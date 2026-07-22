One of Mexico’s Greatest Ever Players Confirms Retirement

Legendary Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa has confirmed his retirement from professional soccer at the age of 41.

Ochoa appeared at a joint-record sixth World Cup this summer, coming off the bench for the late stages of a group game against Czechia, and saw Mexico’s elimination from the tournament as a fitting end to a famous career.

“I never imagined how far a dream could take me,” he wrote on social media. “Today I can only look back proudly and say: THANK YOU.

“Thanks to my family. Thanks to my colleagues. Thank you to every fan who was present every step of the way. I take the affection of millions and the tranquility of having delivered everything for Mexico. No one can take what we’ve lived.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for so much.”

Ochoa Leaves Lasting Legacy on Mexican Soccer

Some numbers become history. 📜



Thank you for every save, every game, and for a career that has left a #Memorable mark on the hearts of millions of fans. 💚🤍❤️



Today, July 13, we celebrate the eternal No. 13 of our National Team. Happy Birthday, Memo! 🧤 pic.twitter.com/l3DJau5xif — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) July 14, 2026

Mexico has enjoyed plenty of all-time greats over the years. Big names like Hugo Sánchez, Cuauhtémoc Blanco and Rafael Márquez have set a huge standard for El Tri, and Ochoa undoubtedly followed suit.

The famous stopper, known as “Memo,” ends his career sitting third on Mexico’s all-time appearances chart with 154 caps to his name from an international tenure that lasted a whopping 21 years.

During that time, he led Mexico to six Gold Cups—two more than any other player—and also added the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League trophy to his cabinet.

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Longevity may have been Ochoa’s greatest attribute, but his ability between the posts also helped him stand out from the crowd. His performances on the grandest stage, most famously in a 0–0 draw with Brazil at the 2014 World Cup, served to boost Mexico’s global reputation and saw Ochoa establish himself as somewhat of a cult hero outside of his homeland.

Ochoa’s club career took him to seven different countries. He began in Mexico with Club América, making a whopping 425 appearances across two different spells with the club, before making a name for himself in Europe with French side Ajaccio and Spanish outfits Málaga and Granada.

He also played in Belgium, Italy, Portugal and, most recently, Cyprus, departing AEL Limassol at the end of last season to set up one final World Cup outing before his retirement.

It is fitting that Ochoa’s final appearance came in the jersey of El Tri, having given so much of his career to his country and earned a reputation as an international specialist.

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