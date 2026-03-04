Newcastle vs. Man Utd: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Manchester United’s momentum under Michael Carrick will be put to the test when they travel to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

A come-from-behind victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday helped United to their sixth win from seven games since Carrick returned to the helm in the wake of Ruben Amorim’s departure.

The triumph, which came courtesy of Benjamin Šeško’s superb header, helped the Red Devils into third, and they’re suddenly excellently placed to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Newcastle, who have a two-legged affair with La Liga champions Barcelona to look forward to this month, have long been cut adrift from the top-five race. Eddie Howe’s side, in truth, have struggled to craft any positive momentum all season, and currently look poised to endure a mid-table finish.

After losing 3–2 at home to Everton on Saturday, the Magpies, who finished fifth last season, are down in 13th. They’ve been beaten in four of their five previous league outings, and are now taking on the division’s form team in front of the Toon Army.

Newcastle vs. Man Utd Score Prediction

Magpies to Thwart Carrick’s Perfect Start

Newcastle have struggled to build any momentum so far this season. | Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Manchester United have not merely moved up to third in the Premier League table, but they’ve also created a buffer between themselves and Chelsea in sixth in the hunt for Champions League places. Two teams and six points separate the pair thanks to the impressive resurgence overseen by Carrick.

United’s interim boss is returning home on Wednesday, and he‘ll know exactly how daunting a night match at St. James’s Park can be, no matter how underwhelming Newcastle have been this season.

The Magpies seem to relish the big occasion, and Howe must believe that merely back-to-back wins could have thrust them back into European contention.

Big game success: St. James’s Park has hardly been a fortress for Newcastle this season, but Howe is excellent at striking up game plans for specific opponents, and his team have once again competed fiercely against the league’s best on home soil. They’ve beaten Manchester City, taken points off Chelsea, and only stoppage-time goals denied them results against Liverpool and Arsenal.

St. James’s Park has hardly been a fortress for Newcastle this season, but Howe is excellent at striking up game plans for specific opponents, and his team have once again competed fiercely against the league’s best on home soil. They’ve beaten Manchester City, taken points off Chelsea, and only stoppage-time goals denied them results against Liverpool and Arsenal. Not-so-happy hunting ground: Man Utd are winless on their previous four visits to Tyneside. Much has changed for both teams since their chastening 4–1 defeat last April, but the Red Devils carry some scars.

Man Utd are winless on their previous four visits to Tyneside. Much has changed for both teams since their chastening 4–1 defeat last April, but the Red Devils carry some scars. Chinks in Man Utd’s armor: Things have been far from plain-sailing for Man Utd in their recent three games, winning ugly in two of them. They deserve credit for that, but this may be the time for them to come unstuck. Newcastle’s physicality has troubled them in the past; the visitors could be light in defense and the Toon Army is bound to be in a fervent mood.

Prediction: Newcastle 2–1 Man Utd

Newcastle Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd

Newcastle are still without captain Bruno Guimarães. | FotMob

Howe suggested that an illness has bogged down his squad over the past couple of days, with Nick Woltemade among those to be suffering after Jacob Ramsey felt under the weather during Saturday’s defeat to Everton.

Ramsey has made a swift recovery, though, and is poised to retain his place in Newcastle’s XI.

Bruno Guimarães, Lewis Miley, Fabian Schär and Emil Krafth are all sidelined through injury, but Howe believes Tino Livramento is very close to making his long-awaited return. The versatile fullback has been out of action since January due to a hamstring problem.

Newcastle predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Joelinton, Tonali, Ramsey; Elanga, Gordon, Barnes.

Man Utd have injury issues in defense. | FotMob

Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire were forced off in Sunday’s win over Crystal Palace, and Carrick reasserted in Tuesday’s press conference that the pair were suffering from illness rather than injury.

Both could still make the trip up to Newcastle midweek, although Noussair Mazraoui and Ayden Heaven will be waiting in reserve.

Lisandro Martínez isn’t yet ready to return from the calf injury that’s seen him miss the two recent wins, but Mason Mount could be back with Carrick’s squad as soon as Wednesday night, having returned to training last week.

Patrick Dorgu is set to full recover from his hamstring injury in April, while Matthijs de Ligt remains sidelined with a back issue.

Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Newcastle (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Mazraoui; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Šeško.

What Time Does Newcastle vs. Man Utd Kick Off?

Location : Newcastle, England

: Newcastle, England Stadium : St. James’ Park

: St. James’ Park Date : Wednesday, March 4

: Wednesday, March 4 Kick-off Time : 8:15 p.m. GMT / 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT

: 8:15 p.m. GMT / 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT Referee : Peter Bankes

: Peter Bankes VAR: Paul Tierney

How to Watch Newcastle vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App United States Peacock Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada Mexico Max Mexico

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MATCH REACTION