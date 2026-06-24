Didier Deschamps to Miss France’s Decisive Final Group I Match

France manager Didier Deschamps is returning home from the 2026 World Cup following the death of his mother earlier this week.

Deschamps will miss France’s final Group I match against Norway, which will decide who finishes top of the standings, while he attends the funeral. But the 57-year-old, among only three men—alongside Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer—to win the World Cup as both a player and manager, is expected to later resume leadership of Les Bleus.

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“Didier Deschamps will not be able to lead training sessions ahead of the Norway-France match. He will also not be present on the bench on Friday for the last match of Les Bleus in Group I,” a statement from the French Football Federation explained.

“The national team coach had the sorrow of learning of the death of his mother. He will return to France to attend her funeral.”

The FFF called it an extremely “painful moment” and extended support to Deschamps and his family.

Deschamps’s Assistant in Charge

Guy Stéphan (R) is a long-term associate. | Photo by ANP/Getty Images

Until Deschamps returns to the U.S., it has been agreed with FFF president Philippe Diallo for assistant coach Guy Stéphan to lead the team through the match with Norway. Stéphan has been a loyal associate of Deschamps since 2009 when the latter was appointed Olympique Marseille manager. Deschamps then took Stéphan as part of his staff upon being hired by France in 2012.

The 69-year-old, who first crossed paths with Deschamps as part of Roger Lemerre’s France staff at Euro 2000 when Deschamps was team captain, has been personally “entrusted” by his boss.

Norway vs. France: Why it Matters

Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé have four goals each. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Norway and France have each taken six points from the opening two matches in Group I, both enjoying victories over Senegal and Iraq so far.

For every goal that Kylian Mbappé has scored, Erling Haaland has matched him. And while both teams are already assured of automatic progression to the next phase of the World Cup, finishing first matters because of the impact it has on the knockout bracket route.

France is currently top, with Norway second on goal difference. Head-to-head record as the primary tiebreaker will come into force once they have faced each other, with Norway able to jump ahead with a win—regardless of the scoreline. France would stay top with a win or draw.

The winner of Group I is due to play a third-place finisher from Group C, D, F, G or H in the round of 32, at MetLife Stadium on June 30. The runner-up faces a first knockout match against the runner-up in Group E, at AT&T Stadium, also on June 30. Right now, that would be Côte d’Ivoire.

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