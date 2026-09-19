Phil Parkinson Wins When It Matters Most As Wrexham Stun Southampton

The news outside the Racecourse Ground all week had been about Phil Parkinson’s future at the club; it didn’t take long for those inside it to make their feelings clear.

As the under-fire Wrexham manager led his team out against Southampton on Saturday, loud renditions of “Walking in a Parky Wonderland” and “Parkinson’s Red and White Army” provided the soundtrack from a vocal home crowd that still had faith in the man who delivered three successive promotions. They will be ringing long into the upcoming international break, too, after a trademark “Parky smash and grab.”

Wrexham made five changes from their 6–0 hammering against West Ham as Parkinson searched for a result to ease the pressure on his position. It meant Ben Sheaf was handed his first start of the season, his first appearance since the final day of last season, while Josh Windass and Callum O’Hare started together for the first time.

Wrexham Produce Parky Masterclass

Wrexham fans chanted the name of Phil Parkinson throughout the win over Southampton. | Cody Froggatt/PA Images/Getty Images

The Red Dragons showed early signs of intent, but Southampton soon took control of the match and almost took the lead when Finn Azaz fired a low effort straight at Anthony Patterson from a tight angle. Canada international Cyle Larin is the top scorer in the Championship with seven goals in eight matches, and he could have added another two before halftime as he sent a tame header at goal and lifted a delicate lob narrowly over the bar.

Wrexham looked devoid of any real ideas from open play, but in summer signing O’Hare, they have a magician capable of conjuring something out of nowhere. He lifted the passionate home crowd with an ambitious effort that drew a corner, and from it the home side took a surprise lead when Kieffer Moore headed it in at the back post. It was a move straight off the training ground—if only Southampton had been watching this one.

Parkinson’s side led at halftime, but it always felt like a matter of time before they would concede. It took just five minutes of the restart for James Ward-Prowse to draw the visitors level when he fired in from close range on his second attempt after Dom Hyam failed to cut out James Bree’s cross from the right.

The goal threatened to kill Wrexham’s hopes; instead, it rallied them. They so nearly regained their lead in spectacular style when Moore spotted Daniel Peretz off his line and almost lobbed him with a long-range effort from the halfway line, only for the Southampton goalkeeper to tip it agonizingly over the bar at the last second.

Southampton would be fourth in the Championship if not for their four-point deduction from the “Spygate” scandal, and the gulf in quality was apparent as they pushed for their first away win of the season. Ward-Prowse saw a free kick saved well by Patterson, while Ryan Manning drilled a volley over the bar as Wrexham dug deep in the hope Southampton wouldn’t score again, rather than from any belief that they had the visitors under control.

Even with the visitors well on top in their search for a winner, “Parkinson’s Red and White Army” echoed around The Racecourse Ground again as the home crowd urged their side forward in defiance, even if they did not expect much against one of the very best teams in the division.

But that’s exactly where Wrexham are at their best under Parkinson: when they defy all logic. It felt like there would only be one winner; in the end, that side was the Red Dragons.

In the dying moments, a hopeful long ball was flicked on by the tireless Sam Smith into the path of summer signing Jacques Ekomié. He raced to the edge of the box and took his time with a cross, which was forced over the line off the foot of defender Keven Schlotterbeck after pressure from O’Hare.

Wrexham Still Have Work to Do

Wrexham now have a three week break before the return to action vs. Derby County. | Cody Froggatt/PA Images/Getty Images

For Wrexham, it not only meant their first home win of the season; it meant so much more. Just days after Rob Mac insisted Parkinson had “wiggle room” as manager, he has earned himself even more ahead of a lengthy international break in which questions would have been asked.

Parkinson will hope the first home win can be the catalyst for their surge up the table, just as it was a year ago when they beat Oxford United, but he also can’t ignore that there is still room for improvement if his side are to better last season and reach the playoffs.

There is no shame in absorbing pressure against a team that looks certain to reach the Premier League if Tonda Eckert remains in charge—with a decision on his future expected at an upcoming FA hearing over the international break—but Wrexham still look a class below the very best teams in the division.

That is by no means a bad thing for a club that was playing in the National League three years ago, but Wrexham aren’t your average club. They have made clear their desire to reach the Premier League and invested a further $48 million in their playing squad over the summer to help get them there.

Wrexham have taken a huge step forward. They can’t afford many more steps back.