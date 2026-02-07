Patriots Quarterback Drake Maye Makes 2026 World Cup Prediction Ahead of Super Bowl

Raising NFL superstar quarterback Drake Maye didn’t hesitate when deciding who he believes will win the 2026 World Cup, picking Argentina and Lionel Messi to secure back-to-back titles this summer.

Maye will hope to lead the New England Patriots to Super Bowl LX glory against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. But ahead of the biggest game of his career, the 23-year-old star had time to make his 2026 World Cup prediction.

“Is Messi going to play with Argentina?” Maye asked before getting the nod of approval. “Then I’m picking Argentina with Messi. Shoutout [the USMNT], I have to go with the USMNT as well. So the U.S. or Argentina.

“I think it’s awesome that the World Cup is coming to the U.S. There’s going to be some games in our area, in New England. The World Cup is such a cool deal.”

Gillete Stadium, where Maye and the Patriots play their home games, will host five group stage matches come the World Cup—including the mouthwatering clash between France and Norway. The stadium will also host a round of 32 match and a quarterfinal clash later in the tournament.

Drake Maye Admits He’s a Soccer Fan, Reveals Favorite Players

Lionel Messi (left), Kylian Mbappé and Neymar are three players Drake Maye likes. | David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

But Maye didn’t just speak about his excitement for the fast approaching World Cup, he also revealed he’s a big fan of the sport, and a lot of it is thank to a video game he used to play.

“I used to be a big FIFA [now EA FC] player back in the day.” Maye revealed. “I loved playing FIFA.”

In fact, that wasn’t the only time Maye mentioned the famous video game franchise during Super Bowl week. The Patriots’ quarterback was gifted a signed Harry Kane Bayern Munich shirt, and an excited Maye revealed the Englishman is one of his favorite players to use when playing EA FC.

Ever since his time playing at the University of North Carolina all the way to his NFL career, Maye has exclusively worn the No. 10 jersey. Although he insists his decision to wear the number has nothing to do with soccer, he also appreciates the correlation it has with some of his favorite players in the sport.

“I like that correlation,” Maye said. “I’m a big fan of Messi, I’m a big fan of Neymar. Does [Kylian] Mbappé wear No. 10 too? I mean, a bunch of soccer greats. I think it’s a pretty good number.

“I remember watching when Messi won it against France [in the 2022 World Cup final]. It was such a great game. What a great sport that soccer is.”

It’s clear Maye has a big interest in soccer, one that will likely reach peak levels come the World Cup this summer. But he’s not the first Patriots quarterback to share his love for futból.

Drake Maye Following Tom Brady’s Footsteps in More Ways Than One

Tom Brady was involved in the 2026 World Cup group stage draw last December. | Jim Watso/AFP/Getty Images

Maye is trying to become the first quarterback in history not named Tom Brady to lead the Patriots to Super Bowl glory. Comparisons have already started between Maye and the former New England quarterback, but one of the traits they share is their love for soccer.

Brady has immersed himself into the soccer world ever since his retirement from the NFL. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is now even a minority owner of second-tier English side Birmingham City—unfortunately for Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney.

He even participated in the celebrity laden 2026 World Cup group stage draw last December, and although Brady will be rooting hard for the U.S. men’s national team in the summer, his wish of Mauricio Pochettino’s side having a Lamine Yamal level talent on the roster might be a bit too far-fetched.

Still, Brady seems to have a love for soccer and Maye is following in his footsteps in that department as well, continuing the tradition of Patriots quarterbacks interested in the sport.

The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting spectacle in the U.S., but with soccer rapidly growing in the country, don’t be surprised if a number of prominent NFL figures like Maye and Brady are seen passionately enjoying the 2026 World Cup this summer.

Or, as FIFA president Gianni Infantino called the summer spectacle: “104 Super Bowls in one month.”

