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New Zealand vs. Egypt—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

The 40th game of the 2026 World Cup takes the tournament back to BC Place in Vancouver.
Toby Cudworth|
Both teams have a realistic chance of reaching the round of 32.
Both teams have a realistic chance of reaching the round of 32. | Matthew Ashton/AMA/Getty Images, Elizabeth Ruiz Ruiz/Getty Images, Visionhaus/Getty Images

New Zealand and Egypt head into their Group G meeting at the World Cup on the back of encouraging opening results.

The All Whites produced a spirited display in their first World Cup appearance since 2010, battling to a 2–2 draw with Iran, while Egypt arguably delivered the bigger surprise by holding group favorite Belgium to a 1–1 draw.

That leaves Egypt as the slight favourite heading into the clash at BC Place in Vancouver.

While New Zealand will take confidence from its performance against Iran, it remains without a win in any competition or friendly for more than a year. Egypt may also draw belief from the fact the two sides met during the FIFA Series in 2024, with the Pharaohs claiming a narrow 1–0 victory—a result it will hope to repeat on Sunday.

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Toby Cudworth
TOBY CUDWORTH

Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.

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