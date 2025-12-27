SI

Nottingham Forest vs. Man City: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The Cityzens last dispatched Nottingham Forest in last season’s FA Cup semifinals.

Amanda Langell

Nottingham Forest host Manchester City to close out the year.
Nottingham Forest host Manchester City to close out the year. / Visionhaus/Getty Images

A red-hot Manchester City are making the trip south to the East Midlands on Saturday afternoon to take on Nottingham Forest in their final test of the calendar year.

What began to look like a runaway for Arsenal atop the Premier League standings is now anything-but thanks to the City’s return to strength. Pep Guardiola’s side have strung together five consecutive league victories to climb their way back into second place, just two points off the league-leaders.

Amid the scintillating streak, City also punched their tickets to the Carabao Cup semifinals and secured three points against Real Madrid in the Champions League. The club’s attention now turns to Nottingham Forest, the only remaining opponent for the former English champions to face in 2025.

Sean Dyche’s men sit just above the relegation zone and are coming off a disappointing 1–0 defeat to Fulham. The Tricky Trees would love nothing more than to bounce back with a result against the Cityzens—especially since they eliminated Forest in the 2024–25 FA Cup semifinals—but City’s recent swagger presents a likely insurmountable challenge for the 17th-place side.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the Premier League clash.

What Time Does Nottingham Forest vs. Man City Kick Off?

  • Location: Nottingham, England
  • Stadium: The City Ground
  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 27
  • Kick-off Time: 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Rob Jones
  • VAR: Andy Madley

Nottingham Forest vs. Man City Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Nottingham Forest: 1 win
  • Man City: 4 wins
  • Draws: 0
  • Last meeting: Nottingham Forest 0–2 Man City (Apr. 27, 2025)—FA Cup

Current Form (All Competitions)

Nottingham Forest

Man City

Fulham 1–0 Nottingham Forest - 22/12/25

Man City 3–0 West Ham - 20/12/25

Nottingham Forest 3–0 Tottenham - 14/12/25

Man City 2–0 Brentford - 17/12/25

FC Utrecht 1–2 Nottingham Forest - 11/12/25

Crystal Palace 0–3 Man City - 14/12/25

Everton 3–0 Nottingham Forest - 6/12/25

Real Madrid 1–2 Man City - 10/12/25

Wolves 0–1 Nottingham Forest - 3/12/25

Man City 3–0 Sunderland - 6/12/25

How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream

Country

TV Channel/Live Stream

United Kingdom

TNT Sports One, TNT Sports Ultimate

United States

USA Network, NBC Sports App, Sling TV

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada

Mexico

FOX One

Nottingham Forest Team News

Ibrahim Sangaré
Ibrahim Sangaré is competing at the AFCON. / Paul Bonser/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest are still missing last season’s top scorer Chris Wood, who suffered a knee injury back in October. There is no timetable for the striker’s return, leaving Igor Jesus as the team’s No. 9 for the foreseeable future.

Dyche also must compensate for Ibrahim Sangaré while the 28-year-old—along with fellow countryman Willy Boly— remains with the Ivory Coast national team at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Douglas Luiz is once again expected to get the nod alongside Elliot Anderson in the midfield.

The biggest decision, though, comes between the posts. Matz Sels is back from injury and the favourite to start despite John Victor’s impressive performances in his absence. Ola Aina and Ryan Yates, meanwhile, are still not fit enough for action.

Nottingham Forest Predicted Lineup vs. Man City

Nottingham Forest predicted XI
Sean Dyche has a decision to make between the posts. / FotMob

Nottingham Forest predicted lineup vs. Man City (4-2-3-1): Sels; Savona, Milenković, Murillo, Williams; Luiz, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus.

Man City Team News

Omar Marmoush
Omar Marmoush is starring for Egypt at the AFCON. / Shaun Brooks/CameraSport/Getty Images

Guardiola will once again be unable to call on Omar Marmoush and Rayan Aït-Nouri for Saturday’s clash. The two players are representing Egypt and Algeria respectively at the AFCON.

The injured Oscar Bobb, Mateo Kovačić, Rodri and Jérémy Doku are all set to end the year in the infirmary, leaving the door open for Nico González, Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki to retain their places in Man City’s XI.

John Stones’s status remains somewhat of a mystery. The defender has been sidelined for nearly the entire month with a thigh injury, but there is optimism surrounding his recovery. The England international faces a late fitness test for his team’s trip to the City Ground.

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest

Man City predicted XI
Man City’s attack is firing on all cylinders. / FotMob

Man City predicted lineup vs. Nottingham Forest (4-1-4-1): Donnrumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Nico; Silva, Cherki, Foden, Reijnders; Haaland.

Nottingham Forest vs. Man City Score Prediction

At their current form, Man City are primed to waltz into the City Ground and comfortably leave with three points as a belated Christmas present. The Cityzens have scored 18 goals in December alone, and Forest simply do not have the quality to silence Haaland and his supporting cast.

The hosts will be lucky to score. Guardiola’s men have conceded just one goal in their last five matches, racking up clean sheets against Sunderland, Crystal Palace, Brentford and West Ham.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1–3 Man City

