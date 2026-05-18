Pep Guardiola Set to Leave Man City As Replacement Already Lined Up—Reports

The news that had been whispered is now being shouted by multiple reports: Pep Guardiola is preparing to leave Manchester City this summer with Enzo Maresca lined up as his successor. The club are yet to comment.

Guardiola signed a contract to stay at City until the summer of 2027 last season and has resolutely stuck to the line that he will see out his agreement when publicly questioned. As recently as his pre-FA Cup final media duties, the trophy-laden Catalan repeated pointed out that he has “one more year.”

However, it has been claimed that several Manchester City sponsors have been informed by the club that Guardiola will be stepping down this summer, as first reported by the Daily Mail.

The news, described as an “open secret” among the manager’s inner circle, will supposedly be officially confirmed on Sunday—the day of City’s final Premier League match—when Guardiola could win a seventh Premier League title. As the Sky Blues have already captured the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, an open-top bus parade on Monday is expected regardless, giving fans of the club the chance to send Guardiola off in person.

Maresca ‘Ready’ for Return to Management

Enzo Maresca left Chelsea by mutual consent on New Year’s Day. | Glyn KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

Maresca is billed as the most likely replacement for Guardiola by The Athletic, which substantiated the initial reports. The Italian tactician was most recently at the helm of Premier League foe Chelsea but stepped down in January due to tensions with the ownership. Maresca served as Guardiola’s City assistant for two years before branching out on his own at Leicester City and then Chelsea.

Boasting a possession-based style clearly inspired by his former mentor, Maresca ticks a lot of boxes for City. After five months on the sidelines, the 46-year-old has described himself as “ready” for a return to management.

“I feel ready for the next chapter, that is the most important thing,” Maresca told Italian TV last week. “What matters, regardless of the club, is being ready. There are only a few weeks left until the end of the season, then we’ll see what happens.”

Guardiola, who has been at the Etihad for the past decade, could bring down the curtain in glittering fashion.

The Cityzens are currently in pursuit of a domestic treble. They won the Carabao Cup back in March, defeating Arsenal 2–0, and just recently won the FA Cup on Saturday with a 1–0 victory over Chelsea—Guardiola’s 20th major trophy during his time on the blue side of Manchester.

City are also still fighting for the Premier League title, needing a win against Bournemouth on Tuesday to push the title race with Arsenal to the final day of matches this weekend after the Gunners’ edgy victory over Burnley.

Guardiola’s Silverware at Man City

Pep Guardiola’s trophy cabinet is well-stocked. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

To say the Catalan has been successful across his 10 seasons ( 2016–2026) at Man City’s helm would be an understatement.

Here is all of the silverware Guardiola has won in that time, including the club’s first Champions League title.

Premier League (Six)

• 2017–18

• 2018–19

• 2020–21

• 2021–22

• 2022–23

• 2023–24

FA Cup (Three)

• 2018–19

• 2022–23

• 2025–26

Carabao Cup (Five)

• 2017–18

• 2018–19

• 2019–20

• 2020–21

• 2025–26

FA Community Shield (Three)

• 2018

• 2019

• 2024

UEFA Champions League (One)

• 2022–23

UEFA Super Cup (One)

• 2023

FIFA Club World Cup (One)

• 2023

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