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The Columbus Crew will likely have a few players at the World Cup, but none will take on as much national spotlight as Steven Moreira, one of the top players for African minnows, Cabo Verde. The World Cup debutants and the second-smallest nation at the tournament have few top-tier players, with the veteran MLS right back standing out. He has 17 caps and is expected to start.

Likelihood: 9/10

D.C. United — Kye Rowles (Australia)

Kyle Rowles has been a key part of Australian soccer over the past decade. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Kye Rowles is a potential starter for Australia at the World Cup this summer, with 25 international caps and having played for the Socceroos at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. One of the top defenders to come out of the Australian A-League, Rowles has significantly solidified D.C. United in their improvements at the back this season.

Likelihood: 9/10

FC Cincinnati — Miles Robinson (USMNT)

Miles Robinson has dealt with several injuries through 2026, but should make the USMNT squad. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Miles Robinson is the highest-paid center back in MLS and is likely to start for the USMNT this summer, having played a key role in nearly every system in Pochettino’s managerial tenure. While he will battle for time with Tim Ream and others, his tactical versatility should allow him to play plenty of minutes, building on his 2022 World Cup experience.

Likelihood: 8/10

FC Dallas — Petar Musa (Croatia)

Petar Musa is looking to play for Croatia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. | FC Dallas

Petar Musa could be leading the line for some of the best midfielders in the world this summer, standing out as the best Croatian forward across world soccer. He has been a consistent international presence in his 10 recent caps and has been one of the most productive offensive players in MLS over the past two seasons. Standing at 6’3” and with a knack for goalscoring, he’ll hope to give Luka Modrić one last World Cup to remember.

Likelihood: 8/10

Houston Dynamo FC — Jack McGlynn (USMNT)

Jack McGlynn scored against Türkiye in one of his few appearances with the USMNT. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The UEFA World Cup playoffs weren’t friendly to the Houston Dynamo’s hopes of having a player at the World Cup, with star winger Mateusz Bogusz falling short of qualifying for the tournament with Poland. Instead, U.S. midfielder Jack McGlynn holds an outside shot of making the USMNT after impressing at the 2025 Gold Cup and scoring against Group D opponents, Türkiye, in a pre-Gold Cup friendly.

Likelihood: 3/10

Inter Miami CF — Dayne St. Clair (Canada)

Dayne St. Clair (left) is a potential World Cup starter for Canada, while Lionel Messi (right) has yet to commit to the tournament with Argentina. | Dustin Markland/Getty Images

You were expecting Lionel Messi in this spot, weren’t you? The Argentine legend has not committed to playing in the World Cup with La Albiceleste this summer, potentially favoring his final World Cup moment being the title-winning day in Qatar. Instead, we’ve gone with a lock for the tournament in Canadian backstop and Inter Miami starting goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, who is in contention to start for the co-hosts after splitting games with Orlando City’s Maxime Crépeau since manager Jesse Marsch took over in 2024.

Likelihood: 9.5/10

LA Galaxy — Joseph Paintsil (Ghana)

Joseph Paintsil stands as a potential call-up for Ghana this summer. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Joseph Paintsil has not been a regular for Ghana throughout his career, but with 15 caps and recent strong form with the LA Galaxy, he stands a chance of cracking the roster. He recently found the back of the net against Vancouver Whitecaps, bringing him to two goals and two assists in seven games, potentially making him an attractive depth option for manager Carlos Queiroz.

Likelihood: 5/10

Los Angeles FC — Son Heung-min (South Korea)

Son Heung-min has slowed down in production since his wicked start to his MLS tenure in 2025. | Liza Rosales/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The most significant South Korean superstar and one of the greatest Asian players in soccer history, Son Heung-min, is bound for his fourth World Cup after helping LAFC to the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals. While he has struggled to score in 2026, his creativity continues to stand out, and the now 33-year-old will remain a key piece of his nation's hopes at the tournament.

Likelihood: 9.5/10

Minnesota United FC — James Rodríguez (Colombia)

James Rodríguez has struggled to produce with Minnesota United. | Jeremy Olson/ISI Photos/IGetty Images

James Rodríguez hasn’t enjoyed the most successful spell with Minnesota United, but the target has always been to be in top form for the World Cup, set to be his third time at the tournament, which sparked his stardom in 2014. While he has struggled for minutes in MLS and doesn’t quite have the same edge he did in his younger years, he remains a key leadership piece on Colombia’s squad, even at 34 years old.

Likelihood: 8/10

Nashville SC — Woobens Pacius (Haiti)

Woobens Pacius could represent Haiti at the upcoming World Cup. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Nashville SC’s best players come from nations with immense soccer talent: Hany Mukhtar from Germany, Cristian Espinoza from Argentina and Sam Surridge from England. As such, the most likely World Cup player in the group is forward Woobens Pacius, who grew up in Canada and developed through the Canadian system, but represents Haiti through his parents. The former Canadian Premier League star has earned regular callups to Haiti since switching his allegiance from Canada, but has made only one official appearance.

Likelihood: 8/10

New England Revolution — Matt Turner (USMNT)

Matt Turner has been immense with the New England Revolution this season. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Matt Turner is set to head to his second World Cup with the USMNT and could be the starter for the host nation, having enjoyed an impressive season with the New England Revolution so far. The 31-year-old fell out of favor with Pochettino and his staff, but the recent form and a strong showing in a March friendly against Belgium could see him afforded the starting honors once again, as he had at the 2022 World Cup.

Likelihood: 9/10

New York City FC — Matt Freese (USMNT)

Matt Freese is looking to start between the sticks for the USMNT this summer. | Vincent Carchietta/Getty Images

Matt Freese is bound for the World Cup with the host USMNT, having been the starting backstop for the majority of Pochettino’s time leading the program. After taking the starting role at the 2025 Gold Cup, Freese started all but one match for the USMNT through to March of this year. While he has taken a slight dip in form with New York City FC this season and has allowed Turner to re-enter the starter’s conversation, the 27-year-old remains the most likely man between the sticks for the opener against Paraguay.

Likelihood: 9/10

Red Bull New York — Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (Canada)

Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty will be an outside shot at Canada's World Cup squad. | John Jones-Imagn Images

Red Bull New York could have no World Cup players on the roster, or potentially two, with both Swedish veteran attacker Emil Forsberg and Canadian full-back Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty in contention for their respective nations. We’ve gone with Marshall-Rutty as the most likely, as the 21-year-old left back already boasts over 120 MLS appearances at such a young age and could shore up the defensive aspect of Canada’s left flank, with superstar and captain Alphonso Davies now in doubt for the tournament.

Likelihood: 6/10

Orlando City — Maxime Crépeau (Canada)

Maxime Crépeau is heading to his first World Cup after missing 2022 with a broken leg. | John Jones-Imagn Images

Orlando City have been anything but outstanding defensively this season, but will see their goalkeeper head to the World Cup as Maxime Crépeau approaches his first tournament, after missing out on Canada’s first World Cup in 36 years in 2022 due to a now-legendary broken leg in LAFC’s 2022 MLS Cup win over the Philadelphia Union. With 30 Canada caps and a penchant for the big save, Crépeau stands a chance to start the most important games in his nation’s soccer history, having already started through the 2024 Copa América.

Likelihood: 9/10

Philadelphia Union — Danley Jean Jacques (Haiti)

Danley Jean Jacques will be one of Haiti's most important players at the nation's first World Cup in 52 years. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

One of the top players for Haiti, Philadelphia Union midfielder Danley Jean Jacques, will be a starring center piece for his nation this summer, leading them back to the World Cup for the first time since 1974. The controlling and defensive midfielder has represented his nation 29 times and played a regular role on the Union’s Supporters’ Shield-winning squad of 2025—and has continued to play regularly, even as the team’s form has dipped significantly in 2026.

Likelihood: 9/10

Portland Timbers — Finn Surman (New Zealand)

Finn Surman is one of the few New Zealand players playing regular minutes in a top league outside of New Zealand or Australia. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Portland Timbers will see center back Finn Surman heading to the World Cup with New Zealand, who were one of the first teams to qualify for the competition back in March of 2025. The 22-year-old has started regularly for the Timbers over the past two seasons, including every match in 2025, becoming one of the few New Zealanders playing in a top-10 league worldwide. On the most recent March squad, he was one of just 10 players playing outside Australia or New Zealand.

Likelihood: 9/10

Real Salt Lake — Diego Luna (USMNT)

Diego Luna is among the most-skilled players in the USMNT player pool. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Diego Luna missed out on the March camp for the USMNT due to injury, but has been one of the greatest benefactors of Pochettino’s era, earning plenty of trust through 2025, highlighted by his role in the 2025 Gold Cup. Since returning from injury, the diminutive and skillful midfielder has been stellar with Real Salt Lake, scoring three goals and three assists in his first seven games, while showcasing elusive dribbling skills few other players in the U.S. pool possess. While he’s not a lock, the 22-year-old stands a good chance of making the team.

Likelihood: 7/10

San Diego FC — Aníbal Godoy (Panama)

Aníbal Godoy played for Panama at the 2018 World Cup. | Luiza Moraes/Getty Images

Aníbal Godoy played for Panama at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and will likely return to the tournament this summer, now a 36-year-old veteran who still has plenty left to give. While San Diego FC has struggled in 2026 after an outstanding 2025, Godoy has been a key player throughout and is a machine in the team’s midfield transition. Boasting over 250 MLS appearances since making his 2015 debut, he will build on his 159 international caps this summer, taking on the UEFA giants of Croatia and England in the group stage, as well as Ghana.

Likelihood: 9/10

San Jose Earthquakes — Timo Werner (Germany)

Timo Werner is dealing with an injury that will keep him out until the World Cup break. | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

The San Jose Earthquakes have been stellar this season, but are unlikely to have any players at the World Cup. Before Niko Tsakiris’ recent injury, which manager Bruce Arena says will “keep him out a while,” he stood as the best chance for the USMNT, having scored two goals and seven assists this season. Now, there are no players on the team who stand even an outside shot, unless Germany makes a shock turn to Timo Werner, who has four goals and three assists in seven games.

Likelihood: 0.25/10

Seattle Sounders FC — Cristian Roldan (USMNT)

Cristian Roldan stands as the most likely World Cup player on the Seattle Sounders | Jay Biggerstaff/MLS/Getty Images

Cristian Roldan is one of the most divisive players in the USMNT sphere when it comes to his potential inclusion on the World Cup roster. At 30 years old, with World Cup experience and a calmness on the ball, he likely stands a strong chance of making it. While he may not play at all, his presence and leadership have been vital to Pochettino’s tenure, and he could be one of the final names on the roster for this summer.

Likelihood: 7/10

Sporting Kansas City — Zorhan Bassong (Canada)

Zorhan Bassong could be an injury-replacement for Canada. | Jay Biggerstaff/MLS/Getty Images

Sporting Kansas City is amid what could be a historically bad MLS campaign, leaving few options for a World Cup squad. The most likely to make the tournament would be Zorhan Bassong, the fullback who boasts seven caps with Canada and is seen as a third option at right or left back, a potential position of concern for the co-hosts due to injuries.

Likelihood: 5/10

St. Louis CITY SC — Lukas MacNaughton (Canada)

Lukas MacNaughton could be an emergency call for the Canadian squad. | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

St. Louis CITY SC has struggled this season and has no likely World Cup players. However, Canadian center-back Lukas MacNaughton could work his way into Marsch’s squad if several injuries strike the Canadian pool, despite not representing the senior squad since 2022.

Likelihood: 1/10

Toronto FC — Derrick Etienne Jr. (Haiti)

Derrick Etienne Jr. is among several Toronto FC players likely to head to the World Cup. | Angel Marchini/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Derrick Etienne Jr. has been a consistent player for Haiti’s national team over the past year and has amassed 49 caps since his senior international debut in 2016, scoring eight goals. While he is not likely to be a starter, his two-goal contributions and consistent minutes with Toronto FC this season should put him on the squad, with the potential to showcase himself against the global titans that are Brazil and Morocco, as well as against Scotland in both nations' return to the World Cup for the first time in the new millennium.

Likelihood: 9/10

Vancouver Whitecaps FC — Andrés Cubas (Paraguay)

Andrés Cubas is a vital piece in midfield for both Vancouver and Paraguay. | Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images

Andrés Cubas is arguably one of the most important players on his team in MLS, playing a commanding defensive midfield role with Vancouver Whitecaps, while holding a similar responsibility in Paraguay’s setup heading into the World Cup. A tough-tackling central presence, he has shut down Lionel Messi for both club and country on several occasions and could be the key to his nation in a challenging group against the USMNT, Türkiye and Australia.

Likelihood: 9/10

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