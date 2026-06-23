Panama vs. Croatia—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Panama and Croatia enter their World Cup Group L clash knowing that anything less than a positive result could leave their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds hanging by a thread.

Both sides opened the tournament with defeats—Panama losing 1–0 to Ghana and Croatia falling 4–2 to England. Panama was arguably the better team for large periods against Ghana, controlling possession and creating the clearer chances, but a late lapse in concentration proved costly for Thomas Christiansen’s side.

Croatia, meanwhile, showed promise against England, twice coming from behind in the first half with two well-worked goals. However, it struggled to maintain that level after the break as England gradually took control of the match.

Panama will take confidence from its overall performance despite the result, and will believe it can compete with an aging Croatian side in Toronto. But if Croatia can reproduce—and sustain—the level it showed in spells against England, it may prove a step too far for the Central Americans.

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