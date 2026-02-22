Pep Guardiola Issues Rogue Motivation Message, Increases Pressure on Arsenal

Pep Guardiola’s message to his players was very clear after Manchester City pulled within two points of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table—relax, enjoy three days off and drink alcohol.

The Spaniard was in jovial mood after Saturday’s 2–1 win over Newcastle United piled more pressure on an Arsenal side who looked to be carrying the weight of the world on their shoulders before surrendering a two-goal lead against Wolves midweek.

“I say to the players: ‘Guys, what we have to do is take a lot of caipirinhas, daiquiris in these three days [off]! Enjoy life,” Guardiola beamed post-match. “And after that, make a proper three training sessions, and go to Leeds,’”

The Spaniard further contextualised: “70% of the players have never been in that situation, and I don’t play. So we have to live it, they know that every game will be like this. Especially at home, with five home games left. Today was the best crowd of the year, it was unbelievable with our people.”

Arsenal Under the Microscope

Arsenal are sweating at the top of the Premier League table. | Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Ben Roberts/Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester City have played the role of title race hunter many times and they’ve also sat top of the pile on a number of occasions. Whatever the scenario, their track record is proven. Eight Premier League titles, six of which have come under Guardiola, have been accrued since their historic 2012 coronation, while Arsenal have been stuck on three Premier League crowns since 2004.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s manager, knows the scrutiny that is on his team, but has been at pains to point out that he, and his players, are not familiar with the term "bottlers”—an adjective that is widely flung around on social media circles whenever the Gunners trip up.

“You lose two points against Wolves in the manner that the game played out, and you have to take it on the chin. That’s it. It’s part of our role,” he chuntered in the build-up to Sunday’s North London Derby against Tottenham Hotspur. “But it’s not part of my vocabulary and I don’t see it like this because I don’t think anybody wants to do that as an intention. I wouldn’t use that word.”

Guardiola, meanwhile, is working with a fresh set of players. Turnover galore at the Etihad means many players don’t carry the baggage associated with losing a title race—the same can’t be said for Arteta’s Arsenal, who have many players in their squad accustomed to finishing as runners-up (Arsenal have done so for the past three seasons).

“Many things are going to happen,” Guardiola coyly predicted.

What’s Next for Man City, Arsenal

Arsenal need to hit their stride again, quickly. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

City’s reputation for turning up the heat in the final few months of the season should, despite what Arteta says, weigh heavily on Arsenal. The same can be said for the fixtures Guardiola’s side have coming up.

Leeds United away is no gimme—Guardiola suggested as much when he spoke of his “incredible respect” for Daniel Farke—but games against Nottingham Forest and West Ham United, both in the trenches of the relegation dogfight, should yield positive results. There’s then a trip to Chelsea on the horizon before a blockbuster clash between City and Arsenal in Manchester.

Arsenal must get through a bruising encounter with Tottenham Hotspur—fragile but always up for derby day—before they tustle with Chelsea for the third time this year. An away day at Brighton & Hove Albion isn’t ideal, either—the Seagulls, despite their ups and downs, have a habit of upsetting the apple cart at the Amex, and know a good sequence of results could still leave them mix in for Conference League qualification.

