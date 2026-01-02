‘I Doubt’—Thomas Muller Aims Subtle Dig at Lionel Messi Ahead of 2026 World Cup
Lionel Messi has yet to confirm whether he will play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, but German legend Thomas Müller “doubts” his MLS foe will be able to translate his stellar form for Inter Miami to the grandest stage in soccer.
Müller, who retired from representing Germany after the 2024 European Championship, will not be at the tournament despite still playing for MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps FC. The 36-year-old ended his international career with 131 caps and helped his country win the 2014 World Cup.
For Messi, who remains with MLS Cup winners Inter Miami through 2027–28, the tournament also remains a contentious decision. Back in December, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner previously admitted he might only be “watching [the tournament] live” next summer.
“It would be an interesting project, from my point of view, if he were there. That could, of course, change the whole balance of the team, for better or for worse,” Müller told Magenta TV, noting that Argentina has a different outlook under manager Lionel Scaloni, whether they have Messi or not.
Should the No. 10 lace up for La Albiceleste on North American soil, he would become one of two players in soccer history to play in six different World Cup tournaments, alongside longtime La Liga rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who has his eyes set on the title at age 41.
Müller Questions Messi’s Quality at 2026 World Cup
While Messi has found plenty of success with Inter Miami, becoming the first player to win back-to-back MLS MVP Awards and winning the 2025 MLS Golden Boot on the way to MLS Cup, Müller is less than confident in the Argentine’s abilities on the World Cup stage at this point.
“When he was on the ball, he just absolutely burst into life in the right areas and then really initiated a lot of things,” Müller said of facing Messi for the 11th time in his career in Vancouver’s loss in the MLS Cup final. “Whether that would work like that off the cuff at the top international level, I doubt [it].”
Messi did not make it through the last international tournament he played, suffering an injury midway through the 2024 Copa América. He scored against Canada in the semifinal despite his discomfort, but was forced to withdraw in the final against Colombia, as his Argentine teammates finished the job and captured his second South American title.
As for Messi’s update on his World Cup status, he left any mention of the tournament out of his 2026 New Year’s Eve Instagram post and has previously said that the decision will come closer to the tournament, depending on how he feels through the start of the 2026 MLS season.
Argentina faces Austria, Algeria and Jordan in Group J play at the start of the World Cup. At the same time, Müller will have his eyes on Germany in Group E and their matches against Ecuador, Côte d'Ivoire and Curaçao.