Myles Lewis-Skelly Transfer: Clash of Comments Expose Brutal Arsenal Reality

While Myles Lewis-Skelly has made it abundantly clear that he no desire to leave Arsenal amid reported Premier League interest, the club’s upper hierarchy have damningly revealed that the “right opportunity” for a sale would be considered.

After breaking through at left back two seasons ago, Lewis-Skelly looked on course to shine for England at the World Cup. Lauded an “amazing” talent by Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel, Lewis-Skelly subsequently embarked upon a quiet 2025–26 campaign that cost him a place on the German’s roster in North America.

The teenager was reintegrated towards the backend of the season, shining as Arsenal claimed their maiden Premier League title in 22 years and came within a whisker of winning the Champions League for the first time.

And while there are suggestions that his career has reached an early crossroads, Lewis-Skelly further highlighted his star talent in Sunday’s 3–0 victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield. Playing in midfield alongside new arrival Bruno Guimarães, the Hale End graduate teed up Riccardo Calafiori’s early opener with a slick through ball.

Lewis-Skelly Breaks Silence on Premier League Transfer Links

Arsenal are open to selling their homegrown stars. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

The Hale End graduate, who’s been at the club since he was 8, made it abundantly clear after scoring in preseason against Como that his heart still resides in north London.

“Personally, I feel ready,” Lewis-Skelly said on Arsenal’s Live X broadcast on Tuesday. “We’ve got an amazing squad. And I feel like, as a team, there are more things in the air at the moment. We all have the same common goal.

“You know what we want from the season, and I feel like everyone's kind of buying into that again. So yeah, we’re ready, we’re excited.”

Why Arsenal Would Be Forced to ‘Consider’ Painful Lewis-Skelly Sale

Mikel Arteta is in search of more attacking reinforcements. | Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

However, the noise from Arsenal’s hierarchy has hardly reassured supporters, who are desperate to retain their academy star. Chief executive officer Richard Garlick, for example, has said that while the club isn’t actively shipping the likes of Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri, they will “consider” the “right opportunity.”

“I think it’s just a case of looking at what opportunities there are that will help both of those in terms of their career moving forward,” he told BBC Sport’s Dan Roan. “We are not actively looking at selling those homegrown players, but if the right opportunity came up—right for them and the club—we’d obviously consider that.”

Nwaneri, who was absent from Sunday’s Community Shield roster, has attracted interest from the likes of AC Milan, Galatasaray and several Premier League clubs.

Who Wants to Sign Myles Lewis-Skelly?

Man Utd are in the race. | Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Those keen on signing the 19-year-old will doubtless be encouraged by Garlick’s comments. Some have suggested that Arsenal would consider offers in the region of $61 million, with the club perhaps tempted by the fact that the sale of a homegrown star can be banked as ’pure profit’ in its accounts.

Manchester United and Chelsea have been put forward as the two most intrigued by Lewis-Skelly’s potential availability.

United, who have been linked with a deal for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, are also in the left back market, and Lewis-Skelly’s hybrid abilities most certainly appeal.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are chasing a market opportunity. They’ve signed Pep Chavarría from Rayo Vallecano to replace Marc Cucurella, but may need an Enzo Fernández replacement if the Argentine signs for Man City.