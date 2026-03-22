Newcastle, Sunderland Derby Halted After Racist Abuse Report

Newcastle United’s Premier League clash with Sunderland was halted at St James’ Park after visiting defender Lutsharel Geertruida was subjected to alleged racist abuse.

The game was paused minutes into the second half after referee Anthony Taylor was informed that Geertruida had been on the receiving end of a comment made from the crowd. He spoke to the player in question before heading to the touchline to talk with Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, captains Kieran Trippier and Granit Xhaka and stadium officials.

“Today’s match between Newcastle United and Sunderland was temporarily paused during the second half after a report of discriminatory abuse from the crowd, directed at Sunderland’s Lutsharel Geertruida,” a Premier League statement read on the Match Center X feed.

“This is in line with the Premier League’s on-field anti-discrimination protocol. The incident at St James’ Park will now be fully investigated. We offer our full support to the player and both clubs. Racism has no place in our game, or anywhere in society. We will continue to work with stakeholders and authorities to ensure our stadiums are an inclusive and welcoming environment for all.”

The Premier League’s Anti-Discrimination Protocols

Step 1: “The incident (is) brought to attention of the referee, who should stop the match and report incident to the home club safety officer via the fourth official, who would liaise with technical areas to explain. The referee to liaise with team captains.”

Step 2: Players are removed from the field of play after consulting with police and the host club’s safety officer.

Step 3: The referee can abandon play if abuse continues.

An investgation will now be launched, with the club likely to use CCTV and eyewitness accounts to potentially identify those responsible.

Sunderland Win Tyne Wear Derby, Complete Double Over Arch-Enemy

It was late joy for Brian Brobbey and Sunderland. | Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

The incident will overshadow what turned out to be another great day for Sunderland’s players in terms of the result. Trailing to an Anthony Gordon goal after just 10 minutes, the Black Cats used all of their spirit and resolve to come back at earn a 2–1 win, leapfrogging Newcastle in the Premier League table to now sit 11th.

Chemsdine Talbi capitailzed on Newcastle’s inability to properly clear a Xhaka corner, turning home from close range after Brian Brobbey’s chested effort had been cleared off the line by Dan Burn.

And it was Brobbey who would prove to be the match winner, scoring a dramatic 90th-minute goal to ensure Newcastle’s wait for a win against Sunderland at home goes on—they are without a win on their own patch since 2010.

Defeat concludes a desperately disappointing end to Newcastle’s Champions League campaign—one that saw the Magpies collapse against Barcelona in Camp Nou to suffer a thumping 7–2 defeat, having battled to a 1–1 draw in the home leg a week prior.

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