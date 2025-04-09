Paris Saint-Germain vs. Aston Villa Predicted Lineups: Champions League Quarterfinals
PSG and Aston Villa face off for the first time ever in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.
Parc des Princes on a big European night rivals any atmosphere on the continent, and with PSG having just clinched a fourth straight Ligue 1 title, they can now turn their full focus to claiming their maiden Champions League trophy.
Aston Villa are the underdogs on paper, but it would be a mistake to think PSG will steamroll them. Unai Emery's side have been one of the best in the Premier League for almost two years now and are currently on an eight game winning streak. Emery will be salivating at the possibility of upsetting the team he managed for two seasons.
Neither team are dealing with major injuries, but PSG will be without their skipper Marquinhos for the first leg through suspension. Other than the Brazilian center back, expect both sides to field their strongest XI's looking to grab the advantage before the second leg at Villa Park.
Here's how Paris Saint Germain and Aston Villa could lineup in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.
Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa (4-3-3)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—The Italy international was the hero of the penalty shootout vs. Liverpool.
RB: Achraf Hakimi—Hakimi continues to be one of the best right backs on the planet.
CB: Lucas Beraldo—Beraldo will replace Marquinhos in the lineup.
CB: Willian Pacho—The Ecuadorian has broken-out this season and solidified himself in the starting XI.
LB: Nuno Mendes—Mendes was brilliant at containing Mohamed Salah in the round of 16.
CM: Vitinha—Vitinha's intensity and understanding of the game makes him a fundamental piece of Enrique's side.
CM: João Neves—The 20-year-old has been brilliant in his first season in the French capital.
CM: Fabián Ruiz—The Euro 2024 winner has found his best form since Enrique's arrival as manager.
RW: Bradley Barcola—Like the rest of the front three, Barcola will have the freedom to interchange positions to confuse Aston Villa's back line.
ST: Ousmane Dembélé—Dembélé is having the best season of his career.
LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia—The January window signing will look to lead PSG to the semifinals.
Aston Villa Predicted Lineup vs. Paris Saint-Germain (4-2-3-1)
GK: Emiliano Martínez—El Dibu will look to have one of his vintage big-game performances, this time at the club level.
RB: Matty Cash—Cash will have to be at his bets vs. Kvaratskhelia
CB: Ezri Konsa—Konsa has been a stable presence in Villa's defense this season.
CB: Tyrone Mings—Mings will partner Konsa in the heart of defense.
LB: Lucas Digne—Digne will look to frustrate the hopes of his former Barcelona manager.
CM: Boubacar Kamara—Kamara will be charged with disrupting the dynamic PSG midfield trio.
CM: Youri Tielemans—The former Monaco man will be looking to defeat PSG for the first time in his career.
RW: Morgan Rogers—The Manchester City academy player has been on-fire with three goal involvements in his last two appearances.
AM: John McGinn—The gritty Scot will offer intensity and high-effort in attack, look for Marco Asensio to get minutes in the second half.
LW: Marcus Rashford—Rashford knows what it's like to score at the Parc des Princes in the Champions League from his time at Manchester United.
ST: Ollie Watkins—Though he's immersed in a bit of a skid, Watkins could take advantage of Marquinhos' absence.