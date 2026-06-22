New Zealand vs. Egypt—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats
New Zealand and Egypt head into their Group G meeting at the World Cup on the back of encouraging opening results.
The All Whites produced a spirited display in their first World Cup appearance since 2010, battling to a 2–2 draw with Iran, while Egypt arguably delivered the bigger surprise by holding group favorite Belgium to a 1–1 draw.
That leaves Egypt as the slight favourite heading into the clash at BC Place in Vancouver.
While New Zealand will take confidence from its performance against Iran, it remains without a win in any competition or friendly for more than a year. Egypt may also draw belief from the fact the two sides met during the FIFA Series in 2024, with the Pharaohs claiming a narrow 1–0 victory—a result it will hope to repeat on Sunday.
Live Match Tracker
Match Momentum
Match Stats
Lineups
Match Summary
READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC
Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.