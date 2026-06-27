Panama vs. England—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

After coming unstuck again in Boston, England has a second chance to win Group L when it faces Panama at MetLife Stadium on Saturday.

Following the highs of its Matchday 1 triumph over Croatia, the majority expected a procession at Gillette Stadium when Thomas Tuchel’s roaring Three Lions faced off against Ghana. However, the Black Stars, set up superbly by the wily Carlos Queiroz, frustrated the life out of England and were good value for their point.

Still, victory for Tuchel’s men on Saturday will see the one-time winner into the round 32 as Group L victors (assuming there isn’t a major goal difference swing from Ghana).

They’re facing off against Panama for the second time at this tournament, having done so on the Central Americans’ World Cup bow in 2018. England put the debutant to the sword then, with Harry Kane scoring a hat-trick in a 6–1 rout. However, Los Canaleros have evolved impressively since.

Led by former Barcelona striker Thomas Christiansen, Panama reached 29th in FIFA’s world rankings last year and currently sit 34th. Two defeats in two games this summer means the nation is already eliminated, but Christiansen’s men ought to have earned a lot more.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Panama vs. England Score Prediction

Three Lions Bounce Back From Stalemate

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick against Panama at the 2018 World Cup. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Tuesday’s stalemate did expose the limitations of this England roster when faced with a stubborn defensive block, but there’s also little reason to panic. It’s a long tournament, and Tuchel has designed his side to thrive in knockout soccer.

The highs of Croatia were stymied, but it won’t take much for unhealthy optimism to surround the Three Lions once more. Tuchel will hope that a Panama side which has already been eliminated won’t be quite as insistent on shutting his team out as Ghana was.

They’ve offered exuberance through two games, but have harshly failed to find the back of the net and will thus be heading home after Saturday’s outing. Panama’s performances suggest this won’t be the procession it was eight years ago, but it’d nonetheless be a huge surprise if England stumble again.

Hungry Harry : We can’t really read too much into the result eight years ago, when Kane scored three in an emphatic England victory. However, the skipper will be desperate to eat into Lionel Messi’s advantage in the Golden Boot race after missing a glorious chance late on to beat Ghana. He’ll be out to atone on Saturday, having scored twice against Croatia.

: We can’t really read too much into the result eight years ago, when Kane scored three in an emphatic England victory. However, the skipper will be desperate to eat into Lionel Messi’s advantage in the Golden Boot race after missing a glorious chance late on to beat Ghana. He’ll be out to atone on Saturday, having scored twice against Croatia. Leaky Panama: They may play without fear, but that should suit England. We shouldn’t expect Thomas Christiansen’s side to shut up shop completely, with the Three Lions likely having enough space to attack freely. Panama hasn’t kept a clean sheet in 2026 (nine games) and has surrendered more xGA (2.90) than goals actually conceded. England is due to cash in on some wasted xG, too.

Prediction: Panama 0–2 England

Panama Predicted Lineup vs. England

Panama will aim to frustrate England. | Sports Illustrated

Seven of Christiansen’s Panama roster were also involved in 2018, its first World Cup, and multiple players who took to the field in the 6–1 defeat to England are set to play a part on Saturday.

Those include defenders Fidel Escobar and Michael Amir Murillo, as well as Yoel Bárcenas and José Luis Rodríguez further forward. Rodríguez left his homeland for Gent a decade ago, and has had spells with the likes of Alavés and Red Star Belgrade.

Cecilio Waterman could come back in to lead Panama’s line over José Fajardo, and Christiansen will hope that influential midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla is fit enough to play some role at MetLife. Carrasquilla trained ahead of the Croatia defeat but was an unused substitute.

Panama predicted lineup vs. England (3-4-3): Mosquera; Blackman, Ramos, Córdoba; Murillo, Harvey, Martínez, Andrade; Bárcenas, Waterman, Rodríguez.

England could be much-changed from the Ghana draw. | Sports Illustrated

England has already lost Tino Livramento for the tournament due to a calf injury, with Tuchel replacing the versatile fullback with center back Trevoh Chalobah.

That means the Three Lions are relying heavily on Reece James at right back, but the Chelsea captain suffered a hamstring injury in the draw with Ghana and has been reportedly ruled out for Saturday’s game as well as a potential round of 32 tie. James and Declan Rice both missed training in the build-up to the clash with Panama.

Rice’s calf issue is thought to be less concerning, yet the midfielder’s a booking away from earning a suspension for the round of 32, so may not be risked here. Jude Bellingham and Kobbie Mainoo are the most likely contenders to partner Elliot Anderson, especially with James sidelined.

In attack, Marcus Rashford is expected to come in for Anthony Gordon down the left, while Bukayo Saka should be ready for his first start of the World Cup. Morgan Rogers is also in contention.

England predicted lineup vs. Panama (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guéhi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Bellingham; Saka, Rogers, Rashford; Kane.

Pick Your World Cup XI!

What Time Does Panama vs. England Kick Off?

Location : East Rutherford, U.S.

: East Rutherford, U.S. Stadium : MetLife Stadium

: MetLife Stadium Date : Saturday, June 27

: Saturday, June 27 Kick-off Time : 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. BST

: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. BST Referee: Abdulrahman Ibrahim Al Jassim (QAT)

How to Watch Panama vs. England on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV1, ITVX, STV, STV Player

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