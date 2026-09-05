Phil Parkinson Lashes Out After Controversial Moment in Wrexham’s Draw With Swansea

Phil Parkinson believes Swansea City defender Ben Cabango should have been sent off for his potential “leg-breaking” tackle on Wrexham attacker Callum O’Hare during their goalless draw at the weekend.

The Welsh rivals canceled each other out during a feisty fixture in South Wales, which Wrexham will feel they should have won by the final whistle. The Red Dragons did well to nullify the threat of the Championship leaders and had a couple of good chances to win the match in the second half.

Wrexham might have had an even better opportunity had Cabango been sent off for his dangerous tackle on O’Hare, which would have forced Swansea to play the remaining 13 minutes with only 10 men. The Swansea center back flew into a strong challenge, missed the ball and wiped out his opponent.

However, referee Elliot Bell only brandished a yellow card for the incident, a decision that enraged Parkinson after the same referee sent Wrexham defender Callum Doyle off for a similar challenge during their win over Oxford United last season.

Parkinson Furious With Cabango Tackle

Ben Cabango was only booked for his strong challenge. | Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Speaking in his press conference after the goalless draw with Swansea, the Wrexham manager raged at the referee’s decision during a key moment of the match.

“When we review the game, they should have been down to 10 men,” Parkinson said. “First of all, Ben Cabango grabbed Kieffer around the neck on the halfway line before that. A yellow card and then the tackle. The same referee has sent Callum Doyle off against Oxford for a tackle, which maybe he was slightly out of control.

“But I’m very interested to ask the referee when he compares both those incidents. How he differentiates between the two, because every year, managers have to sit and listen to the referees about what they deem to be red cards, and when you’re out of control, like Ben Cabango was, and endangering a player, that is a straight red card. However, he should have had a yellow before that.

“I thought the referee handled the atmosphere well, but the big decision, he didn’t make the right call.

“I know we want to protect our players but, when someone flies in at that speed, that could have been a leg-breaking challenge. Callum’s got an ice pack on his leg and hopefully he’s OK.”