NWSL Matchday 13: How to Watch, Injury Updates
Kansas City Current (10-2-0) vs. Angel City (4-5-3)
When: Friday, June 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET
Where: CPKC Stadium
How to watch: Amazon Prime Video (US)
H2H: Current W: 3; Tie: 1; ACFC W: 3
Injury news
Current: Kristen Hamilton (hip) and Lo’eau LaBonta (knee) are looking to return sooner, but will not play this weekend. U.S. women’s national team defender Alana Cook is out for the season with an ACL injury. Debinha is out until August due to a knee issue. Alex Pfeiffer (knee) and Gabrielle Robinson (knee) are not expected back for a few more months. Clare Gagne (head) is also unavailable.
Angel City: Claire Emslie (upper leg) and Maiara
Niehues (lower leg) will miss this one. ACFC is still without Savy King, who underwent heart surgery last month. The good news is that the club said her prognosis is excellent. Sydney Leroux and Ali Riley also remain long-term absentees.
Racing Louisville (5-5-2) vs. Orlando Pride (8-3-1)
When: Friday, June 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET
Where: Lynn Family Stadium
How to watch: Amazon Prime Video (US)
H2H: Racing W: 3; Tie: 4; Pride W: 3
Injury news
Racing: Kayla Fischer is still serving a suspension for a red card. Maddy Anderson (thigh) and Bethany Balcer (excused absence) are not expected back just yet. On the long-term injury list are Katie Lund (hip), Maddie Pokorny (hip), Olivia Sekany (knee) and Kirsten Wright (knee).
Pride: Julia Doyle (ankle) is doubtful but could feature. Amanda Allen (shoulder), Simone Charley (ankle), Luana (illness) and Rafaelle (thigh) are all on the long-term injury list.
Utah Royals (1-9-2) vs. Seattle Reign (5-4-3)
When: Saturday, June 21 at 5:00 p.m. ET
Where: America First Field
How to watch: Paramount+
H2H: Royals W: 2; Tie: 3; Gotham W: 6
Injury news
Royals: Ana Tejada will return after serving a one-game suspension for a red card two weeks ago against Louisville. Macey Fraser (knee), Ana María Guzmán (excused absence) and Cece Kizer (hamstring) are all unlikely for the weekend. Olivia Griffitts (maternity leave), Cloé Lacasse (knee), Alex Loera (knee) and Tatumn Milazzo (knee) are not expected back this season.
Reign: Ana-Maria Crnogorčević is dealing with a leg issue. Ryanne Brown (knee), Veronica Latsko (lower leg) and Cassie Miller (leg) are all out long-term.
NJ/NY Gotham FC (4-5-3) vs. Bay FC (4-5-3)
When: Saturday, June 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Sports Illustrated Stadium
How to watch: ION (US)
H2H: Gotham W: 2; Tie: 0; Bay W: 0
Injury news
Gotham: There is no update yet on whether Midge Purce (thigh) could return. Forward Ella Stevens (knee) is unlikely. Brazilian forward Gabi Portilho (hip) is still on the sidelines. Jéssica Silva (excused absence) will not play and Tierna Davidson is out long-term with an ACL.
Bay: Jordan Brewster (lower leg), Emily Menges (excused absence), Princess (excused absence) and Jordan Silkowitz (illness) all missed last weekend’s defeat to the Orlando Pride but could return on Saturday.
North Carolina Courage (4-5-3) vs. Houston Dash (3-7-2)
When: Saturday, June 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: WakeMed Sports Park
How to watch: NWSL+ (US)
H2H: Courage W: 11; Tie: 2; Dash W: 5
Injury news
Courage: Head coach Sean Nahas has missed two weeks due to unspecified medical reasons. Dani Weatherholt (excused absence) also missed last week. Sydney Collins (ankle) and Olivia Wingate (knee) are long-term absentees.
Dash: Avery Patterson missed last week with a thigh injury but will be hoping to return. She was named on the U.S. women's national team's roster on Wednesday. Ramona Bachmann is out long-term with a knee injury and is on parental leave. Allysha Chapman (illness) and Evelina Duljan (ankle) have not been ruled out yet, but could be doubtful.
Portland Thorns (5-3-4) vs. Chicago Stars (1-8-3)
When: Saturday, June 21 at 10:00 p.m. ET
Where: Providence Park
How to watch: ION (US)
H2H: Thorns W: 16; Tie:11; Stars W: 5
Injury news
Thorns: Goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold is out again with a leg injury. Marie Müller, Morgan Weaver and Nicole Payne are all out for the season with knee injuries. Olivia Wade-Katoa and Sophia Wilson are both on maternity leave.
Stars: Alyssa Naeher missed the past two weeks with an upper extremity injury, but could return. Bea Franklin and Ludmila are both in concussion protocol. Julia Grosso (lower leg), Jameese Joseph (lower leg) and Leilanni Nesbeth (hip) are pushing to return to fitness. Mallory Swanson is expecting her first child and is on maternity leave.
San Diego Wave (7-3-2) vs. Washington Spirit (7-4-1)
When: Friday, June 22 at 10:00 p.m. ET
Where: Snapdragon Stadium
How to watch: Paramount+
H2H: Wave W: 2; Tie: 3; Spirit W: 1
Wave: Young Nigerian international Chiamaka Okwuchukwu (lower leg) is not expected to be back. Hillary Beall (leg) and Trinity Byars (knee) are out with long-term injuries.
Spirit: Trinity Rodman is back in the U.S. but is not yet ready to return to play, and is not expected back until August. Ashley Hatch (back), Kate Wiesner (hip) and Leicy Santos (knee) will be pushing to return after missing the past three weeks. Ouleye Sarr (back), Andi Sullivan (maternity leave), Lyza Jessee (wrist) and Paige Metayer (knee) are not expected back for many months.