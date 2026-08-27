Not Even Boos Could Taint Jose Mourinho’s Bernabeu Homecoming

Real Madrid boss José Mourinho had no problem with the Bernabéu crowd booing his men in the first half of the team’s victory over Real Sociedad, emphasizing that whistles “help you grow.”

It only took 35 minutes into Wednesday’s La Liga bout for the fans packing the stands to express their frustration with Los Blancos. Poor finishing from Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior in the early stages turned the atmosphere hostile, especially as the game unfolded goalless.

The mood picked up after Mbappé’s opener, but things turned sour again when the hosts conceded an equalizer just four minutes later. Through it all, Mourinho remained unbothered.

“We already know the Bernabéu,” the Portuguese boss said when asked about the whistles after the game. “And thank goodness for that. It’s a consequence of its history. They pay to experience their emotions.

“We are where we are because we have the ability to remain calm in the face of difficulties. We faced a Real Sociedad team we weren’t expecting. The fans were booing because they want Madrid to dominate, dominate, and dominate. But the team stayed calm.

“A couple of boos don’t hurt anyone; they help you grow. In Spain, teams aren’t afraid; it’s not like in other leagues. Here, they want to play; there are good coaches, good players ... ”

Mourinho’s Homecoming Ended in Triumph

José Mourinho (center) was all smiles during his Bernabéu return. | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Real Madrid’s lackluster first half was soon forgotten after the restart. Mbappé restored the team’s lead after a cheeky one-two with Jude Bellingham, who then made a mockery of defenders inside the box to set up Vinícius Jr. for an easy tap in.

Mbappé put an exclamation point on the win when he completed his hat trick in the 80th minute, sealing the hosts’ 4–1 triumph. Along the way, the Frenchman reached a century of goal contributions in a white shirt.

Still, the man of the hour was Mourinho. For the first time in 13 years, he returned to the touchline at the Bernabéu as Real Madrid’s manager and experienced just about everything in 90 minutes; boos, cheers, goals, cautions, defensive blunders and above all, the show-stopping superstars now at his disposal.

“It’s even more beautiful, more spectacular,” Mourinho said of his old home. “Winning is fantastic. Before the match ... after many years, I was calm, as always with the pre-match adrenaline, but calm.

“In the dressing room, we talked calmly; they made me enjoy myself as a coach and as someone who loves football. I’m no longer overwhelmed by emotions during matches. I’m calm. I don’t like it when they chant my name. What matters to me is the team and how we get home.”

Vinicius Jr. Earns Some Bernabeu Redemption

Vinícius Júnior tallied a goal and an assist in the team’s home opener. | IMAGO/Ricardo Larreina Amador

Last season, no two players were booed more by fans than Vinícius Jr. and Mbappé. When things went wrong for Real Madrid, the two forwards always received the brunt of the blame, no matter how misplaced.

History repeated itself in the first half after they both struggled to find their rhythm early on, but by the end of the night, they were both serenaded by the sold-out crowd. Mourinho even substituted Vinícius Jr. in the 84th minute just so the Brazilian could receive a standing ovation.

“I would never have taken Vini Jr. off without the goal and without the positive feeling of playing well in the second half,” Mourinho said. “I substituted him because he also needs to rest a bit, and there’s a match in three days.

“I thought it would be good for him, especially since last season he occasionally received a few whistles, to feel the affection of the fans.”