New Zealand vs. Egypt—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

New Zealand and Egypt head into their Group G meeting at the World Cup on the back of encouraging opening results.

The All Whites produced a spirited display in their first World Cup appearance since 2010, battling to a 2–2 draw with Iran, while Egypt arguably delivered the bigger surprise by holding group favorite Belgium to a 1–1 draw.

That leaves Egypt as the slight favourite heading into the clash at BC Place in Vancouver.

While New Zealand will take confidence from its performance against Iran, it remains without a win in any competition or friendly for more than a year. Egypt may also draw belief from the fact the two sides met during the FIFA Series in 2024, with the Pharaohs claiming a narrow 1–0 victory—a result it will hope to repeat on Sunday.

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