Netherlands vs. Japan—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Netherlands have finished as runners-up three times in World Cup history, and generally have a very strong record at the tournament despite failing to qualify twice this century.

It is in decent form heading into the 2026 edition, but Ronald Koeman’s side don’t have an abundance of firepower and do struggle to score lots of goals. That could play nicely into the hands of a dogged, resolute and ever-improving Japan, who have forgotten what it’s like to concede a goal.

Brazil were the last country to breach Japan’s defenses—in an October 2025 friendly—but since then Ghana, Bolivia, Scotland, Iceland and one of the favorite’s for glory this year, England, have been defeated and have failed to score a goal. It could be a low-scoring, tight affair.

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