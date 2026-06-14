Netherlands vs. Japan—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats
Netherlands have finished as runners-up three times in World Cup history, and generally have a very strong record at the tournament despite failing to qualify twice this century.
It is in decent form heading into the 2026 edition, but Ronald Koeman’s side don’t have an abundance of firepower and do struggle to score lots of goals. That could play nicely into the hands of a dogged, resolute and ever-improving Japan, who have forgotten what it’s like to concede a goal.
Brazil were the last country to breach Japan’s defenses—in an October 2025 friendly—but since then Ghana, Bolivia, Scotland, Iceland and one of the favorite’s for glory this year, England, have been defeated and have failed to score a goal. It could be a low-scoring, tight affair.
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Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.