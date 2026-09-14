What Next for Wrexham After West Ham Humiliation?

So few setbacks have occurred during Phil Parkinson’s reign as Wrexham manager that they feel hugely significant when they do happen. That won’t make the 6-0 humiliation at the hands of West Ham United any easier to digest, though.

While there will be intense analysis of their poor performance and how their game plan unraveled so quickly, the true test of Wrexham will be in their response to the setback rather than the defeat itself. It is a situation they have been in before.

Three years ago this month, they lost 5-0 away to Stockport County in League Two. At full-time that day, co-owner Rob McElhenney texted Parkinson immediately with a message of reassurance that read: “Phil, we are right behind you.” At the end of the season, Wrexham, along with Stockport County, were both promoted from the division.

It might take more than a text message to put things right this time.

The Balancing Act

Wrexham are a very different club to the one Phil Parkinson took charge of. | Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

Wrexham are in a unique position when it comes to dealing with this setback. They have come an extraordinary way in such a short space of time, and there must be appreciation for the journey they have been on and the rollercoaster ride of Championship football they now experience every week.

The Red Dragons are playing at the highest level they have ever reached in their 162-year history, and none of that would have been possible without the managerial brilliance of Parkinson. It doesn’t mean a 6–0 loss can simply be written off as part of the experience, though.

Wrexham aren’t the same small community club that Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac bought five years ago, when they had to rely on bucket collections to supplement their transfer budget. They have spent almost $95 million on new players across the past three transfer windows and are investing a similar amount in a new Kop Stand at the Racecourse Ground.

With added investment comes added expectation. It is no secret the club has serious ambitions to reach the Premier League, with the co-owners both insisting last season that “consolidation” wasn’t in their vocabulary, never mind their plans. They can’t suddenly rewrite the script and simply be happy to be a midtable Championship club.

Likewise, they can’t suddenly lose faith in Parkinson either. He delivered their best-ever league finish last season to add to the three successive promotions and was backed handsomely in the summer. To part company now would be hugely embarrassing, but it would also give a new head coach the upcoming three-week international break to stamp their authority on the team.

A Job For Life

Phil Parkinson is already a Wrexham legend after three successive promotions. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

It was only back in February that Mac made headlines when the Wrexham co-chairman claimed Parkinson would have the “job for life” if he wanted it.

“Ryan and I talk all the time, and I just don’t see a scenario where Phil Parkinson gets fired. It doesn’t make any sense,” he said. “He has been the architect, the creator of this. From our perspective, he’s got the job for life.”

By that logic, perhaps only Parkinson can be the architect of his own downfall. He is the fourth-longest-serving active manager in the English Football League, and a key part of his success has been the power and trust he has wielded in the managerial position.

Once again, though, Wrexham aren’t the same club they were when Parkinson took charge. Michael Williamson arrived as CEO in May 2024, while Steve Nickson was appointed as the inaugural sporting director last week. They both work closely with the manager on a daily basis, and neither of them hired him in the first place.

As much as the owners might want Parkinson to succeed, they operate with a strict hands-off approach and do not interfere with sporting decisions. It is the opinions of Williamson and Nickson that will influence what Wrexham decide to do should this poor start to the season continue.

Trendsetting

The gulf in class was startling between Wrexham and West Ham. | Harvey Murphy/News Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Wrexham will hope to bounce back from their defeat when they face Southampton this weekend, a match that should provide a truer reflection of where they are in their journey. The Red Dragons lost 5-1 at home to the same opponents in April and have to show huge signs of improvement from that match, as well as the West Ham hammering.

There are already early-season concerns over the lack of goal threat in the Wrexham side, as well as the lack of cover in defense following Max Cleworth’s injury. Most worrying, though, is that Parkinson’s side look so lost in matches against the best teams in the division, with their entire game plan seemingly centered around avoiding defeat rather than trying to win the match.

After so much investment, they can no longer approach these matches like a lower-league team playing an FA Cup tie, with an improvement in performance needed as much as an upturn in results. They have also failed to win any of their first three home matches of the season and know that if they don’t beat Southampton this weekend, they won’t have another chance to do so until Oct. 13.

History tells us it would be wrong to ever write Parkinson off, and that he is often at his best when he is doubted. But as the club’s famous anthem goes, “history only tells a story.”

Wrexham aren’t in a position to wait around if things aren’t showing immediate signs of improvement.