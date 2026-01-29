SI

Pep Guardiola Reveals Jose Mourinho Plan After Receiving Huge Favour

Manchester City benefitted greatly from ‘The Special One’ in the Champions League
Jamie Spencer|
It was once the fiercest managerial rivalry out there.
Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola said after Manchester City pipped Real Madrid to an automatic place in the Champions League round of 16 that he will “of course” be sending his thanks to former adversary José Mourinho.

It was Mourinho’s Benfica shocking Real Madrid with a 4–2 win in Lisbon, securing their own place in the knockout playoffs in the process, that bumped Los Blancos down to ninth and ensured City’s 2–0 victory against Galatasaray was enough to sneak into the top eight—Guardiola admitted his players were “all watching it in the dressing room.”

Real Madrid losing by any margin was enough for what City needed. But Guardiola’s players and staff couldn’t quite believe what they were seeing when Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin went forward for a late corner and powered a header past Thibaut Courtois.

Mourinho’s side were already winning 3–2 but still needed to boost their goal difference by one more to jump ahead of Marseille, who are now eliminated, and finish 24th.

“We didn’t know Benfica needed [another] goal to qualify [for the knockout playoffs], so when their goalkeeper went up, we said: ‘Why?!’ But it was a good strategy for José,” Guardiola admitted.

Bye to Round of 16 Important for Man City

Finishing in the top eight means bypassing an entire round of the competition, avoiding the knockout playoffs that will be the domain of the 16 clubs who placed ninth to 24th.

That’s two fewer games to cram into a schedule already bursting at the seams.

Had Mourinho, whose time as Real Madrid manager from 2010–2013 aligned with Guardiola’s Barcelona tenure and saw both clubs push each other to the limit—tensions even spilled into physical violence between staff, not masterminded a Benfica win it would have meant two extra Champions League fixtures for City to play in February.

Man City players celebrate
Man City did their job against Galatasaray but still needed help. | Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu/Getty Images

Now, that is for Real Madrid to worry about and, from a Manchester City perspective, the Champions League can be put to one side until the middle of March, allowing greater focus on a developing Premier League title race, the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Even without the Champions League knockout playoff, City have seven confirmed fixtures for February, which would have been nine in the space of 28 days without a helping hand from Benfica. With FA Cup and Carabao Cup progress expected, plus the Champions League round of 16, March looks equally busy, with up to another six games in just 22 days before the international break.

Overall, it is potentially 13 games to play in 40 days from the start of February. The delight and relief that it is not 15 games in 40 days is very understandable.

Man City Upcoming Fixtures in February, March—All Competitions

Date

Fixture

Competition

Feb. 1, 2026

Tottenham vs. Man City

Premier League

Feb. 4, 2026

Man City vs. Newcastle

Carabao Cup SF second leg

Feb. 8, 2026

Liverpool vs. Man City

Premier League

Feb. 11, 2026

Man City vs. Fulham

Premier League

Feb. 14, 2026

Man City vs. Salford City

FA Cup fourth round

Feb. 21, 2026

Man City vs. Newcastle

Premier League

Feb. 28, 2026

Leeds vs. Man City

Premier League

March 4, 2026

Man City vs. Nottingham Forest

Premier League

March 7, 2026

potential fixture TBC

FA Cup fifth round

March 10/11, 2026

TBC vs. Man City

Champions League R16

March 14, 2026

West Ham vs. Man City

Premier League

March 17/18, 2026

Man City vs. TBC

Champions League R16

March 21. 2026

*Man City vs. Crystal Palace

Premier League

March 22. 2026

potential fixture TBC

Carabao Cup final

*would be postponed if Man City reach Carabao Cup final

Man City, Real Madrid Could Meet Again

The seeding process for the knockout phase means finishing eighth in the league phase throws up the possibility of facing in the round of 16 the team that placed ninth, 10th, 23rd or 24th.

Real Madrid or Inter will meet Bødo/Glimt or Benfica, depending on the outcome of Friday’s knockout playoff draw.

If Los Blancos are drawn into Manchester City’s pathway, they would be expected to get through to set up a knockout meeting for the fifth season in a row—they already played each other during this season’s league phase as it is and have gone head-to-head 11 times since 2020 alone.

Dani Carvajal, Jérémy Doku, 2024.
Man City have played Real Madrid so much in recent years. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Man City vs. Real Madrid Results—Since 2020

Date

Result

Champions League phase

Feb. 26, 2020

Real Madrid 1–2 Man City

2019–20, R16 first leg

Aug. 7, 2020

Man City 2–0 Real Madrid

2019–20, R16 second leg

April 26, 2022

Man City 4–3 Real Madrid

2021–22, SF first leg

May 4, 2022

Real Madrid 3–1 Man City

2021–22, SF second leg

May 9, 2023

Real Madrid 1–1 Man City

2022–23, SF first leg

May 17, 2023

Man City 4–0 Real Madrid

2022–23, SF second leg

April 9, 2024

Real Madrid 3–3 Man City

2023–24, QF first leg

April 17, 2024

Man City 1–1 Real Madrid

2023–24, QF second leg

Feb. 11, 2025

Man City 2–3 Real Madrid

2024–25, playff first leg

Feb. 19, 2025

Real Madrid 3–1 Man City

2024–25, playoff seond leg

Dec. 10, 2025

Real Madrid 1–2 Man City

2025–26 league phase

