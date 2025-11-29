Palmeiras vs. Flamengo—2025 Copa Libertadores Final: Preview Predictions and Lineups
The Copa Libertadores final is the biggest, most prestigious match on the west side of the Atlantic Ocean and on Saturday, Palmeiras and Flamengo will face off with continental glory on the line.
Palmeiras and Flamengo have been the best teams in South America since 2019. The pair of Brazilian powerhouses have both won two Copa Libertadores titles in that span as well as a pair of Brazilian leagues.
Back in 2021, the two sides met in the final with Palmeiras winning their second of back-to-back Copa Libertadores titles. Flamengo rebounded the following year and conquered continental glory, repeating the feat they also achieved in 2019 when they dispatched reigning champions River Plate.
Both sides are currently the top two teams in Brazil’s Serie A. Vying for their third league and continental trophy in six years, the 2025 Copa Libertadores final will see the best South American teams of the decade do battle.
It’s a moutwatering matchup that promises to deliver a worthy champions of South America’s version of the Champions League.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to the 2025 Copa Libertadores final between Palmeiras and Flamengo.
What Time Does 2025 Copa Libertadores Final Kick-Off?
- Location: Lima, Peru
- Stadium: Estadio Monumental U
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 29
- Kick-off Time: 9 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT
- Referee: Darío Herrera (ARG)
Palmeiras vs. Flamengo Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Palmeiras: 1 win
- Flamengo: 3 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last Meeting: Flamengo 3–2 Palmeiras (Oct. 19, 2025)—Brazil Serie A
Current Form (All Competitions)
Palmeiras
Flamengo
Gremio 3–2 Palmeiras - 25/11/25
Atletico MG 1–1 Flamengo - 25/11/25
Palmeiras 0–0 Fluminense - 22/11/25
Flamengo 3–0 Red Bull Bargantino - 22/11/25
Palmeiras 0–0 Vitoria - 19/11/25
Fluminense 2–1 Flamengo - 19/11/25
Santos 1–0 Palmeiras - 15/11/25
Sport Recife 1–5 Flamengo - 15/11/25
Mirassol 2–1 Palmeiras - 9/11/25
Flamengo 3–2 Santos - 9/11/25
How to Watch 2025 Copa Libertadores Final on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español
United Kingdom
BBC3, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web
Canada
Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español.
Mexico
ESPN 2, Disney+ Premium
Palmeiras Team News
Many counted out Palmeiras after they lost 3–0 in the first leg of the semifinals vs. LDU Quito. But Abel Ferreira’s side pulled off a sensational second leg comeback, winning 4–0 at home to advance to the final.
The 2025 Copa Libertadores leading goalscorer José Manuel López alongside former Barcelona talent Vitor Roque are a deadly duo up front. Andreas Pereira, Raphael Veiga and Allan make up one of the strongest midfield trios in all of South America.
Although El Verdão has faltered of late and have a poor record against Flamengo, they’ve won both times the two side have met in a final this decade, including the aforementioned 2021 continental showpiece.
With key players such as Richard Rios and Estêvão leaving the club over the summer, winning the Copa Libertadores would be an incredibly impressive achievement for Ferreira’s men.
Palmeiras Predicted Lineup vs. Flamengo
Palmeiras predicted lineup vs. Flamengo (3-5-2): Miguel; Fuchs, Gómez, Cerqueira; Khellven, Allan, Pereira, Veiga, Piqueirez; Roque, López.
Flamengo Team News
Ever since Filipe Luis’s arrival to Flamengo’s touchline, the Rio de Janeiro club has become an absolute winning machine, lifting three titles over the past year.
El Mengão have quality to spare. Club legend Bruno Henrique will lead the line with the dangerous Giorgian De Arrascaeta partnering him in attack.
Former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Jorginho aims to become the 16th player in history to win both the Champions League and Copa Libertadores. He’ll partner Erick Pulgar in the base of midfield, with former Atlético Madrid stars Saúl Ñíguez and Samu Lino hoping to make an impact from the bench.
El Fla already have the league title all but clinched, if they complete the double with a Copa Libertadores crown, Luis will become an unquestionable club legend in less than 14 months since arriving as manager.
Flamengo Predicted Lineup vs. Palmeiras
Flamengo predicted lineup vs. Palmeiras (4-2-3-1): Rossi; Varela, Danilo, Pereira, Alex Sandro; Pulgar, Jorginho; Araújo, De Arrascaeta, Carrascal; Henrique
Palmeiras vs. Flamengo: 2025 Copa Libertadores Final Score Prediction
Flamengo enter the final as favorites but it’ll be a very evenly contested affair between two sides that know each other to perfection.
Only once since the Copa Libertadores moved to a one-match final format has a champion won by more than a one-goal margin. It’s likely that trend continues and extra time or a penalty shootout wouldn’t be surprising.
However, Flamengo have not only played much better lately but they also boast a stronger side overall, even it it’s by the slightest of margins. Nevertheless, Palmeiras feel like a team of destiny after their miraculous semifinal comeback and dispatching River Plate in the quarterfinals.
Ferreira’s side have earned a reputation for raising their level when they’re viewed as underdogs and the pressure will be on Flamengo as the favorites, with the memory of the 2021 final still fresh.
Score Prediction: Palmeiras 1–1 Flamengo (Palmeiras win 5–4 on penalties)