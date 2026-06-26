Norway vs. France—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Norway vs. France promises to be one of the World Cup group stage‘s most explosive fixtures as the Europeans compete for first place in the Group I standings this Friday.

Norway‘s first World Cup since 1998 has gone swimmingly, back-to-back victories over Iraq and Senegal confirming its place in the knockout stage. Erling Haaland has lived up to expectation with successive braces as the offense-first team fired seven beyond its first two opponents.

Kylian Mbappé has delivered similar brilliance for France, also already into the next round, with four goals scored in thumping wins that currently has Les Bleus first in Group I on goal difference. That means a draw would be enough at Gillette Stadium to maintain top spot and, on paper, secure a simpler draw for the round of 32 and knockout route.

Didier Deschamps is absent, but his team is the undeniable favorite for Thursday‘s encounter, continuing to impress as one of the leading contenders for the trophy. But Norway is not to be underestimated and has the attacking weapons to clinch a victory that would see it jump ahead.

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Norway vs. France Score Prediction

France Edges Group Stage Thriller

France could be just too good for Norway. | Shaun Botterill/FIFA/Getty Images

This has the makings of an all-time classic. While the stakes are not through the roof, first place is on the line for both sides, and motivation will be high to deliver maximum points and set up an easier knockout pathway.

Haaland‘s strikes have carried Norway to date, but plenty of his supporting cast have shone in North America, too. Ståle Solbakken has his team playing attractive, front-footed soccer, even if question marks remain over defensive frailties against elite opponents.

France will look to capitalize on any weaknesses in the Norwegian defense, which lacks the same quality it has in the midfield and final third. Mbappé is not the only likely tormentor on Thursday, with Michael Olise in terrific form and Ousmane Dembélé opening his goalscoring account last time out.

Fire meets fire in Foxborough and it might be the experience, quality and depth of France that prevails.

Norway‘s clean sheet issue : Solbakken‘s side has conceded in both group games so far, underlining the defensive issues which could be its undoing further down the line. The team has kept just two clean sheets across its previous 11 matches in all competitions, during which time strikes have been allowed against Moldova, Estonia, New Zealand and Iraq.

: Solbakken‘s side has conceded in both group games so far, underlining the defensive issues which could be its undoing further down the line. The team has kept just two clean sheets across its previous 11 matches in all competitions, during which time strikes have been allowed against Moldova, Estonia, New Zealand and Iraq. Unstoppable France: Les Bleus are in devastating form as Deschamps releases the handbrake during his final tournament at the helm. Six goals in two group stage games speaks volumes, while the 2018 champion has managed 11 wins from the past 13 matches. Most teams will find France just too powerful this summer.

Prediction: Norway 2–3 France

Norway Predicted Lineup vs. France

Norway will likely be forced into a change. | Sports Illustrated

Solbakken has been dealt a major blow ahead of the France encounter, with Borussia Dortmund right back Julian Ryerson lasting just 13 minutes against Senegal before coming off injured. He‘s almost certain to be replaced by Torino defender Marcus Holmgren Pedersen on Thursday.

Elsewhere, changes are unlikely as Solbakken persists with a winning team. A lethal front three of Haaland, Alexander Sørloth and Antonio Nusa will take center stage, but captain Martin Ødegaard is also crucial to unpicking the French.

Norway predicted lineup vs. France (4-3-3): Nyland; Pedersen, Ajer, Heggem, Møller Wolfe; Ødegaard, Berge, Aursnes; Sørloth, Haaland, Nusa.

France Predicted Lineup vs. Norway

France has phenomenal depth. | Sports Illustrated

Deschamps has a decision to make at left back and in midfield. After drafting in Lucas Digne and Manu Koné in place of Théo Hernandez and Aurélien Tchouaméni against Iraq, will assistant Guy Stéphan, standing in for this match, revert to the choices his boss made in the opener with Senegal?

Bradley Barcola also entered the team at left wing after his lovely goal against Senegal, but Désiré Doué could return to the XI on Thursday against a Norwegian team missing its first-choice right back.

Stéphan has confirmed William Saliba is out of this one after missing training on Thursday, with Maxence Lacroix expected to come in. Striker Marcus Thuram also sat out the session.

Mbappé, Dembélé and Olise will join Doué in a formidable forward unit.

France predicted lineup vs. Norway (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Koundé, Upamecano, Lacroix, T. Hernandez; Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Dembélé, Olise, Doué; Mbappé.

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What Time Does Norway vs. France Kick Off?

Location : Foxborough, United States

: Foxborough, United States Stadium : Gillette Stadium

: Gillette Stadium Date : Friday, June 26

: Friday, June 26 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)

How to Watch Norway vs. France on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player

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