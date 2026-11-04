Never Write Off Phil Parkinson: Wrexham Silence Doubters With Stunning Middlesbrough Win

There is a famous saying in North Wales: never write off Phil Parkinson. After producing their worst performance of the season in defeat to Sheffield United, Wrexham responded in emphatic fashion with a 2–0 victory over Middlesbrough to ease the pressure on their legendary manager.

Five days after questioning the fighting spirit of his squad, the only question that remained on Wednesday evening was where this level of fight and determination had been hiding all season. The Red Dragons not only beat the league leaders; they thoroughly deserved to, producing a complete performance in which everyone played their part.

A week that had been billed as potentially spelling the end for Parkinson could now inject fresh life into him, his team and Wrexham’s season. If there was ever a performance to epitomize what his sides are all about, it was this one against Middlesbrough. The players certainly won’t mind watching it back in full during their next team meeting.

Wrexham Produce Best Performance of the Season

Wrexham stunned Middlesbrough with their best performance of the season. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Parkinson made his players watch the entire first half of their defeat to Sheffield United in the build-up to Middlesbrough’s visit, with George Thomason admitting that some “home truths” were shared.

He made four changes to his starting lineup, selecting players he trusted to get stuck in and make things uncomfortable for the league leaders. Academy graduate Max Cleworth was handed a start in defense, while the versatile Thomason was recalled to his unfamiliar, yet favored, central midfield role.

Rocked by a “significant” injury to striker Sam Smith, Parkinson changed shape to a 3-5-1-1 formation, bolstering the midfield and compensating for the lack of options in attack. Wrexham weren’t the only team missing a key forward, however, and the result would depend in part on which side coped better with that absence.

Boro took control of possession despite being without leading scorer Will Lankshear, who has netted 15 goals this season, but it was the home side that threatened first. Ben Whiteman scored his first Wrexham goal in the previous home match against Preston and came close to another when he drilled a loose ball just wide from the edge of the box.

Kyle Joseph was selected to lead the line in Lankshear’s absence, an unenviable task for any striker given his recent form. He showed no shortage of confidence when attempting an acrobatic effort in the box, but lacked the end product, sending his speculative attempt harmlessly wide.

As the game wore on, Wrexham grew in confidence. With an extra man in midfield, they enjoyed plenty of possession and stretched Boro with their play out wide. Jacques Ekomié fed Thomason, who drilled a low cross agonizingly wide of the far post. A few minutes later, Cleworth saw a fierce effort palmed away by Radek Vitek.

Even without Lankshear, Boro still carried a significant threat. They entered the match having scored twice as many goals as Wrexham this season and could have taken the lead when fullback Callum Brittain drifted into the box, only to send a tame effort straight at Anthony Patterson.

A Second Half for the Ages

Some way to score your first goal this season 🔥



🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/T1RAScGezH — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) November 4, 2026

Wrexham went into halftime level, having managed just one shot on target from 10 attempts, but there was far more positivity about their performance and the energy they had shown against the league leaders.

They had laid solid foundations, and less than a minute into the second half, they almost raised the roof. Kieffer Moore saw a low effort parried by Vitek, and Lewis O’Brien was on hand to fire the ball into the roof of the net from a tight angle, only to be flagged narrowly offside.

Although it didn't give Wrexham the lead, the chance gave them even more confidence. A flurry of corners followed, while Callum Doyle saw an effort blocked after a brilliant overlapping run from deep. Wrexham had done everything but score. That was about to change.

On a night when they were so much better with the ball at their feet, it was ironic that one of their few long passes created the breakthrough. Cleworth drilled a precise ball into the Boro box, Moore guided the knockdown into space and Thomason fired the loose ball beyond Vitek, sending the Racecourse Ground into bedlam.

Wrexham were thoroughly deserving of their lead, but Boro have been the comeback kings this season. Kim Hellberg’s side had the individual talent to trouble any opponent, as Jeremy Sarmiento demonstrated when he drilled an effort into the side netting. But the Red Dragons suddenly believed in their ability to trouble the very best in the division. They didn't just want one goal; they wanted a second.

The lively O’Brien carved out space on the right wing and delivered a perfect cross for substitute Ollie Rathbone, who glanced home to seal the win in style. For a team that had managed just two shots on target across its previous two matches, the response was remarkable.

A fantastic victory against the league leaders. That one was for you, Reds 🫡



🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/wfaY96zQrP — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) November 4, 2026

It was more than just three points. Wrexham scored twice and recorded their first home clean sheet of the season against a team that had suffered just one league defeat in 2026–27. This was a side playing for the manager they let down last week.

On a night where the performance was arguably more important than the result, Wrexham defied the odds once again by delivering both. It is what Parkinson still does best.