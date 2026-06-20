Netherlands vs. Sweden—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

European foes collide in Houston on Saturday when the Netherlands seek a first tournament victory at the expense of Group F’s current leaders Sweden.

Conceding late to Japan in its opener has proven costly for the Oranje, who now find themselves chasing top spot. Ronald Koeman’s men were not wholly convincing in the 2–2 stalemate last Sunday, but will still be regarded as favorites to progress from its group in first place.

Sweden surprised a few with its thumping 5–1 victory over Tunisia, with the Premier League trio of Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyökeres and Yasin Ayari all on the scoresheet. Graham Potter knows a much sterner test lies in wait at the NRG Stadium this time around, though.

Victory will be enough for Sweden to qualify for the last 32 and would clinch top spot if teamed with a draw or win for Tunisia against Japan later in the day. The Netherlands cannot secure passage to the next round on Saturday, but would take a sizable step toward the knockout stage by collecting three precious points.

Netherlands vs. Sweden Score Prediction

Ducth Could Edge Thrilling Affair

Virgil van Dijk was on the scoresheet against Japan. | Roy Lazet/Soccrates/Getty Images

After a dismal qualification campaign spared by the saving grace of the UEFA playoffs, Sweden silenced some critics against Tunisia. However, despite firing five past the North Africans, it’s unclear how the Scandinavians will cope against stronger opposition.

Tunisia are undeniably Group F’s weakest team and beating them is no benchmark for success. The Dutch will certainly not allow Sweden as much freedom in the final third, while also posing a fierce challenge in offense themselves.

The Oranje didn’t sparkle against Japan but continued its run of not being beaten in regulation time at the World Cup since 2006, and it will likely offer an improved showing in Houston. A first win of the tournament should ensue if it can move into gear.

With neither side super comfortable defensively but boasting an array of routes to goal, we’re projecting a thriller on Saturday.

Dutch defensive issues : The Netherlands has one of the competition’s strongest defenses on paper, yet Koeman’s side have seldom convinced at the back. Without a clean sheet in five games, goals have been conceded to Uzbekistan, Algeria, Ecuador and Norway prior to shipping two to Japan.

: The Netherlands has one of the competition’s strongest defenses on paper, yet Koeman’s side have seldom convinced at the back. Without a clean sheet in five games, goals have been conceded to Uzbekistan, Algeria, Ecuador and Norway prior to shipping two to Japan. Sweden’s similar struggles: Potter has been unable to solidify Sweden in defense. No clean sheets have been secured during his seven matches at the helm, with two or more conceded in three of those matches against Switzerland, Poland and Greece. The 3-5-2 formation the ex-Chelsea boss employs leaves gaps, that’s for certain.

Prediction: Netherlands 3–2 Sweden

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Netherlands Predicted Lineup vs. Sweden

An unchanged XI could face Sweden. | Sports Illustrated

Koeman will be reluctant to make any alterations to the XI used against Japan, with none of his starters producing particularly poor performances. He will, however, demand more from his attacking players, who were a tad blunt last time out.

Memphis Depay could provide a remedy to that issue, but is still expected to make his impact from the bench. Donyell Malen should start up top, with the in-form Roma star flanked by Cody Gakpo and Manchester United-linked Crysencio Summerville—the latter scoring an excellent goal in the Netherlands’s opener.

An all-star midfield of Tijjani Reijnders, Frenkie de Jong and Ryan Gravenberch won’t be broken up, while there will be two Tottenham Hotspur defenders in the defense this time around. Jan Paul van Hecke has now joined compatriot Micky van de Ven at Spurs following his recent $68.8 million (£52 million) move from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Netherlands predicted lineup vs. Sweden (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Gravenberch, De Jong, Reijnders; Summerville, Malen, Gakpo.

Sweden Predicted Lineup vs. Netherlands

There’s no room for Lucas Bergvall or Anthony Elanga. | Sports Illustrated

After demolishing Tunisia, Potter should stick with the team that led Sweden to its stylish opening victory. Most importantly, Isak and Gyökeres start again up front after producing five goal involvements between them last week.

Ayari scored two screamers against Tunisia and will retain his berth in midfield, with Udinese’s Jesper Karlström and Celtic’s Benjamin Nygren featuring alongside the Brighton star. That means Tottenham’s Lucas Bergvall may be forced to the bench yet again.

Gabriel Gudmundsson came off early against Tunisia with cramp, but the Leeds United left wing back will be available to face the Netherlands.

Sweden predicted lineup vs. Netherlands (3-5-2): Nordfeldt; Lagerbielke, Hien, Lindelöf; Bernhardsson, Nygren, Karlström, Ayari, Gudmundsson; Gyökeres, Isak.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Netherlands vs. Sweden Kick Off?

Location : Houston, United States

: Houston, United States Stadium : NRG Stadium

: NRG Stadium Date : Saturday, June 20

: Saturday, June 20 Kick-off Time : 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)

How to Watch Netherlands vs. Sweden on TV, Live Stream

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