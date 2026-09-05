Wrexham Give Perfect Response to Phil Parkinson Criticism With Strong Swansea Showing

As the saying goes, attack wins you matches, defense wins you championships.

Wrexham showed they had the attacking power when they thrashed Millwall 3–0 away from home midweek, and followed it up with an impressive defensive showing as they held early league leaders Swansea City to a goalless draw on Saturday.

The Red Dragons conceded 65 goals last season, their worst defensive season since they were relegated from the Football League in 2008. They had the ninth-highest expected goals against (xG conceded) in the Championship and always looked like conceding against every opponent.

This season, they have the lowest xG conceded in the entire division, at just 3.9 across their first five matches, and have recorded consecutive clean sheets for just the third time since being promoted to the Championship a year ago.

In truth, Swansea never looked like scoring.

Phil Parkinson made five changes to his starting lineup from the Millwall win, as Wrexham faced their second match in a run of four in the space of just 10 days. It meant Deadline Day signing Callum O’Hare made his first appearance for the club, while Sam Smith replaced the club’s current top goalscorer Kieffer Moore in attack.

The other changes saw Ollie Rathbone, Danny Imray and Ryan Longman brought into the side.

Supporters might not have been filled with much confidence when they saw the extent of the changes, but it was all part of Parkinson’s carefully constructed master plan: dig in, frustrate the home crowd and then hurt Swansea with Wrexham’s attacking options from the bench.

Wrexham’s Gritty Defense Steals the Show

Another point on the board. Fantastic support, Reds 👏



🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/LWhMAdLUYp — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) September 5, 2026

Swansea started the stronger of the two sides and soaked up possession, but had little joy against a resilient Wrexham backline that was disciplined and well-drilled against the early Championship leaders.

It was another impressive defensive display from Parkinson’s side, but it came at the cost of their attacking threat, with the first half ending without a shot on target for either side.

Wrexham knew that with such solid foundations, it would only take a moment of magic to win the match.

A beautifully chipped pass picked out Smith, who expertly knocked the ball down for debutant O’Hare. He raced into the box and fired agonizingly wide of the far post.

The verdict on their performance was always going to be dictated by the full-time result. If they won, it would be a Parkinson tactical masterclass built on expert defending and taking the few chances that came their way. A defeat, however, would expose the lack of attacking threat and inability to match Swansea for possession.

Wrexham did their defensive work well against Swansea City. | David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

Parkinson is used to such scrutiny with his tactical approach and has never shied away from his belief that there is a way to win a match. He has always played to Wrexham’s strengths, and after the hour-mark, he believed that would be through their own attacking threat.

The Red Dragons have often lacked squad depth, but had the luxury of a quadruple substitution in South Wales, as Issa Kaboré, Jacques Ekomié, Josh Windass and Moore were all sent on to try to win the match.

Within moments, they almost took the lead when a smart set piece saw Windass drill a cross toward the back post that bounced off the shin of Max Cleworth and went wide of the target.

In the final minutes, the roles were reversed. Wrexham pushed forward at will, with the home side reduced to counter attacks as they went in search of a winner. Elijah Just raced down the left wing and delivered an excellent cross for Zan Vipotnik, but last season’s Championship top scorer was denied from close range by the commanding Anthony Patterson, who never looked flustered in the Wrexham goal.

Just eight days after Parkinson lamented his side for conceding “two of the softest goals” of his five-year tenure in defeat to Birmingham City, his team never really looked like conceding against the early pace-setters.

Their attack couldn’t win this game, but their defense earned them another valuable point in the Championship.