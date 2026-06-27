New Zealand vs. Belgium—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Belgium finds itself in a familiar position on the big stage after once again failing to fully convince across its opening two 2026 World Cup matches.

As a result, a win against New Zealand is likely required to secure a place in the knockout rounds, or risk another early tournament exit that would be seen as underwhelming given expectations. A draw could still leave the Red Devils nervously awaiting confirmation as one of the best third-placed teams.

For the All Whites, the equation is simple: anything less than victory means elimination. Win, and progression remains possible depending on other results.

On paper, Belgium should have enough. The Red Devils boast a significantly stronger squad and greater World Cup experience, and despite their inconsistent performances so far, they remain unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions, recording three wins and three draws while scoring 14 goals and conceding only four.

New Zealand, meanwhile, has struggled for consistency, with just one win, one draw and four defeats in its last six outings. It has failed to keep a clean sheet in that run, while three of those matches ended without a goal scored—highlighting its ongoing issues in attack.

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