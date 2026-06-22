Norway vs. Senegal—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Norway may already have one eye on potential bracket outcomes, while Senegal fights to stay alive in the second round of group fixtures at the 2026 World Cup.

After a confident 4–1 victory over Iraq in its opener, Norway has all but secured its place in the knockouts. However, easing off on the gas pedal is not an option with two far tougher tests to come. A win over Senegal would set Ståle Solbakken’s men up for a straight shootout with France for Group I’s top spot in the final round.

Senegal, meanwhile, went toe to toe with France, but found themselves blown out of the water by a truly world-class attack. Another defeat would leave Pape Thiaw’s side in a very precarious position.

Though three points from three games may ultimately be enough to qualify in this more forgiving World Cup format, Senegal will not want to have to rely on a big score against Iraq to go through as one of the best third-placed teams.

Norway vs. Senegal Score Prediction

Attacking Thriller To End in Draw

Haaland is up and running at the World Cup. | Maddie Meyer/FIFA/Getty Images

After a goal-laden qualification campaign, Norway continued its thirst for scoring against Iraq and boast one of the tournament’s most fearsome spearheads in Erling Haaland.

Senegal, too, is not light on attacking talent. Despite falling short against France, the deposed Africa Cup of Nations champion will likely continue to see this—and every game it plays this summer—as winnable.

This meeting of two of the pre-tournament dark horses may end all square, but is unlikely to be dull.

Erling Haaland is inevitable: The Manchester City superstar has scored in 11 consecutive matches for Norway and boasts a scarcely believable record of 57 goals in 51 matches for his country.

The Manchester City superstar has scored in 11 consecutive matches for Norway and boasts a scarcely believable record of 57 goals in 51 matches for his country. Keeping up appearances: In three previous finals appearances, Senegal has only failed to reach the knockout stage once (2018).

Prediction: Norway 2-2 Senegal

Norway Predicted Lineup vs. Senegal

Norway boast plenty of Premier League firepower. | Sports Illustrated

With no fresh injury concerns to speak of, Norway is likely to field the same lineup that dispatched Iraq. That means Leo Østigård, who came off the bench to score just his second international goal at Gillette Stadium, will have a watching brief from the beginning.

Chief string puller Martin Ødegaard can expect a much tougher midfield battle in this match, however, given the quality of Senegal’s midfield.

Norway predicted lineup vs. Senegal (4-3-3): Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Møller Wolfe; Ødegaard, Berge, Aursnes; Sørloth, Haaland, Nusa.

Senegal Predicted Lineup vs. Norway

Senegal do have quality options across the pitch. | Sports Illustrated

Defeat to France shouldn’t lead Thiaw to drastic changes, with experience valued for a potentially pivotal encounter.

Senegal has the luxury of being able to call on the likes of Ibrahim Mbaye—who scored against France—and Iliman Ndiaye from the bench, and Crystal Palace’s Ismaïla Sarr may be fearing for his place on the right after spurning a couple of opportunities against Les Bleus.

Senegal predicted lineup vs. Norway (4-3-3): Mendy; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf; Camara, Gueye, Gueye; Sarr, Jackson, Mané.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Norway vs.Senegal Kick Off?

Location : East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S.

: East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. Stadium : MetLife Stadium

: MetLife Stadium Date : Monday, June 22 / Tuesday, June 23

: Monday, June 22 / Tuesday, June 23 Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (June 23)

How to Watch Norway vs. Senegal on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1, ITV X, STV Player

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