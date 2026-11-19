Wrexham hope to have Kieffer Moore available for their EFL Championship clash with Lincoln City this weekend, but could still be without three attacking midfielders.

The Red Dragons return to action on Saturday following the November international break, with Phil Parkinson’s side aiming to climb the league table during the festive fixture period. Wrexham will play seven matches in four weeks in the run up to Christmas, four against teams currently below them.

Parkinson should be boosted by Moore’s availability after the striker withdrew from the Wales squad during the recent international break. However, it remains to be seen when Josh Windass, Callum O’Hare or Nathan Broadhead will be fit enough to return.

Wrexham Short of Attacking Options

Moore has five goals and two assists this season. | George Wood/Getty Images

Wrexham face a shortage of attacking options after striker Sam Smith underwent knee surgery this week, ruling him out for the rest of the season. That leaves Moore and youngster Bailey Cadamarteri as the only available recognized center forwards, a problem compounded by attacking midfield issue.

Moore withdrew from the Wales squad because of a hamstring concern, but Parkinson hopes he will be available to face Lincoln on Saturday.

“Kieffer obviously put in a huge shift on Wednesday against Middlesbrough, and then backed it up against Wolves,” the Wrexham manager told Sports Illustrated.

“He had a slight problem with his hamstring, which, when we scanned it, was coming from his back. Obviously, we liaised with the Welsh FA, and they had a look at the scan pictures as well. He needed a week or so to get that right, and we feel it’s been beneficial for him.”

Wrexham hope to welcome Windass, O’Hare and Broadhead back in the coming weeks, although they have not made as much progress as initially hoped. The Red Dragons have created the fewest big chances of any Championship side this season, but Parkinson is unwilling to rush his creative players back before they are fully healthy.

He added: “Yeah, they are progressing. Maybe not to the levels we first hoped, but there’s that kind of dilemma, particularly someone like Josh, where we want to make sure that ankle is 100% before we expose him again to training and first-team football, because he’s an important player.

“And with Callum, as well, and Broady. The medical team is working really hard with them, but we have got to make decisions, not with the next game in mind maybe, but the next few months in mind. So we’ll see where they are in the next few days.”

Injured Star Working Hard

Liberato Cacace last played during preseason. | Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Parkinson also provided a rare fitness update on defender Liberato Cacace, who has yet to make a competitive appearance this season because of a series of injury problems.

Cacace has played in just 13 games since signing for Wrexham over a year ago and suffered his latest setback after impressing at the 2026 World Cup with New Zealand.

Wrexham have not put any pressure on the wingback, but Parkinson insists the player is doing everything he can to return to action.

“Libby’s progressing well. But as I said, we took a decision with Libby that after subsequent injuries in his calves, we had to really take our time with him on this, because what we tried before obviously hadn't worked for him,” Parkinson admitted.

“So yeah, Kevin [Mulholland] and his team and Libby have sat down. Libby’s a good player; he’s a good player. It’s very frustrating for him, but he’s worked really hard. I don’t want anyone to think he’s shirking his kind of responsibility as a professional player; he’s just had a lot of bad luck. But in terms of being in [Colliers Park], working in the gym, now back out on the training pitches, he’s trying everything he can to contribute.”