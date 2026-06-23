Panama vs. Croatia—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats
Panama and Croatia enter their World Cup Group L clash knowing that anything less than a positive result could leave their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds hanging by a thread.
Both sides opened the tournament with defeats—Panama losing 1–0 to Ghana and Croatia falling 4–2 to England. Panama was arguably the better team for large periods against Ghana, controlling possession and creating the clearer chances, but a late lapse in concentration proved costly for Thomas Christiansen’s side.
Croatia, meanwhile, showed promise against England, twice coming from behind in the first half with two well-worked goals. However, it struggled to maintain that level after the break as England gradually took control of the match.
Panama will take confidence from its overall performance despite the result, and will believe it can compete with an aging Croatian side in Toronto. But if Croatia can reproduce—and sustain—the level it showed in spells against England, it may prove a step too far for the Central Americans.
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Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.