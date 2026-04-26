‘The Aim’—Phil Parkinson Sends Important Wrexham Message Ahead of Playoff Decider

Phil Parkinson has urged Wrexham to relish the opportunity they have to make their best-ever season even better.

The Red Dragons could secure a Championship playoff position on the final day of the campaign as they go in search of an unprecedented fourth successive promotion. Wrexham sit seventh in the table ahead of Hull City on goal difference, with the daunting prospect of a home match against fourth-place Middlesbrough next Saturday.

Wrexham must defeat Middlesbrough to stay in control of their own destiny, but no matter what happens next weekend, it has already been a season of huge success. The Red Dragons can finish no lower than eighth in the table, which means this will be the highest finish in the club’s 162-year history.

Phil Parkinson Sends Wrexham Reality Check

Rank / Season League Finish Finish in English Pyramid 1: 2025–26 Minimum 8th in Championship Minimum 28th 2: 1978–79 15th in Second Division 37th =3: 1979–80 16th in Second Division 38th =3: 1979–80 16th in Second Division 38th 5: 1981–82 21st in Second Division 43rd

Although they were disappointed to lose 3–1 to division champions Coventry City on Sunday, manager Parkinson is eager to focus on the positives in the bigger picture and reflect on just how far his side has come this season.

“About a month ago, we dropped four points outside the top six,” Parkinson told Sports Illustrated. “We have galvanized ourselves to get back in there. The lads have been brilliant, and now we are looking forward to a good week on the training ground to get them ready.

“We’ve had it our way many times on final days of the season. There was a party atmosphere in the ground today. We saw Coventry blow Portsmouth away on Tuesday, and it’s almost as if getting promotion has taken the pressure off them.

“Don’t underestimate this division—coming into it, how quickly we’ve progressed up the leagues—and to finish in the highest position in the club’s history. This group of players has achieved that, and you can’t take that away from them. Obviously, the aim now is to take this opportunity next week.”

Wrexham have their fate in their own hands. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Coventry took a first-half lead through Brandon Thomas-Asante on their coronation day, but Wrexham equalized just seven minutes later through fan favorite Ollie Rathbone. The Red Dragons had a couple of chances to win the match themselves before goals from Victor Torp and Ephron Mason-Clark secured the win for the home side.

Rathbone was disappointed to see his side lose the match but echoed the thoughts of his manager afterward. “At the start of the season, everyone would have taken this scenario,” he told Sports Illustrated. “It shows how much the club has evolved and progressed that we have come to the best team in the division and are disappointed that we’ve not taken anything. I am hugely proud of that growth that we’ve felt, but ultimately disappointed today.

“Over the 45 games, I think we have built a reputation that we will give everyone a game. It is a tough place to go, especially when the atmosphere is rocking, as I have experienced in the past.”

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