Myles Lewis-Skelly's Hilarious Reaction to Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres Breakthrough
Myles Lewis-Skelly couldn’t contain his excitement when reacting to the news of Arsenal's breakthrough in negotiations for Viktor Gyökeres.
The Gunners have been chasing 27-year-old Gyökeres, who has also been a target for rivals Manchester United, for a number of weeks, but talks with Sporting CP have been prolonged as the Portuguese giants seek to extract as much profit as they can from selling the prolific Swede.
There was even last minute talk of a potential hijack from United, who had appeared to be out of the running, but news broke on Tuesday afternoon that Arsenal were putting the finishing touches to an agreement with Sporting.
The deal will be worth €63.5million (£54.8 million, $74.2 million) to Sporting with an additional €10 million (£8.6 million, $11.7 million) to be paid in add-ons, with Gyökeres set to pen a five-year contract at Emirates Stadium.
And in a clip circulating on Instagram, Arsenal fans were treated to a video of Lewis-Skelly, who was rewarded for his breakthrough last season with a lucrative long-term contract extension earlier this summer, reacting to journalist Fabrizio Romano's “Here We Go” announcement on X.
Watch the clip below.
Lewis Skelly hilariously mimicked Gyökeres’s well-known mask celebration that references Batman villain Bane, clearly indicating the excitement of the dressing room at the potential new arrival. The young left-back's feelings mimic those of Arsenal supporters, who have been clamouring for updates on Gyökeres on social media.
Getting a deal for Gyökeres over the line is a significant moment for Arsenal. The hunt for a new No. 9 has been the major talking point of numerous transfer windows, ever since Mikel Arteta's side started regularly challenging for the Premier League title. This window, while Arsenal have invested elsewhere bringing in the likes of Noni Madueke, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Nørgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga, has been solely about getting that position sorted.
Gyökeres has his doubters, with many questioning whether or not his form in Portugal will translate to the Premier League, but he'll be a clear, defined presence up front. Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have performed well in patches, but both aren't natural strikers and they were also injured towards the end of the 2024–25 season, forcing Arteta to deploy Mikel Merino up front.
What Arteta will now be able to call on is a player who scored 39 goals in the Portuguese top flight last season, as well as a further six in the Champions League.