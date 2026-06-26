Paraguay vs. Australia—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Group D is already half settled. The USMNT has secured its place in the World Cup knockout rounds, while Türkiye has been eliminated.

For Paraguay and Australia, however, there is still plenty at stake. Level on three points apiece heading into their meeting, Australia remains in a strong position, with a win or draw enough to guarantee qualification for the knockout stage. Paraguay, meanwhile, likely needs a victory to secure a top-two finish, although it would still be well placed to advance as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams.

Historically, Australia has held the upper hand. In five previous meetings, the Socceroos have won twice, with the other three ending in draws. Paraguay has never beaten Australia, with the most recent encounter taking place in Sydney in October 2010.

Australia also holds the advantage in the FIFA World Rankings, sitting 25th compared to Paraguay’s 37th.

Recent form, however, favors the South Americans. Aside from its group-stage victory over Türkiye, Australia has not won a match—competitive or friendly—since October 2025. Paraguay, by contrast, has recorded impressive victories over the likes of Greece, Mexico and Nicaragua during that same period.

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