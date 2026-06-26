Norway vs. France—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

France and Norway have already secured their places in the knockout stages after winning their opening two Group I matches, but first place remains up for grabs as the sides meet in Foxborough.

The matchup is likely to be defined by two of the world’s most feared forwards: Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland. Mbappé scored twice in victories over Senegal and Iraq, while Haaland also netted four goals across Norway’s wins over the same opponents, setting the stage for a blockbuster showdown.

On paper, France holds the advantage. Les Bleus boast the stronger head-to-head record, greater World Cup pedigree, and world-class talent throughout the squad, from Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembélé to the unstoppable Mbappé.

Norway, however, has carried its explosive qualifying form into its first World Cup appearance since 1998. With Haaland leading the line and goals flowing freely, it has already shown it is capable of causing problems for any team in the tournament.

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