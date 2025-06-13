NWSL Matchday 12: How to Watch, Injury Updates
Houston Dash (3-6-2) vs. San Diego Wave (6-3-2)
When: Friday, June 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET
Where: Shell Energy Stadium
How to watch: NWSL+
H2H: Dash W: 1; Tie: 1; Wave W: 4
Injury news
Dash: U.S. women’s national team defender Avery Patterson will be hoping to shake off a thigh injury. Ramona Bachmann announced this week that she incurred a knee injury while on parental leave in Switzerland. Allysha Chapman (illness) and Evelina Duljan (ankle) are also both out.
Wave: Young Nigerian international Chiamaka Okwuchukwu (lower leg) is not yet back. Hillary Beall (leg) and Trinity Byars (knee) are out with long-term injuries.
Utah Royals (1-8-2) vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC (3-5-3)
When: Friday, June 13 at 9:30 p.m. ET
Where: America First Field
How to watch: NWSL+
H2H: Royals W: 5; Tie: 1; Gotham W: 3
Injury news
Royals: Ana Tejada will serve a one-game suspension after picking up a red card last weekend against Louisville. Macey Fraser (knee), Ana María Guzmán (excused absence) and Cece Kizer (hamstring) will not feature this weekend. Olivia Griffitts (maternity leave), Cloé Lacasse (knee), Alex Loera (knee) and Tatumn Milazzo (knee) are not expected back this season.
Gotham: The big news is that Midge Purce (thigh) is out after picking up an injury last weekend. Forward Ella Stevens (knee) is also unavailable. Brazilian forward Gabi Portilho (hip) is still on the sidelines. Jéssica Silva (excused absence) will not play either. Tierna Davidson is out long-term with an ACL.
Bay FC (4-3-4) vs. Orlando Pride (7-3-1)
When: Friday, June 13 at 10:00 p.m. ET
Where: PayPal Park
How to watch: Prime Video (US)
H2H: Bay W: 0; Tie: 0; Pride W: 2
Injury news
Bay: There will be no Jordan Brewster (lower leg), Emily Menges (excused absence), Princess (excused absence) or Jordan Silkowitz (illness) on Friday night.
Pride: There will be a late fitness test for Morgan Gautrat, who is trying to overcome an illness. Amanda Allen (shoulder), Simone Charley (ankle), Luana (illness) and Rafaelle (thigh) are all on the long-term injury list.
Chicago Stars (1-8-2) vs. Seattle Reign (5-4-2)
When: Saturday, June 14 at 5:00 p.m. ET
Where: Soldier Field
How to watch: ION (US)
H2H: Stars W: 12; Tie: 8; Reign W: 11
Injury news
Stars: Alyssa Naeher missed last week with an upper extremity injury, but could return. Bea Franklin (concussion protocol), Julia Grosso (lower leg), Jameese Joseph (lower leg) and Leilanni Nesbeth (hip) are pushing to return to fitness. Mallory Swanson is expecting her first child and is on maternity leave.
Reign: Jordyn Huitema took time away from the game after experiencing a traumatic home invasion. Ana-Maria Crnogorčević is dealing with a leg issue. Ryanne Brown (knee), Veronica Latsko (lower leg) and Cassie Miller (leg) are all out long-term.
Kansas City Current Stars (9-2-0) vs. Racing Louisville (5-4-2)
When: Saturday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: CPKC Stadium
How to watch: ION (US)
H2H: Current W: 4; Tie: 3; Racing W: 6
Injury news
Current: USWNT defender Alana Cook is out for the season with an ACL injury. Debinha is out until August with a knee issue. Clare Gagne (head), Nichelle Prince (thigh), Kristen Hamilton (hip) and Lo’eau LaBonta (knee) are looking to return sooner, but are unlikely. Alex Pfeiffer (knee) and Gabrielle Robinson (knee) are not expected back for a few more months.
Racing: Kayla Fischer is still serving a suspension for a red card. Maddy Anderson (thigh) and Bethany Balcer (excused absence) are not expected back just yet. On the long-term injury list are Katie Lund (hip), Maddie Pokorny (hip), Olivia Sekany (knee) and Kirsten Wright (knee).
Angel City (4-3-4) vs. North Carolina Courage (3-5-3)
When: Saturday, June 14 at 10:00 p.m. ET
Where: BMO Stadium
How to watch: ION (US)
H2H: ACFC W: 3; Tie: 2; Courage W: 1
Angel City: ACFC is still without Savy King, who collapsed and underwent heart surgery last month. The good news is that the club said her prognosis is excellent. Meanwhile, Jun Endo is active after a long time on the sidelines with an ACL injury. Captain Ali Riley (upper leg) is still a long-term absentee.
Courage: North Carolina has been welcoming back players recently, but did were without head coach Sean Nahas due to medical reasons last weekend. Dani Weatherholt (excused absence) has been out. While Sydney Collins (ankle) and Olivia Wingate (leg) are long-term absentees.
Portland Thorns (4-3-4) vs. Washington Spirit (3-5-3)
When: Sunday, June 15 at 4:00 p.m. ET
Where: Providence Park
How to watch: CBS, Paramount+ (US)
H2H: Thorns W: 11; Tie: 8; Courage W: 4
Injury news
Thorns: Deyna Castellanos missed last week with a back injury but hopes to return. Goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold is out again with a leg injury. Marie Müller, Morgan Weaver and Nicole Payne are all out for the season with knee injuries. While Olivia Wade-Katoa and Sophia Wilson are both on maternity leave.
Spirit: Trinity Rodman is back in the U.S. but is not yet ready to return to play, and is not expected back until August. Ashley Hatch (back), Kate Wiesner, (hip) and Leicy Santos (knee) will be pushing to return after missing the past two weeks. Ouleye Sarr (back), Andi Sullivan (maternity leave), Lyza Jessee (wrist) and Paige Metayer (knee) are not expected back for many months.