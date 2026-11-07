‘He Understands Everything About the Club’—Phil Parkinson Reacts to Shock Change of Wrexham CEO

Phil Parkinson is delighted to welcome Shaun Harvey back into a more involved role as Wrexham’s acting chief executive officer.

Harvey first joined Wrexham’s executive board as an advisor following Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds’ takeover in 2021 and played a key role during the club’s rise from the National League. The former EFL chief executive stepped away from a football role in the summer, when he became a non-executive director with a focus on boardroom matters.

The 56-year-old is now acting CEO following the shock departure of Michael Williamson on Friday. Any permanent replacement will need to be approved by the Independent Football Regulator. Harvey is in contention to take the position permanently and would appear to be a hugely popular choice among Wrexham supporters.

Parkinson Reacts to Harvey’s Return

Shaun Harvey (right) could become the new CEO on a full-time basis. | Martin Rickett/PA Images/Getty Images

Harvey was given a standing ovation by sections of the Mold Road Stand when he made his way to his seat in the owners’ box during the opening moments of the weekend draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Parkinson did not have much to say about Williamson’s shock exit on the eve of the match but expressed his delight at Harvey returning to a more involved role at the club.

“Ryan [Reynolds] spoke to me yesterday morning to let me know the news,” Parkinson told Sports Illustrated. “My focus has just been on the game, really.

“I had a brief chat with Shaun Harvey this morning. Shaun is back in a more official capacity, but he has always been around. He has been here since day one. He has been an important figure, he understands everything about the club because he was one of the key people in starting off this journey with the owners.”

Mac and Reynolds were in attendance to watch the draw with Wolves, marking their first visit to North Wales since they watched their side draw by the same scoreline against Watford in August. There was excitement around the Racecourse Ground at their presence, with Parkinson well aware of the huge lift they continue to bring to the club.

He added: “I had a great chat with Rob and Ryan. It’s always very uplifting for the people who work at the club, the players and the staff, when Rob and Ryan come over. With the crowd as well, they are uplifted by the owners being in town. I communicate with them when they are back in the States, but it’s good to have a chat with them when they are over.

“Whatever division we have been in, whenever Rob and Ryan have been here, I think it is good for the players to see their connection with the club, how much they care, how much they are watching from afar the games, their understanding of when people need a lift and when people need a bit of support. Since day one, we have been in it together. I always say that when we have done well and got promoted and how everybody at this club has got this enormous togetherness and that starts from the very top.”